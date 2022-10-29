ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Georgia FIVE Evening” game were:

6-6-0-6-9

(six, six, zero, six, nine)

