Spokane, WA

Spokane participates in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

By Vincent Saglimbeni
 3 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — October 29 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

People can anonymously get rid of any unused medications at a secure drop-off site with no questions asked.

DEA employees, Spokane community leaders and law enforcement were on site at the Northtown Mall to speak about the importance of getting unused drugs out of homes.

Getting rid of these drugs can help prevent pill abuse and get potentially dangerous, expired or unwanted drugs out of homes.

In 2021, the County Medical Examiner reported an almost 300 percent increase in overdose deaths. The take-back day brings attention to the issues of what leaving these unused drugs around can cause.

“It’s removing the prescription drugs from people’s homes, but also awareness about just drugs in general,” Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said. “Spokane is a regional narcotics distribution hub, so we have a lot of drugs that come over the border, and then it goes east along Interstate 90. We’re seeing more fentanyl in our community.”

Tonight, the Spokane Alliance for Fentanyl Education is hosting a Fall Family Fest event to bring awareness to the dangers of fentanyl in the community.

RELATED: Country star Chris Young to join local leaders in raising awareness about dangers of fentanyl

PAST COVERAGE: LIST: Drop-off locations for National Drug Take Back Day

