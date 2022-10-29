ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the South Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 4 Evening” game were:

7-1-3-9, FB: 4

(seven, one, three, nine; FB: four)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

