Pennsylvania State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Pick 5 Evening” game were:

9-4-9-1-3, Wild: 2

(nine, four, nine, one, three; Wild: two)

