Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Evening’ game
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Pick 2 Evening” game were:
4-8, Wild: 2
(four, eight; Wild: two)
