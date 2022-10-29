ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

 3 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Pick 4 Evening” game were:

7-3-3-7, Wild: 2

(seven, three, three, seven; Wild: two)

Related
The Associated Press

MI Lottery

DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-six) (twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-four, forty-four; Lucky Ball: seven) Poker Lotto. QC-4D-6D-8D-9S (QC, 4D, 6D, 8D, 9S) Midday Daily 3. 4-1-7 (four, one, seven) Midday Daily 4. 5-6-2-7 (five, six, two, seven) Daily 3. 6-0-9 (six, zero,...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Nebraska: What to expect on election night

While Republicans have a firm hold on Nebraska’s state government, the state’s Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District has morphed into a swing district in the last 15 years and is the state’s only consistently competitive U.S. House seat. It is currently held by Republican Rep. Don Bacon, a...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Associated Press

In final days, Evers asks Wis. voters to worry about Michels

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers learned long ago to lean into his lack of charisma, and he was at it again in an appearance before the Milwaukee Rotary in the final weeks of the race. “I’m not the flashiest guy in the room,” Evers said, pivoting quickly to portray Republican Tim Michels as the opposite — a “radical” and “dangerous” force who could be a threat to democracy.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Kentucky: What to expect on election night

Kentucky has become increasingly Republican since 2016, when Donald Trump’s popularity atop the ticket enabled the GOP to win the state House to complete its takeover of the legislature and solidify its power. Trump easily carried Kentucky again in the 2020 presidential election. Republicans hold both U.S. Senate seats,...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Oregon: What to expect on election night

Oregon has been controlled by Democrats for decades but a combination of factors has Republicans thinking they could increase their political power. The presence of a third-party candidate combined with the unpopularity of outgoing Democratic incumbent Tina Brown makes this governor’s race among the hardest to read in the country. Democratic nominee Tina Kotek is facing a stiff challenge by GOP candidate Christine Drazan with Democrats worried that unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson will siphon off enough votes from Democrats to give Drazan the win. Oregon’s 5th Congressional District is also a toss-up. The district, which was significantly redrawn, hasn’t been held by a Republican in a quarter-century. But district boundary changes and the primary defeat of an incumbent centrist by progressive Jamie McLeod-Skinner have created opportunity for GOP candidate Lori Chavez-DeRemer. Oregon’s newly created 6th Congressional District appears safer for Democrats. The district, which Oregon gained based on population growth, was drawn by the Democratic-controlled Legislature and includes the state capital Salem and parts of Portland’s affluent southwestern suburbs. Democrat Andrea Salinas, a state representative, is contesting the seat against Republican Mike Erickson, a businessman who’s running for Congress for the third time.
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Vermont: What to expect on election night

Vermont voters this Election Day could choose the first woman to serve in the state’s Congressional delegation. In what some see as an anomaly in deep-blue Vermont, the state is the only one in the country that has never sent a woman or a member of a minority group to represent it in Congress. But in Tuesday’s voting, Democratic state Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint, a former teacher who would be the first openly gay person to represent Vermont, is the leading candidate in the race for the state’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Vermont’s current member of the U.S. House, Democratic Rep. Peter Welch, is the leading candidate to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy. In the governor’s race, Republican incumbent Gov. Phil Scott is seeking a fourth, two-year-term. Vermonters will also vote on whether to amend the state constitution to guarantee abortion rights.
VERMONT STATE
The Associated Press

Bakery to invest $85M in Georgia expansion, hiring 160

OAKWOOD, Ga. (AP) — King’s Hawaiian will expand its bakery in Georgia, investing $85 million and hiring more than 160 new employees. The privately owned company based in Los Angeles announced Tuesday that it would construct a 150,000-square-foot (14,000-square-meter) building across the street from its existing production plant in Oakwood, northeast of Atlanta. The company says the new plant, scheduled to open in fall 2023, will allow it to increase production “significantly.”
OAKWOOD, GA
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Wonder, worry collide at Utah's famed salt flats

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Bonneville Salt Flats sit just off of a highway in a state nowhere near the ocean, but in parts they glimmer as white as a Caribbean beach. Truck drivers, selfie-stick wielding tourists and gamblers driving to the casinos of West Wendover, Nevada, are known to stop here to photograph the stark white landscape, along with canals of flowing water. The water’s color appears turquoise because it’s been dyed by a mining company that channels brine to ponds where it evaporates and leaves behind valuable minerals.
UTAH STATE
The Associated Press

Hiker found alive after going missing on Arkansas trail

HORSESHOE BEND, Ark. (AP) — A Louisiana man who was reported missing while hiking in the Ozark Mountains has been found alive after a four-day search, officials said. Clinton Preston Smith, 67, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was found “in good spirits” at about noon Tuesday, according to a statement from the Buffalo National River, which is part of the National Park Service.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Associated Press

West Virginia’s Mooney runs for Congress but aims at Manchin

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Republican U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney is a Trump-backed Christian conservative who is anti-abortion, pro-coal and thinks marriage should be “ between a man and a woman.” Democrat Barry Wendell, his opponent in next week’s election, is an openly gay Jewish man who supports abortion rights and replacing fossil fuels with clean energy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Cold storm brings rain, snow, wind to California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s first significant storm of the season brought rain to the southern half of the state on Wednesday but winter-like conditions persisted in the Sierra Nevada after a night of traffic-snarling snowfall. The National Weather Service said winter storm warnings would remain in effect...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

74-year-old hypothermic, unable to move when found in Maine

ETNA, Maine (AP) — A 74-year-old man who spent nearly 30 hours lost in the woods was hypothermic and unable to move when he was found by a game warden using a tracking dog, officials said. Joseph Nolin knew his ordeal was over when he heard a bell attached to the Labrador retriever’s collar, and then the dog bounded up and started licking him Monday afternoon, his son told wardens. Nolin walked until he couldn’t move, and told wardens he wouldn’t have survived another night in the woods. He was found a mile from his house deep in the woods at the edge of the Etna Bog, officials said. A Maine Forest Service helicopter was used to retrieve Nolin, and he was released after being hydrated and warmed up, officials said.
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

