political hater
2d ago

When you vote this election remember, Republicans passed a bill in 2017 that people who earn less than 75000 a year had their taxes raised in 2021 and every 2 years until 2027.

Mr.PoopyButtPants
3d ago

As long as the sheep department runs PA it will continue to go downhill sad where I grew up what it has become

TheOneOnly
3d ago

Look at all those faces and never forget them…. They are the problems of this country and state

PhillyBite

What is Pennsylvania State Food?

- What is the state food of Pennsylvania? While Pennsylvania does not officially have state food, there are several options available in the state. The most famous of these is scrapple, which is a meatloaf made from leftover pork. The Pennsylvania state food also features a drink named for a golfer, Arnold Palmer (from Latrobe, PA.). It is a blend of half lemonade and half iced tea, and it's been a summer staple at many country clubs. A second option is Pennsylvania Dutch chicken stew, which features egg noodles and vegetables.
LehighValleyLive.com

Democrat Peter Schweyer faces 1st challenge for Pa. House seat since ‘14 | Armchair Lehigh Valley

Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime local journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
chestercounty.com

Leon Spencer, the ‘purple’ candidate for Pennsylvania’s 158th District

Half of the Pennsylvania State Senate and all of the State House seats will be decided this Election Day. These races matter because the Pennsylvania General Assembly makes many decisions that directly impact the businesses and constituents in the commonwealth. And with the U.S. Supreme Court already handing over responsibility to the states to decide on abortion with potentially more issues to come, it’s more important than ever to pay attention to what is happening in the State House.
PennLive.com

Restaurant closure; prison health concerns; Capitol crows: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. High: 70; Low: 46. Mostlly sunny. Prison health care: More than 125 people, some in their 20s, others in the middle of their lives, have died of natural causes in jails across Pennsylvania since 2018. Would better health care have saved them? Studies have found more people die from lack of adequate medical care in prisons than are executed.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania ballot-box stuffing conspiracy theory is false

By: KDKA-TV's Seth KaplanHARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Three mail-in ballot boxes in Centre County – home to State College – already had a total 18 of mail-in ballots inside them when the official period to return ballots began. What happened? "There were a few folks who were a bit too eager to get their voted and secure mail-in or absentee ballots into our drop boxes," said Michael Pipe (D), the county's commission chair and chair of its election board. Because they were returned improperly, the ballots couldn't count. But Pipe said county election workers have been getting in touch with the voters in...
PennLive.com

Ballots in undated envelopes won’t count, Pa. court says

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania officials cannot count votes from mail-in or absentee ballots that lack accurate, handwritten dates on their return envelopes, the state Supreme Court ruled unanimously Tuesday, a week before tabulation will begin in races for governor, the U.S. Senate and the state Legislature. The court directed county...
WTAJ

This Pennsylvania city ranks 1st nationwide to retire in

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to research done by the U.S. News & World Report, 5 Pennsylvanian cities claimed spots in the top 10 list for best cities to retire in. Researchers evaluated 150 metro areas and based their scores on a weighted average of points that they earned in six categories. Housing affordability (24%) Resident […]
NorthcentralPA.com

Pa. election 2022: How redistricting could alter control of the legislature and other changes to watch Nov. 8

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — It’s showtime for Pennsylvania’s brand-new legislative districts. The revamped state House and Senate lines were approved by a commission made up of legislative leaders and an independent chair, and unanimously upheld by Pennsylvania’s highest court as part of...
butlerradio.com

President Biden And Former Presidents Will Campaign In PA

With Election Day less than a week away, Pennsylvania is taking center stage. Former President Donald Trump will be visiting Latrobe this Saturday to campaign for both gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano and senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz. Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama will also be in Pittsburgh Saturday campaigning alongside...
WTAJ

Life jackets mandatory in Pennsylvania starting November 1

(WHTM) – A mandatory cold weather life jacket order is in place for many boaters in Pennsylvania starting November 1. Since 2012, a person in Pennsylvania is required to wear a Coast Guard-approved PFD from November 1 through April 30 while underway or at anchor on boats less than 16 feet in length. The order […]
billypenn.com

Who’s behind those ‘Stop the Racists’ signs all over Philly?

With a week until Election Day, political ads and signs are so ubiquitous they almost fade into the background, but one graphic popping up all over Philly has been catching attention. “STOP THE RACISTS,” the signs say. “VOTE NOV. 8TH.”. A disclaimer at the bottom, required on political...
PennLive.com

Supreme Court denied request to review constitutionality of Pa.’s legislative maps

The United States Supreme Court refused to hear a case that challenged the constitutionality of the redrawn Pennsylvania’s state House and Senate district maps. The high court’s rejection of the request by House Republican Leader Kerry Benninghoff leaves intact the maps that will remain in effect for the next decade, starting with this year’s legislative races.
CBS News

Chester County HS closed again due to threat of violence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Coatesville Area School District is closed Monday after another threat of violence to the high school campus. A statement sent to the school district community on Monday reads, in part:. The Coatesville Area School District is extremely dismayed by the continuation of threats of violence on...
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

