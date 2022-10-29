Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

Vermont voters this Election Day could choose the first woman to serve in the state’s Congressional delegation. In what some see as an anomaly in deep-blue Vermont, the state is the only one in the country that has never sent a woman or a member of a minority group to represent it in Congress. But in Tuesday’s voting, Democratic state Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint, a former teacher who would be the first openly gay person to represent Vermont, is the leading candidate in the race for the state’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Vermont’s current member of the U.S. House, Democratic Rep. Peter Welch, is the leading candidate to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy. In the governor’s race, Republican incumbent Gov. Phil Scott is seeking a fourth, two-year-term. Vermonters will also vote on whether to amend the state constitution to guarantee abortion rights.

