ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

6-4-3, Wild: 2

(six, four, three; Wild: two)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Wisconsin: What to expect on election night

Wisconsin has a well-earned reputation as a swing state, with President Joe Biden narrowly winning the state in 2020 after former President Donald Trump carried it by a similarly slim margin in 2016. Republicans are optimistic they can make gains this midterm, continuing historical trends that benefit the party not in power in the White House.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Nebraska: What to expect on election night

While Republicans have a firm hold on Nebraska’s state government, the state’s Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District has morphed into a swing district in the last 15 years and is the state’s only consistently competitive U.S. House seat. It is currently held by Republican Rep. Don Bacon, a...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Associated Press

In final days, Evers asks Wis. voters to worry about Michels

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers learned long ago to lean into his lack of charisma, and he was at it again in an appearance before the Milwaukee Rotary in the final weeks of the race. “I’m not the flashiest guy in the room,” Evers said, pivoting quickly to portray Republican Tim Michels as the opposite — a “radical” and “dangerous” force who could be a threat to democracy.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Kentucky: What to expect on election night

Kentucky has become increasingly Republican since 2016, when Donald Trump’s popularity atop the ticket enabled the GOP to win the state House to complete its takeover of the legislature and solidify its power. Trump easily carried Kentucky again in the 2020 presidential election. Republicans hold both U.S. Senate seats,...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Vermont: What to expect on election night

Vermont voters this Election Day could choose the first woman to serve in the state’s Congressional delegation. In what some see as an anomaly in deep-blue Vermont, the state is the only one in the country that has never sent a woman or a member of a minority group to represent it in Congress. But in Tuesday’s voting, Democratic state Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint, a former teacher who would be the first openly gay person to represent Vermont, is the leading candidate in the race for the state’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Vermont’s current member of the U.S. House, Democratic Rep. Peter Welch, is the leading candidate to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy. In the governor’s race, Republican incumbent Gov. Phil Scott is seeking a fourth, two-year-term. Vermonters will also vote on whether to amend the state constitution to guarantee abortion rights.
VERMONT STATE
The Associated Press

Bakery to invest $85M in Georgia expansion, hiring 160

OAKWOOD, Ga. (AP) — King’s Hawaiian will expand its bakery in Georgia, investing $85 million and hiring more than 160 new employees. The privately owned company based in Los Angeles announced Tuesday that it would construct a 150,000-square-foot (14,000-square-meter) building across the street from its existing production plant in Oakwood, northeast of Atlanta. The company says the new plant, scheduled to open in fall 2023, will allow it to increase production “significantly.”
OAKWOOD, GA
The Associated Press

Hiker found alive after going missing on Arkansas trail

HORSESHOE BEND, Ark. (AP) — A Louisiana man who was reported missing while hiking in the Ozark Mountains has been found alive after a four-day search, officials said. Clinton Preston Smith, 67, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was found “in good spirits” at about noon Tuesday, according to a statement from the Buffalo National River, which is part of the National Park Service.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Associated Press

West Virginia’s Mooney runs for Congress but aims at Manchin

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Republican U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney is a Trump-backed Christian conservative who is anti-abortion, pro-coal and thinks marriage should be “ between a man and a woman.” Democrat Barry Wendell, his opponent in next week’s election, is an openly gay Jewish man who supports abortion rights and replacing fossil fuels with clean energy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Cold storm brings rain, snow, wind to California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s first significant storm of the season brought rain to the southern half of the state on Wednesday but winter-like conditions persisted in the Sierra Nevada after a night of traffic-snarling snowfall. The National Weather Service said winter storm warnings would remain in effect...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Hawaii: What to expect on election night

Hawaii is one of the nation’s most reliably blue states, with Democrats dominating federal and statewide elected offices. Joe Biden won 63% of the vote in 2020, while 34% cast ballots for Donald Trump. The state’s top race is the gubernatorial contest featuring Republican former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona...
HAWAII STATE
The Associated Press

Ex-lawmaker pleads guilty in theft of $1.2M in COVID-19 aid

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut state representative pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection with the theft of more than $1.2 million in federal coronavirus relief funds from the city of West Haven, using some of the money for gambling at a casino, according to prosecutors. Michael DiMassa, a West Haven Democrat, appeared in federal court in Hartford and pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud conspiracy. DiMassa’s wife and his former business partner also pleaded guilty earlier this year, while a fourth person charged in the scheme awaits trial. At the time of the theft, DiMassa was both a state representative and an aide to the West Haven City Council. Prosecutors alleged he used his city position, which had authority to approve the reimbursement of COVID-19 expenditures, to steal the funds — some of which he spent at the Mohegan Sun Casino in eastern Connecticut. DiMassa, 31, resigned from both positions after his arrest last year.
WEST HAVEN, CT
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
560K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy