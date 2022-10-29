ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

He’s back home wearing a different uniform

EAST NEW YORK – He’s back home in Brooklyn. And this time, Jimmy Smits is wearing a different kind of uniform. This time, Jimmy Smits is Chief John Suarez in “East New York” – the new CBS series that airs Sunday nights at 10 p.m. The last uniform he wore in Brooklyn was his football jersey at Thomas Jefferson High School.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Antisemitic messages scrawled on park bench on Upper West Side

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is looking for the vandal who left antisemitic messages on a bench on the Upper West Side.The hate speech was found in a park at West End Avenue and West 71st Street on Monday night. Officers with flashlights were seen looking for evidence at the scene.State Assembly member Linda Rosenthal, who represents the district, expressed her outrage."I'm just very angry and I'm upset, and have to continue to highlight the fact that hatred, antisemitic hatred, is all around us and we have to speak up against it and fight against it whenever we see it," Rosenthal said.Police are looking for surveillance video in the area to see if they can identify the person responsible.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newswatch 16

The Hand House opens in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Wayne County Children and Youth Services celebrated the opening of The Hand House Monday morning in Honesdale. The Hand House will provide a home-like setting for children and families to receive visitation, parenting, and independent living services. "In the old office, we had very, I...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Scranton boasts most affordable housing market

The Electric City continues to gain recognition for the affordability of its housing market. Scranton was identified as the most affordable housing market in America this month, according to a report by Zillow. The city was previously ranked as the third-best place to work remotely in a realtor.com study released in November 2020, and the 10th most affordable area for retirees by AdvisorSmith in February 2021.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Halloween fun for children in West Wyoming

WEST WYOMING, Pa. — A Halloween event for kids with special needs was held Sunday in Luzerne County. The event held at West Wyoming Fire-Rescue Headquarters was filled with live music, trunk or treating, touch a truck, and some demonstrations from the firefighters at the West Wyoming Hose Company, including one with the firehouse dog.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Trunk or treat in Susquehanna County

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A trunk or treat took place Saturday at Kennedy Park near Forest City. Forest City Parks and Recreation hosted the Halloween event. There was also a costume contest with prizes to be won. Organizers say the event was a great opportunity to show everyone what...
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
Times News

Hintz promoted to VP at NEPA

Donna Hintz has been promoted to vice president of communications and operation at the Northeastern Pennsylvania Alliance, Jeffrey Box, president and CEO of the Alliance, announced recently. Hintz began her career with the organization in 1998 and before the promotion was the communications and operations manager. She will be responsible...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

F.M. Kirby Center announces upcoming Broadway series

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The F.M. Kirby Center has announced three upcoming shows as part of its 2022-2023 Broadway series. The Simon & Garfunkel Story‘s national tour will perform at the Kirby Center on March 15. The concert-style show will tell the story of the legendary folk-pop duo. The show will feature some of […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
happeningsmagazinepa.com

Wright Center dental team salvages man’s damaged teeth, confidence

James Coursen shielded his top teeth from view all the time, even adopting an awkward way of holding his hand in front of his mouth during meals with friends. His smile had become a cause of embarrassment. His mouth, a source of misery. The Scranton resident, now 21, sustained an...
SCRANTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. gives $3.7M to Poconos rail project, in plan to connect Scranton, NYC

Pennsylvania is contributing to Amtrak's plan to restore passenger rail service between Scranton and New York City. The state awarded $3.7 million to the construction of a railroad line in the Poconos, said Gov. Tom Wolf in a news release. The rail along the Pocono Mainline will provide required upgrades...
SCRANTON, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Mike Hobbins Turkey Hunting Accident

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Mike Hobbins was left blind after a turkey hunting accident in 2010 but he won't let that ruin his love for the outdoors. With the help of Russ Wagner of TOP Calls, Mike has once again returned to the woods.
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
harlemworldmagazine.com

Harlem Restaurant Week 2022 Presents “The Best Food You Never Had”

Harlem Restaurant Week, presented by Harlem Park to Park in conjunction with Empire State Development, Harlem Community Development Corporation. Incluginf New York Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Uptown Grand Central, will wrap their 13th season with Harlem Restaurant Week: A Guide to the Best Food You’ve Never Had! Starting November 1 through 15, 2022 across Harlem featuring up to 40 restaurants and bars.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

