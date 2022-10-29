WV Lottery
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ These West Virginia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Daily 3
3-8-2
(three, eight, two)
Daily 4
3-3-8-1
(three, three, eight, one)
Lotto America
14-16-27-38-49, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 2
(fourteen, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-nine; Star Ball: four; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $29,430,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 87,000,000
Powerball
19-31-40-46-57, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 3
(nineteen, thirty-one, forty, forty-six, fifty-seven; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $1,000,000,000
Comments / 0