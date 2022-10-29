ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

WV Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ These West Virginia lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Daily 3

3-8-2

(three, eight, two)

Daily 4

3-3-8-1

(three, three, eight, one)

Lotto America

14-16-27-38-49, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 2

(fourteen, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-nine; Star Ball: four; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $29,430,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 87,000,000

Powerball

19-31-40-46-57, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 3

(nineteen, thirty-one, forty, forty-six, fifty-seven; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $1,000,000,000

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Connecticut: What to expect on election night

While Connecticut is considered a blue state, certain parts have become more conservative since former President Donald Trump came on the scene, giving the GOP some hope for success this year. Republicans, who have had great success in local races, hope to make inroads in state and national races this...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Associated Press

South Carolina: What to expect on election night

Republicans in South Carolina have steadily increased their hold on elected offices, occupying all statewide elected seats and all but one spot in the state’s seven-member U.S. House delegation. There have been some localized red-to-blue flips in recent years, but in many cases the state’s primaries, rather than general balloting, are the more contentious elections.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Associated Press

Pennsylvania: What to expect on election night

Pennsylvania, a perpetual swing state, is home to two of the most closely watched races in the country this fall. The contest to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf pits GOP state Sen. Doug Mastriano, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn his election loss, against second-term state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat who played a prominent role in fighting Trump’s litigation over the 2020 contest.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

New poll workers raising concerns in Michigan, other states

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A shortage of poll workers has concerned local election officials in some parts of the country as the midterm elections approach. Not so in Michigan. Conservative groups and local Republican Party operatives who have pushed false claims about the 2020 presidential election have recruited poll workers here by the thousands. Similar recruitment efforts on the right have bolstered the ranks of poll workers in some other states with nationally watched races.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

74-year-old hypothermic, unable to move when found in Maine

ETNA, Maine (AP) — A 74-year-old man who spent nearly 30 hours lost in the woods was hypothermic and unable to move when he was found by a game warden using a tracking dog, officials said. Joseph Nolin knew his ordeal was over when he heard a bell attached to the Labrador retriever’s collar, and then the dog bounded up and started licking him Monday afternoon, his son told wardens. Nolin walked until he couldn’t move, and told wardens he wouldn’t have survived another night in the woods. He was found a mile from his house deep in the woods at the edge of the Etna Bog, officials said. A Maine Forest Service helicopter was used to retrieve Nolin, and he was released after being hydrated and warmed up, officials said.
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

Arizona: What to expect on election night

Control of the U.S. Senate and House could go directly through Arizona as Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly tries to win a full term after nabbing the last two years of the late Sen. John McCain’s seat in 2018. He faces a rough challenge from Republican Blake Masters. Meanwhile, Republicans buoyed by redistricting are eying two, possibly three House seats now held by Democrats. And Republicans backed by former President Donald Trump — and who back his unfounded claims that he lost because of election fraud — are hoping to nab the governor’s office, secretary of state and attorney general. Democratic candidates for those offices are campaigning on abortion rights and pushing back hard against the election denialism that GOP candidates have embraced.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

16-year-old girl mauled by six dogs in Southern California

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — A 16-year-old girl was in serious condition after being mauled by six of her family’s large dogs at their home in Southern California over the weekend, authorities said. A neighbor called 911 to report the attack around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Thousand Oaks, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. Sheriff’s Capt. Ron Chips said the teen suffered “several significant lacerations and dog bites to her head, torso and arms.” The girl’s mother was also bit, but not seriously injured, he said. The dogs were identified as cane corsos, a type of mastiff, the Ventura County Star reported Monday.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
The Associated Press

3 arrested in possible fentanyl ring; girl dies of overdose

GALLIANO, La. (AP) — Three Louisiana men have been accused of distributing pills that killed a 15-year-old girl and hospitalized a 16-year-old boy, and more arrests are possible in what investigators believe is a fentanyl ring, a sheriff said Tuesday. Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of Larose, was arrested Thursday, the day deputies responded to a 4:30 a.m. report of the boy’s apparent overdose and, hours later, to the girl’s death at different homes in Galliano, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said in a news release. Investigators believe both thought they were taking Percocet, a brand of oxycodone, said Capt. Brennan Matherne, a spokesperson for Webre. Sergio Perez, 18, of Cut Off, was arrested Thursday night and Anthony Francis, 21, of Larose, on Monday, Webre said.
GALLIANO, LA
The Associated Press

4 kidnapped, including teen girl and baby, in California

WESTMINSTER, Calif. (AP) — Two suspects are in custody after they allegedly kidnapped four people, including a teenage girl and a 6-month-old baby, last week in Southern California, authorities said. Officers found the 14-year-old girl and the baby uninjured inside a hotel room in Costa Mesa early Thursday morning after the two adults who also were kidnapped managed to escape and call 911, according to the Westminster Police Department. The suspects, Michael Alexander Rodriguez, 26, and Bich Dao Vo, aka Michelle Rodriguez, were arrested Thursday during a traffic stop on suspicion of kidnapping, assault with a firearm, robbery, false imprisonment, child endangerment and felon in possession of a firearm. Dao Vo, 30, is related to one of the adult victims. The two suspects remained in jail Sunday without bail and they are expected to appear in court next week, according to online jail records. It was not immediately clear whether they had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.
COSTA MESA, CA
The Associated Press

Man who fled crashed pickup with body in bed faces 2 counts

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a 19-year-old man with two felony counts in connection with the death of a 62-year-old woman whose body was found in the bed of a crashed pickup truck. Stephen Freeman of Lexington faces charges of receiving and concealing a body and concealing the death of an individual. A judge set his bond at $75,000 surety only with a GPS tether upon release, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office said. It wasn’t clear whether Freeman has an attorney who might comment on his behalf. The body of Gabriele Seitz of Shelby Township was discovered Thursday afternoon following a minor collision in which the driver of the truck fled the scene, Roseville police have said.
ROSEVILLE, MI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
560K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy