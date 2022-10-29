Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First Permanent Kroger Closing of 2023 AnnouncedJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
7 Elegant Restaurants To Dine In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Supreme Court Issues Ruling on Lindsey Graham SubpoenaNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
Southern Crescent Women In Business Funds Fifth Woman-Owned Business in Yearly Funding Pitch on October 26thSouthern Crescent WomenStockbridge, GA
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect in double shooting not found in Lithonia home after SWAT standoff, police say
LITHONIA, Ga. - Two people were shot in a Lithonia neighborhood prompting a SWAT response to search for the possible suspect. The call came in shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Lakes Circle in Lithonia. DeKalb County police say officers found a man and woman in their 20s suffering from gunshot wounds.
'Cops were everywhere' | Neighbor recounts suspect search after Chamblee officer shot
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A second suspect accused of shooting a Chamblee police officer is in custody Tuesday, ending a nearly 16-hour search. Dozens of officers and SWAT unit members went house to house near Briarcliff Road in DeKalb County looking for him. As officials investigated, neighbors were left on edge.
WXIA 11 Alive
Newnan man convicted on murder charges after deadly DeKalb County apartment shootout
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Newnan man accused in the deadly 2019 attempted armed robbery has been convicted on murder charges. DeKalb County's district attorney announced Angelo Lenon's verdict on Tuesday. The jury found the 25-year-old guilty on several charges Friday in connection with the shooting deaths of Daishone...
1 in custody after deadly stabbing at Dunwoody apartment complex, police say
DUNWOODY, Ga. — A 36-year-old man is in custody after a deadly stabbing at a Dunwoody apartment complex Tuesday afternoon, police said. Dunwoody Police said it happened at the Point at Perimeter Apartments at 3204 Ashford Gables Dr. shortly before 1:30 p.m. Officers were called to the apartment complex...
2 hurt in Lithonia shooting, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police detectives are investigating a shooting in a Lithonia neighborhood where two people were hurt Tuesday afternoon, they said. A spokesperson with the department said authorities were called to a home along Lake Circle just before 12:30 p.m. When police got to the area, they found a man and woman believed to be in their 20s shot.
Police report offers new details into shooting of Norcross teen
NORCROSS, Ga. — A police incident report offers some new details into the immediate moments after a 17-year-old Norcross High student was shot last week off campus, later dying from his injuries, and the initial attempts to help him. 11Alive's Cody Alcorn spoke to Henderson's mom, Kimberly Parks, following...
16-year-old shot multiple times while inside parking structure, APD says
ATLANTA — A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon while inside a parking structure, according to the Atlanta Police Department. Officers responded to 920 Glenwood Ave in response to a person shot call at 4 p.m. APD said its investigators determined the shooting happened nearby at 880 Glenwood Ave, while inside the parking structure. The location is nearby several businesses and boutiques. It's also not far from Glenwood Park.
APD: 16-year-old shot multiple times in southeast Atlanta neighborhood
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police responded to a shooting in southeast Atlanta Tuesday afternoon and found an injured teen. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers found a 16-year-old boy shot in the 900 block Glenwood Avenue around 4:00 p.m. Authorities said the victim had multiple...
26-year-old Athens man arrested, faces charges in connection to double shooting: police
ATHENS, Ga. — The Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested 26-year-old Jeffery Rice in connection to a double shooting on Gaines School Road last Friday night. Officers responded to an emergency call on Oct. 21 regarding a shooting at the 100 block of Gaines School Road. The police department said they found an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound and a 19-year-old pronounced dead on scene.
Suspects in custody after Chamblee officer shot in DeKalb County
CHAMBLEE, Ga. — The Chamblee Police Department has arrested the second suspect after an officer was shot and rushed to the hospital early Tuesday morning. Authorities said they arrested the first suspect on the scene. This all happened off Briarcliff Road. Police said they located a stolen vehicle used...
5-year-old girl shot Halloween morning, APD says
ATLANTA — Two men are facing charges after a 5-year-old girl was found shot Halloween morning, Atlanta Police said. APD said it happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Reeves Circle NW. The location is not far from the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center, in between Atlanta's Adamsville and Westhaven neighborhoods.
Man convicted in ‘unspeakable’ 2019 attack of ex-girlfriend in Douglas County
A man who threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend in 2019 before she was able to flee was convicted and faces up to life in...
Cops: Man arrested at DeKalb jail after sneaking contraband inside
A man was arrested while at the DeKalb County Jail after officials said he sent contraband into the facility Sunday....
59-year-old man arrested in DeKalb County Jail Halloween contraband bust, sheriff's office says
DECATUR, Ga. — DeKalb County Jail inmates thought they were in for a treat this Halloween. A 59-year-old man is in jail after allegedly sending contraband into an inmate's cell using a fishing rod. DeKalb County Sheriff's deputies arrested the 59-year-old at the jail on Memorial Drive averting a...
WXIA 11 Alive
18-year-old wanted in deadly shooting of Norcross high school student turns himself in
NORCROSS, Ga. — An 18-year-old wanted in the deadly shooting of a Norcross High School student is now in custody after turning himself in to authorities in Jacksonville, Florida. On Monday, Gwinnett County police reported that Brendon Young surrendered to the Jacksonville County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, Oct. 30.
fox5atlanta.com
Two arrested by SWAT, Fugitive Unit for aggravated assaults across states
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have released a video showing arrests made for two suspects wanted in two separated aggravated assaults across two states. On Oct. 20, The Atlanta Police Department's Fugitive Unit teamed up with SWAT, A.C.E and other federal partners to apprehend a suspect by the name of Syncere Friends. Friends was suspected in a case from Delaware where multiple people were shot. He was taken into custody at a home in northwest Atlanta where officers received a tip that he was staying.
Yes, It's been 10 months since a shooting has been reported at Lenox Mall
ATLANTA — As Atlanta works to flag "nuisance businesses" and bring crime down, police and city leaders are taking a strategic approach to target previously embattled areas. It seems to be working– at least, in the case of Lenox Square Mall. THE QUESTION. Has it been 10 months...
6 years later and still no answers for one man accused in quadruple bonfire slayings
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A real-life horror story continues to drag on Monday night for families in Henry County who have been waiting six years for a resolution after the grisly bonfire murders that claimed the lives of four young people one night in October. One person is already...
Man arrested for smuggling contraband in DeKalb County Jail with a fishing line, deputies say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office served up a Halloween “trick” in the form of an arrest after inmates tried to “treat” themselves to some illegal contraband this past weekend. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On...
WTGS
Nationwide manhunt for mother of boy found dead in suitcase
ATLANTA (CBS12) — A nationwide search is underway for the mother of a young boy found dead in a suitcase, a son she claimed to be possessed. Detectives with the Indiana State Police are looking for 37-year-old Dejaune Ludie Anderson, of Atlanta. Anderson is the mother of 5-year-old Cairo...
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
58K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 0