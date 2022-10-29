ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lithonia, GA

11Alive

2 hurt in Lithonia shooting, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police detectives are investigating a shooting in a Lithonia neighborhood where two people were hurt Tuesday afternoon, they said. A spokesperson with the department said authorities were called to a home along Lake Circle just before 12:30 p.m. When police got to the area, they found a man and woman believed to be in their 20s shot.
LITHONIA, GA
11Alive

Police report offers new details into shooting of Norcross teen

NORCROSS, Ga. — A police incident report offers some new details into the immediate moments after a 17-year-old Norcross High student was shot last week off campus, later dying from his injuries, and the initial attempts to help him. 11Alive's Cody Alcorn spoke to Henderson's mom, Kimberly Parks, following...
NORCROSS, GA
11Alive

16-year-old shot multiple times while inside parking structure, APD says

ATLANTA — A 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon while inside a parking structure, according to the Atlanta Police Department. Officers responded to 920 Glenwood Ave in response to a person shot call at 4 p.m. APD said its investigators determined the shooting happened nearby at 880 Glenwood Ave, while inside the parking structure. The location is nearby several businesses and boutiques. It's also not far from Glenwood Park.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

26-year-old Athens man arrested, faces charges in connection to double shooting: police

ATHENS, Ga. — The Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested 26-year-old Jeffery Rice in connection to a double shooting on Gaines School Road last Friday night. Officers responded to an emergency call on Oct. 21 regarding a shooting at the 100 block of Gaines School Road. The police department said they found an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound and a 19-year-old pronounced dead on scene.
ATHENS, GA
11Alive

Suspects in custody after Chamblee officer shot in DeKalb County

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — The Chamblee Police Department has arrested the second suspect after an officer was shot and rushed to the hospital early Tuesday morning. Authorities said they arrested the first suspect on the scene. This all happened off Briarcliff Road. Police said they located a stolen vehicle used...
CHAMBLEE, GA
11Alive

5-year-old girl shot Halloween morning, APD says

ATLANTA — Two men are facing charges after a 5-year-old girl was found shot Halloween morning, Atlanta Police said. APD said it happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Reeves Circle NW. The location is not far from the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center, in between Atlanta's Adamsville and Westhaven neighborhoods.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Two arrested by SWAT, Fugitive Unit for aggravated assaults across states

ATLANTA - Atlanta police have released a video showing arrests made for two suspects wanted in two separated aggravated assaults across two states. On Oct. 20, The Atlanta Police Department's Fugitive Unit teamed up with SWAT, A.C.E and other federal partners to apprehend a suspect by the name of Syncere Friends. Friends was suspected in a case from Delaware where multiple people were shot. He was taken into custody at a home in northwest Atlanta where officers received a tip that he was staying.
ATLANTA, GA
WTGS

Nationwide manhunt for mother of boy found dead in suitcase

ATLANTA (CBS12) — A nationwide search is underway for the mother of a young boy found dead in a suitcase, a son she claimed to be possessed. Detectives with the Indiana State Police are looking for 37-year-old Dejaune Ludie Anderson, of Atlanta. Anderson is the mother of 5-year-old Cairo...
ATLANTA, GA
