Utah Women’s Basketball Gets Off To Fast Start In Exhibition Game
SALT LAKE CITY- There are positive vibes around the Utah women’s basketball team, and for good reason. They return most everyone involved with last season’s team that far-exceeded expectations by making it to the Pac-12 Championship Game against Stanford and going to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in eleven years. It’s also important to note they did this in a conference that is arguably the best in the country when it comes to women’s hoops.
New-Look BYU Basketball Hosts Ottawa (Az.) In Exhibition
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball tips off the 2022-23 season with an exhibition game against the Ottawa Spirit. Ottawa is an NAIA program established in 2017 and based out of Surprise, Arizona. The tip-off at the Marriott Center is at 7 p.m. on BYUtv. Tonight won’t count towards BYU’s record, but it’s another opportunity to glimpse at the new-look roster.
Even In A ‘Down’ Year, Utah’s Defense Is Still Dominant
SALT LAKE CITY- A lot has been made about the Utes’ defense in 2022 and for good reason. There has been a standard set over the last 30-plus years and this season hasn’t been the cleanest rendition fans have ever seen of a historically great unit. However, even in a so called “down” year, Utah’s defense has been dominant, and the coaches and players are positive about where the unit could go in the future.
BYU Football’s Mounting Injuries Highlighted By This Stat
PROVO, Utah – BYU football is going through difficulties that no one expected. Heading into a rivalry game against Boise State, BYU is 4-5 overall. A far cry from the lofty expectations the team had when they entered the season as a preseason AP Top 25 team. BYU’s defense...
Utah Football Makes Seventh Appearance In College Football Playoff Rankings
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah football has done very well in the College Football Playoff era making an appearance in the rankings for the seventh season now. The CFP voters placed the Utes at No. 14 in the first rendition of the 2022 rankings to crown a champion. Utah started the...
Utah Backup Quarterback Bryson Barnes Has Respect Of Teammates, Coaches
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah’s backup quarterback Bryson Barnes was put into a difficult situation last Thursday according to head coach Kyle Whittingham when starter Cam Rising took himself out of the Utes’ game against Washington State just minutes before kickoff. Barnes for his part, has never leaned into how difficult it is to not know you are starting until the 12th hour, instead simply insisting it’s all about being prepared like you are starting every week. It’s that attitude that has earned him trust and respect from both his teammates and coaches.
Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark Left An Impression On BYU’s Mark Pope
PROVO, Utah – Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark impressed many people around the college landscape by delivering a media rights extension for his league. It was an impressive accomplishment for a conference many believed would see their media rights cut in half without Texas and Oklahoma. Instead, the Big 12 is viable and has stability moving forward as they are set to welcome BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, and Houston to the league on July 1, 2023.
BYU AD Tom Holmoe Shares Initial Thoughts On Reported Big 12 TV Extension
PROVO, Utah – The reported Big 12 TV extension will be a windfall of money for BYU athletics. An average of $31.5 million per year in TV revenue isn’t Big Ten or SEC money, but for BYU and members in the Big 12, it’s huge. The financials of the new extension begins in the 2025-26 academic year, the first full season when Texas and Oklahoma are gone and into the SEC.
Another offensive starter is out with a season-ending injury as 4-5 Cougars prepare to face 6-2 Boise State
BYU football: Free-falling Cougars suffer another season-ending injury, as leading receiver Kody Epps ruled out until 2023
Utah Football Has Fun With The Spirit Halloween Costume Trend
SALT LAKE CITY- You’ve probably seen the meme trend by now where people take a Spirit Halloween package and photoshop it with a costume of their choice- often poking fun at very mundane, everyday life things such as work. Utah football decided to take the trend into their own hands, creating a Kyle Whittingham costume kit and the things it includes are spot on.
Whittingham On FS1 Controversy: It’s Not Like We Were Trying To Pull The Wool Over Their Eyes
SALT LAKE CITY – One storyline that popped off from the Washington State game last Thursday was broadcaster Petros Papadakis at FOX Sports 1 going on record with John Canzano after the game to air out grievances about not being made aware of the fact Utah’s Cam Rising would not be playing.
Megastar Taylor Swift leaves blank space for Utah on new tour
SALT LAKE CITY — There may be bad blood between Taylor Swift and her fans in the Beehive State after the pop star left a black space on her upcoming tour where Utah should have been. Swift announced her 27-date "The Eras Tour" on Tuesday, and despite it lasting...
Locations announced for six temples in North, South America
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Locations for six temples in the Americas have been announced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Church officials said four of the temples were first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in April 2022. The other two were announced in October 2020 and October 2021.
2 Utah cities ranked among worst to survive a dragon invasion
New rankings rate two Utah cities as some of the worst places to be if there was ever a dragon attack.
7 of Utah's all-time weirdest weather events
This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. No one ever thought a tornado would wreak havoc on Salt Lake City. Summer campers never predicted they'd be shivering from snowfall. And you'd never guess that one little Utah town was the site of the costliest landslide in U.S. history. But...
Tom Holmoe Reveals 2022 Halloween Costume
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – BYU’s king of Halloween Tom Holmoe revealed his much anticipated 2022 costume. This year he is dressed as Yoda. In years past, Holmoe has typically stuck with a pop culture-related costume – like Voldemort or Ernesto De La Cruz from Disney’s Coco. He also went as Rafiki one year, which was a huge win.
Costa Vida and Cafe Rio: which is best?
Is Cafe Rio better than Costa Vida? Best Mexican food in Utah
Mitt Romney finds buyer for $11.5M Utah ski lodge
Less than two weeks after Mitt Romney listed his chic Utah lodge for $11.5 million, the senator has already scored a buyer. The mountain estate first listed on Oct. 12. It went into contract on Oct. 21, listing records show. Located in Deer Valley in Park City, Romney purchased the...
Mayors of Utah Valley: Protect our representative democracy and vote
There aren’t many things where you can see the good, the bad and the ugly so intertwined as we can in some of our election seasons. The good, however, is really good, and it’s my hope that we can all focus on it as we cast our votes and celebrate our right and duty to vote.
FATAL: Motorcycle rider thrown from bike, killed in SR-9 crash
A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash on SR-9 Saturday night, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS).
