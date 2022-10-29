Read full article on original website
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Federal Court Upholds Cruel, Unconstitutional St. Louis Ban on Sharing Food with Homeless
Earlier this month, a federal appeals court upheld a St. Louis ban on sharing "potentially hazardous" foods with the homeless and less fortunate, Courthouse News reports. The ban was challenged by Pastor Raymond Redlich and a colleague, who believe they have both a duty and a right to provide food to people in need.
WIBW
Trump endorses Schmidt for Kansas Gov., approves of Kelly’s work
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The two leading candidates for Governor have tied themselves to former President Donald Trump in an attempt to reach his faithful following in the Sunflower State. The former president officially endorsed Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt for Governor in a video that Schmidt’s campaign posted to...
BET
Several Black Faculty Members Quit The University Of Missouri
At least nine Black faculty members quit the University of Missouri this year. . According to The Colombia Missourian, data from Latha Ramchand, MU provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs reveals last year there were 92 Black faculty members. In 2022, that number dropped to 83. Additionally, Black faculty dropped to 3.73% from 4.16% in 2021.
Former church for sale in Missouri is next to a cemetery. ‘Ghosts presumably are free’
Nestled in a countryside with rolling olive green hills and patches of leafy trees sits a unique residence that will surely entice someone in search of solitude. The once Catholic church is listed in Hermann, Missouri, for $345,000, which seems pretty low for the abundance of space that is inside the historic building. And sure, while the building clearly needs some remodeling love and attention, there’s also a spooky element.
The Wilson's Creek National Battlefield commemorates the 'first major American Civil War battle west of the Mississippi'
Cannons on the Wilson's Creek National Battlefield.National Park Service, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Wilson's Creek National Battlefield was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1966. This area is located close to Republic, Missouri that's roughly a 26-mile drive from Springfield, Missouri.
This historic house in Clarinda, Iowa belonged to politician William P. Hepburn and is a National Historic Landmark
William P. Hepburn House, located in Clarinda, Iowa.Ammodramus, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1976, the William P. Hepburn House was designated as a National Historic Landmark. It is now a private residence. The house is significant because Hepburn spent most of his career living in the house--almost 50 years. The house was also added to the National Register of Historic Places on June 4, 1973.
Correction: Previously, it was stated that Dr. Willing died on March 20, 1864, in Prescott, Arizona. He died in 1874. Dr. George M. Willing house in Fulton, Missouri.Ammodramus, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.
Sen. Roy Blunt 'will be greatly missed' for his work with Alzheimer's, dementia
After 12 years representing Missouri in the U.S. Senate, Roy Blunt is stepping down, but not without leaving an indelible mark on health care. “He’s been a fantastic supporter of all of the appropriations requests as well as some of the legislation we’ve championed. He’s going to be greatly missed by obviously the state of Missouri, but nationally by lots of folks inside the mental health community as well as in the Alzheimer’s Association,” said Jerry Dowell, VP of public policy for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Missouri chapter.
KCRG.com
i9 Fact Checker: Ad uses bill to argue congresswoman works in bipartisan way
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-02) argues she has the ability to work in a bipartisan manner after working with a Democrat congresswoman to pass a bill through the House of Representatives. Source: Miller-Meeks for Congress. According to documents from the Federal Elections Committee, Miller-Meeks for Congress...
Columbia Missourian
Kinder Institute to expand constitutional democracy program with $25M donation
Rich and Nancy Kinder donated $25 million to the Kinder Institute of Constitutional Democracy on Tuesday, bringing their total donations to the school to $60 million. The donation will double the capacity of the Washington, D.C., summer internship program, growing enrollment from 20 students to 40 students. The donation will also lead to the hiring of six new professors.
