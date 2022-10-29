ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Santa Barbara Edhat

Rescue at Butterfly/East Beach

Montecito Fire Department and AMR Paramedics responded to a call of a medical emergency at 5:00 pm on October 31, 2022 between Butterfly Beach, Montecito and East Beach, Santa Barbara. A man unable to walk was located on the rocks between the two beaches and due to the high tide,...
MONTECITO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Small Grass Fire Contained on Foxen Canyon Rd.

At 2:24 p.m., Santa Barbara County and Los Padres Forest firefighters responded to a fire at the SYV Recycling & Transfer Station, 4004 Foxen Cyn Rd, north of Los Olivos. Crews made good progress getting a line around a 2-3 acre grass fire that spread from debris that was on fire at facility, according to County Fire spokesperson Mike Eliason.
LOS OLIVOS, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Tesla Found Submerged in Ocean Off Carpinteria

A Tesla was found submerged in the ocean off the coast of Carpinteria. John Palminteri reports the electric vehicle was discovered around 8:00 a.m. Monday. Firefighters searched the vehicle and surrounding area but no one was found. The owner has been contacted by authorities to remove their vehicle but it's...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Trash Truck Catches Fire in Los Olivos

A waste management truck caught fire in Los Olivos Monday morning. At 7:43 a.m. Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 3200 block of Avenida Caballo and discovered the driver of the truck had emptied its load onto the street for firefighters to extinguish. There was no spread to vegetation...
LOS OLIVOS, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Two-bedroom home in San Luis Obispo sells for $2 million

A spacious house built in 1998 located in the 5800 block of Salisbury Lane in San Luis Obispo has a new owner. The 3,325-square-foot property was sold on Oct. 12, 2022. The $2,025,000 purchase price works out to $609 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on a 9,787-square-foot lot.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
onscene.tv

Crews Respond to Fully-Engulfed Box Tuck | Ventura

10.31.2021 | 4:21 AM | VENTURA – Ventura City Fire crews responded to reports of a vehicle fire at 1891 Goodyear Ave. When units arrived on scene, the found a box truck fully-engulfed to the front of the business. The fire was knocked down in approximately 15 minutes. A...
VENTURA, CA
visitventuraca.com

What to do on your First Time to Ventura

So it’s your first time visiting Ventura and you’re wondering what are the must-dos and must-visits while you’re in town. The best part about Ventura is our walkability factor. An afternoon at the beach can turn into an evening of shopping downtown in just a matter of walking a few blocks. Whether you have an afternoon or a whole weekend in town, read on for activities to do and places to visit during your first time here in Ventura. And welcome to town — you’ll quickly realize Ventura does welcomes like no place other.
VENTURA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Vehicle Crashes Into Thrift Store Injuring Two

A vehicle crashed into a thrift store on Hollister Ave injuring two employees inside on Saturday afternoon. At 2:20 p.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded to the United Family Thrift Store at 5156 Hollister Ave in Goleta's Magnolia Shopping Center. Crews discovered a sedan had crashed into the front windows...
GOLETA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Rollover accident near Gaviota Tunnel leaves two children critically injured

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.-A rollover crash on Northbound 101, just north of the Gaviota Tunnel left two children critically injured. Santa Barbara County Firefighters rescued them from a car that rolled into a creek around 7:40 p.m. First responders said a woman suffered major injuries and a man suffered minor injuries. Their car went over The post Rollover accident near Gaviota Tunnel leaves two children critically injured appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

