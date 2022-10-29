Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Golden Knights visit the Capitals after shootout victory
Vegas Golden Knights (8-2-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Washington Capitals (5-4-1, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -129, Capitals +108; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Washington Capitals after the Golden Knights defeated the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 in overtime.
FOX Sports
Steve Nash out as head coach of Brooklyn Nets
NEW YORK (AP) — Steve Nash out as head coach of Brooklyn Nets. Nick Ritchie scored a tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Florida Panthers 3-1 for their first victory in three games at their new Mul...
FOX Sports
Steelers acquire Washington CB William Jackson
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers bolstered their secondary on Tuesday, acquiring cornerback William Jackson from Washington in a swap of late-round draft picks. Pittsburgh sent a conditional sixth-rounder in 2025 to Washington for Jackson and a conditional seventh that year. Jackson, who signed a three-year contract for $40.5...
FOX Sports
Vikings' Peterson, Hicks get their revenge against Cardinals
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — As soon as Minnesota's Harrison Smith began his interception return, Patrick Peterson turned to the Arizona sideline with his arms in the air and his legs dancing to celebrate. Sunday was personal for the former Arizona cornerback. Peterson celebrated several big plays, often jawing with the...
FOX Sports
Michigan State suspends 4 players for tunnel melee at Michigan
Michigan State has suspended four players for their role in roughing up Michigan players in a stadium tunnel after losing a game. Spartans coach Mel Tucker announced Sunday night that linebacker Tank Brown, safety Angelo Grose, defensive end Zion Young and cornerback Khary Crump were suspended immediately. "Michigan State University...
FOX Sports
Tennessee surpasses Ohio State in Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings
An exciting Week 9 of the college football season provided no shortage of entertainment, and the shakeup on the field has caused a shakeup in the highest levels of Joel Klatt's Top 10 list. FOX Sports' lead college football analyst will elaborate on his rankings in the next episode of...
FOX Sports
Panthers' QB situation could get interesting moving forward
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks is sticking with P.J. Walker as the team’s starting quarterback Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. That's not a surprise considering the spark Walker has brought to the offense the last two weeks. But Wilks could have a tricky...
FOX Sports
For Dolphins, the Tua-and-Tyreek show is starting to roll
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — It’s been nearly four decades since the Miami Dolphins finished a season with the highest-rated passer in the NFL. And they’ve never had a receiver lead the league in yards. Hello, Tua Tagovailoa. Hello, Tyreek Hill. There was a now-infamous video that...
FOX Sports
College Football Playoff rankings: Charting a path for 12 contenders
This has been an impossibly fun 2022 season of college football, full of magical moments from across the country. Now, however, it’s time to get serious. The College Football Playoff discussion has mostly been theoretical up to his point, considered only in the background of thrilling upsets, field-stormings and shocking results that are still impacting how we view whether a team is good, bad or mediocre.
After ‘awful call’ in loss, Warriors face ailing Magic
The Golden State Warriors hope to vent the frustration of what they considered to be poor officiating in their previous
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings: Eagles fly to the top; Bengals, Bucs, Jags tumble
The list of the league's best is growing a bit — but how much, exactly?. Throughout the season, it has felt clear that Buffalo, Philadelphia and Kansas City are a step or two above the rest of the league. For my money, that still feels true. But as we move into the second half of the season and more teams start to play each other, we're starting to see some separation.
FOX Sports
For Bears GM Poles, trading star LB Smith stings a day later
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Ryan Poles thought he inherited a potential cornerstone player for the defense in linebacker Roquan Smith when the Chicago Bears hired him as their general manager in January. A contract standoff that heated up during training camp led to a trade demand and ultimately...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 9: How to bet Dolphins-Bears, pick
The Miami Dolphins head to Illinois to take on the Chicago Bears in a Week 9 NFL matchup. The Dolphins are coming off a 31-27 win over the Detroit Lions, while the Bears are reeling after a 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Here's everything you need from a betting...
FOX Sports
CFP's first top 4: Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson
Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson were the top four teams in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season released Tuesday night, four days before the Volunteers and Bulldogs square off on the field. Michigan was fifth, followed by Alabama and unbeaten TCU. Tennessee is No. 1 in...
Pacing the Pacers Podcast: Rookie Bennedict Mathurin has looked impressive
Join deputy sports editor Nat Newell and insider Wilson Moore as they take a look at the Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin and the first few weeks of the season.
FOX Sports
FOX Bet Super 6: Win $25,000 College Football Pick 6 jackpot in Week 10
The first College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings were released this week. Don't believe us? Just jump on Twitter, and you'll see fans in their feelings screaming about how their team shoulda, coulda, woulda been ranked this, that or the other. "These rankings are so subjective!" And our favorite, "SEC BIAS!"
FOX Sports
Why the seller Bears became a buyer for Steelers WR Chase Claypool
Left is right, down is up and the Chicago Bears are now buyers at the trade deadline. Hours before the 4 p.m. ET cutoff, Chicago reportedly sent a 2023 second-round pick to Pittsburgh for wide receiver Chase Claypool. After the Bears traded their two defensive captains in Roquan Smith and...
FOX Sports
Top Auburn coaching candidates: Deion Sanders, Lane Kiffin, and more
The coaching carousel can often get a little off-axis and spin in wildly different directions over the course of a college football season. That’s what leads to surprises like Wisconsin letting go of Paul Chryst mid-season, or TCU showing the door to Gary Patterson in the middle of last year.
FOX Sports
NASCAR Cup Series championship outlook: What each driver faces in Phoenix
The NASCAR Cup Series championship contenders know what they have to do Sunday to win the title at Phoenix Raceway. They don't necessarily need to win — although every Cup champion since the elimination format was instituted in 2014 has won the finale — as the top finisher among the four finalists is crowned the champion.
FOX Sports
NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Hockenson to Vikings, Claypool to Bears
The annual NFL trade deadline sees a number of teams make moves in an effort to propel themselves into Super Bowl contention — this year, or in future years. Stay up to date with each trade that goes down on Tuesday across the league:. Hockenson traded in-division. You rarely...
Comments / 0