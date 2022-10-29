Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
K-State nabs 2023 OL commit
(Manhattan) -- The Kansas State football program has received a commitment from offensive lineman Devin Vass. Vass is a 3-star prospect from Lakeland, Florida. He chose the Wildcats over offers from Vanderbilt, Appalachian State, East Carolina and Eastern Kentucky. Vass is the 22nd hard commit to Kansas State's 2022 class.
KU Sports
Hopeful Kansas football coach Lance Leipold says Jayhawks 'need a great crowd' Saturday vs. Oklahoma State
It’s been a few weeks since football fans in Lawrence made it their mission to Pack the Booth and fill up David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for the surprising Jayhawks’ home games. And even though Kansas has lost three games in a row since its last campaign to...
Five takeaways from Kansas State’s 76-49 basketball exhibition victory over Washburn
Some thoughts on Jerome Tang’s first exhibition game with the Kansas State men’s basketball team.
Kansas State Wildcats land football recruit who was previously committed to Colorado
Kansas State has added a new football player to its 2023 recruiting class
ocolly.com
3 stars: Howard, Vaughn torch OSU's defense
OSU was throttled 48-0 by Kansas State in Manhattan on Saturday afternoon. There were very little brightspots to take away from the contest. Nonetheless, here’s three stars from the Cowboys’ loss. OSU punter Tom Hutton. Hutton was relied on for the majority of the game and gave OSU...
Kansas State Collegian
Texas Longhorns outshoot Wildcats in a bittersweet loss
Kansas State ends its season against top-seeded Texas in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 tournament. K-State entered the game as underdogs to the top-seeded Longhorns. The underdogs put high pressure on Texas’s high-flying offense in the first half, enforcing a back-and-forth style of play. From the start of...
ocolly.com
Game MVP: Howard dominates on Saturday
From dominating on the football field to being carried off the field altogether. This Saturday saw the Cowboys taking on the Wildcats down in Manhattan, Kansas, in what turned out to be a blowout. Going into this game, the Cowboys were ranked No. 9 while the Wildcats were ranked 22 overall.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers but also for their impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
KAKE TV
Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
WIBW
USD 383 nominates two for Kansas Teacher of the Year
MANAHTTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan-Odgen USD 383 has announced Serena Marquez and Haleigh Jung have been named nominees for the 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year. Serena Marquez is a 4th grade teacher at Marlatt Elementary School. “To witness this level of excitement is a teacher’s MVP moment,” said Marquez...
Kansas voters confused by misleading messages
TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s election season, and while many voters may not know who they’re voting for quite yet, they do know where they’ll vote. However, some voters are receiving confusing texts about where to go on Election Day. Many have received text messages recently, apparently alerting them to a polling location change. The address […]
KVOE
Head-on crash in Emporia sends one person to Newman Regional Health
A crash involving an SUV and car in central Emporia resulted in a hospital trip for one of the two drivers Monday. The crash happened near the intersection of Fourth and State just before 1 pm. Emporia Police Capt. Ray Mattas says a southbound SUV driven by 65-year-old Robin Butts went left of center and hit a northboind car driven by 48-year-old Raul Diaz.
Gage Park mini-train to stay in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Gage Park mini-train is officially retired, giving it’s last ride over the weekend, but that does not mean it is going anywhere anytime soon. Although the train will most likely never be giving anyone rides ever again, Shawnee County Parks and Rec is already making plans to preserve the locomotive. The train […]
WIBW
Halloween fight leads to Fort Riley men’s arrest after gun pulled on woman, teens
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Halloween fight in Manhattan led to the arrest of two Fort Riley men after they allegedly broke into a home with a woman and teens and threatened them with guns. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct....
Topeka residents without power after fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Over 1,000 costumers were without power in Topeka Saturday afternoon. The first report of the outage was at 12:21 p.m. near southwest Topeka. Mission Township Fire responded to the call and reported grass on fire at 17th and Indian Hills. The station told 27 News the cause of the fire is still […]
KVOE
Fire near Emporia destroys at least 300 hay bales with fire danger increasing again by Tuesday
At least 300 hay bales have been destroyed by a fire near Emporia early Sunday. The blaze was reported in the 600 block of Road 130, about three miles south of Emporia, shortly after 4 am. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage says firefighters had to backburn grass on three sides of the hay bales to get the situation contained. The landowner is also in the process of moving at least 300 bales away from the affected bales, which may well smolder into the middle of the week.
KVOE
New store opening this month at Emporia Pavilions
Another store in the Emporia Pavilions retail development is set to open soon. Shoe Dept. Encore will likely open by mid-November, according to Pavilons developer Spencer Thomson. The store is sandwiched between the recently-opened Ross Dress for Less and the soon-to-open Marshalls. Until now, it had been referred to as...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia Senior Center considers options to mitigate financial strain
The Emporia Senior Center Board of Directors discussed options to deal with severe financial stress - including the possible sale of the building - during its emergency meeting Monday evening. The board received a presentation on the options before them concerning the current ESC building.
RCPD: Suspect shot multiple rounds into Manhattan home
MANHATTAN—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a report of alleged discharge of a firearm at a home in Manhattan,. Just after 8p.m. Friday, officers filed a report for criminal discharge of a firearm and criminal damage to property in the 1300 block of Colorado Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
Sheriff: Kansas man dies after trapped under garden tractor
SHAWNEE COUNTY — A Kansas man died in an accident just before 3p.m. Saturday in Shawnee County. The 52-year-old man was working in his garden in the 5900 block of SW Davis Road on a Kubota tractor without a rollover bar, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The tractor slid...
Comments / 0