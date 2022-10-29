Zach LaVine's Finalized Status For 76ers-Bulls Game

Zach LaVine is available for Saturday's game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls.

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Philadelphia 76ers at the United Center on Saturday night, and for the game they will have one of their best players available.

All-Star guard Zach LaVine, who had been listed as probable, has now been upgraded to available (as relayed by Underdog NBA).

LaVine has played in three games so far this season and has averages of 23.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest.

He's shooting 44.4% from the field and 57.9% from the three-point range.

The former UCLA star missed their most recent game against the San Antonio Spurs, in which they lost 129-124.

The Bulls come into the night with a 3-3 record in their first six contests of the season.

They have wins over the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers.

Their losses have come against the Washington Wizards, Cleveland Cavaliers and Spurs.

Last season, LaVine averaged 24.4 points per contest and helped the Bulls make the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season (it was also LaVine's first trip to the postseason).

As for the 76ers, they come into the game slumping.

They are just 2-4 in their first six contests of the season.

The pairing of James Harden and Joel Embiid is supposed to be one of the top duos in the entire NBA.

This is their first full season playing together after Harden was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the 76ers last season.