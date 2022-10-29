ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa County, AL

Millport man killed in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 82 in Tuscaloosa County

By Ken Roberts, The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GQV7H_0irfwZdY00

A 48-year-old Millport man died in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on U.S. 82 in Tuscaloosa County, according to Alabama troopers.

Michael J. White's 2001 Ford F-150 was involved in a collision with a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe around 3 p.m. about 3 miles west of Coker.

White's F-150 overturned after the initial collision. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Troopers said White was not wearing a seat belt.

Sarah White, 52, a passenger in the F-150 who is also from Millport, was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa for treatment.

Troopers said the driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe was a 17-year-old.

No further information was available. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the crash.

Comments / 1

Related
wcbi.com

Bus driver suffers serious injuries following crash on Highway 25

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The students are safe. And the driver is being treated for serious injuries. At about 7:30 this morning, the Starkville Oktibbeha County school bus, driven by 60-year-old Calvin Ware was hit by the driver of a black 2006 Cadillac HF6. The bus overturned. Two...
STARKVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Alabama burglary suspect arrested in Perry County on drug charges

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Perry County deputies arrested a man on drug charges during a driver’s license checkpoint on Sunday, October 30. The checkpoint was conducted at Pumping Station and Morristown Road. During the checkpoint, deputies said they seized approximately six grams of what was believed to be crystal meth from 45-year-old Jason Dee […]
PERRY COUNTY, MS
wvua23.com

Woman shot at Temerson Square early Wednesday

Tuscaloosa Police and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are investigating after a woman was shot at Temerson Square in downtown Tuscaloosa early Wednesday. Two women who live in Tuscaloosa County got into a fight inside a bar in the area. According to VCU Capt. Marty Sellers, as one of the women left, the other shot into her car and injured her.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa County man charged with attempted murder

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Tuscaloosa County on October 27. According to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 11000 block of Overland Road in Duncanville on reports of a person stabbed multiple times. The victim was taken to DCH for treatment […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Inmate serving life sentence found dead at Donaldson Correctional Facility

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence for murder died at the William Donaldson Correction Facility on October 28. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 52-year-old Harold Wayne Bailey was found dead by medical staff at the facility’s infirmary around 11:58 a.m. Bailey was in the infirmary receiving treatment for […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Pedestrian struck, killed on Third Avenue North in Birmingham

A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday night in Birmingham. Police and Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service were dispatched at 9:58 p.m. to the 200 block of Third Avenue North. The victim, whose identity hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities said the driver remained at...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Man arrested after interstate shooting in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Traffic was diverted and an investigation is underway after a shooting on Interstate 20/59 in Tuscaloosa on Monday morning, Oct. 31. Tuscaloosa Police responded after a call came in from a 19-year-old man who said he’d been injured when gunfire came through his windshield. He...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wcbi.com

Pick-up and big rig collide on Highway 45, stall traffic for hours

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A crash stalled traffic on Highway 45 in Columbus for several hours today. A pick-up truck and a big rig collided sending them across the busy highway. The truck had heavy damage to the driver’s side wheel. The large hauler jackknifed and spilled diesel...
COLUMBUS, MS
Alabama Now

Alabama pedestrian struck, killed in pre-dawn hours Friday

An Alabama pedestrian was killed early Friday when a vehicle collided with him while he was in the roadway. The man’s identity was no immediately released pending notification of his family, the Jefferson County Coroner’s office said. The accident occurred at approximately 3:53 a.m. in the 200 block...
MIDFIELD, AL
Commercial Dispatch

Disturbance leads to seizure of 6 pounds of pot, shotgun

Officers responding to a disturbance call over the weekend ended up discovering drugs and a gun, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. Columbus Police Department officers were sent to an apartment at 204 East Manor Drive about 6:15 p.m. Saturday after a report of a disturbance, Hawkins said. When they arrived, they smelled a strong smell of marijuana coming from the apartment and called agents from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Special Tactics Investigative Narcotic Group.
COLUMBUS, MS
wbrc.com

UPDATE: Victim dies after being shot at CVS Pharmacy

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood Police say a person who was shot at CVS Pharmacy on October 29 has died. Police say the victim died from his injuries last night. This shooting happened at the store on West Valley Avenue. So far, there’s no word on if any suspects are...
HOMEWOOD, AL
wvtm13.com

Jefferson County woman thriving after losing home

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Things are starting to look up for one Jefferson County woman. Earlier this year, WVTM 13 introduced you to a woman who lost almost everything after almost losing her battle with COVID-19. Watch the video above for a follow-up on 30-year-old Donshe Hambright.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Tuscaloosa News

The Tuscaloosa News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Tuscaloosa, AL from Tuscaloosa News.

 http://tuscaloosanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy