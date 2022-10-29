Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns picks, predictions, odds: Who wins NBA game Sunday?

The Phoenix Suns host the Houston Rockets in an NBA game on Sunday night at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. MST and can be seen on Bally Sports Arizona and on ATTSN-SW.

Who will win the game?

Check out these odds, picks and predictions for the contest.

The Suns are an 11.5-point favorite in the game, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Phoenix is -900 on the moneyline and Houston is +550.

The over/under for the game is set at 228.5 points.

Sportsbook Wire: Suns 123, Rockets 102

It writes: "The 117.6 points per game the Suns put up are only 1.2 fewer points than the Rockets give up (118.8). When Phoenix scores more than 118.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall."

Doc's Sports: Take Houston with the points vs. Phoenix

Josh Schonwald writes: "The Suns on the defensive end are ranked 3rd in basketball in points per game surrendered with 105.8. They have forced 15.6 TO's per game and have allowed teams to shoot 44.7% from the floor (9th in the NBA). The Phoenix defense allows 34.5% on shots from distance (58 of 168) and opponents are converting on 76.7% of their free throw shots. They have relinquished 20.0 dimes and 40.8 boards per contest, which is 2nd and 3rd in the NBA."

Stat Salt: Go with Suns to cover vs. Rockets

Brandon Katz writes: "The Rockets are an undersized team, and their interior defense is particularly bad, Ayton should have a significant matchup advantage in the paint. Phoenix will play New Orleans at home on Friday before they also face Houston at home on Sunday, so this team should be rested and ready to go. The Suns defense should be the difference in this game."

Bigal.com: Suns 125, Rockets 108

It writes: "A blow-out is on the menu. The Suns are better at offense and defense, and efficiency. PG Chris Paul is completely aware that these kids will throw athleticism and not much else at him. The result will be a track meet that the kids from Houston are wholly unprepared for. Bet on the Suns to cover whatever the spread is."

ESPN: Suns have an 86.6% chance to win

The site gives the Rockets a 13.4% chance to win the game on Sunday.

FiveThirtyEight: Suns have a 91% win probability

The site gives the Rockets a 9% win probability in the game.

