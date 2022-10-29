ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns picks, predictions, odds: Who wins NBA game Sunday?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mzgaM_0irfwV6e00

The Phoenix Suns host the Houston Rockets in an NBA game on Sunday night at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. MST and can be seen on Bally Sports Arizona and on ATTSN-SW.

Who will win the game?

Check out these odds, picks and predictions for the contest.

The Suns are an 11.5-point favorite in the game, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Phoenix is -900 on the moneyline and Houston is +550.

The over/under for the game is set at 228.5 points.

Sportsbook Wire: Suns 123, Rockets 102

It writes: "The 117.6 points per game the Suns put up are only 1.2 fewer points than the Rockets give up (118.8). When Phoenix scores more than 118.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall."

Doc's Sports: Take Houston with the points vs. Phoenix

Josh Schonwald writes: "The Suns on the defensive end are ranked 3rd in basketball in points per game surrendered with 105.8. They have forced 15.6 TO's per game and have allowed teams to shoot 44.7% from the floor (9th in the NBA). The Phoenix defense allows 34.5% on shots from distance (58 of 168) and opponents are converting on 76.7% of their free throw shots. They have relinquished 20.0 dimes and 40.8 boards per contest, which is 2nd and 3rd in the NBA."

Stat Salt: Go with Suns to cover vs. Rockets

Brandon Katz writes: "The Rockets are an undersized team, and their interior defense is particularly bad, Ayton should have a significant matchup advantage in the paint. Phoenix will play New Orleans at home on Friday before they also face Houston at home on Sunday, so this team should be rested and ready to go. The Suns defense should be the difference in this game."

Bigal.com: Suns 125, Rockets 108

It writes: "A blow-out is on the menu. The Suns are better at offense and defense, and efficiency. PG Chris Paul is completely aware that these kids will throw athleticism and not much else at him. The result will be a track meet that the kids from Houston are wholly unprepared for. Bet on the Suns to cover whatever the spread is."

ESPN: Suns have an 86.6% chance to win

The site gives the Rockets a 13.4% chance to win the game on Sunday.

FiveThirtyEight: Suns have a 91% win probability

The site gives the Rockets a 9% win probability in the game.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Suns update: Monty Williams addresses Steve Nash firing by Brooklyn Nets

Suns coach Monty Williams addressed the Brooklyn Nets firing Steve Nash going into Phoenix's Tuesday night matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Footprint Center. On Steve Nash firing: "It's always tough to see somebody lose their job. We all kind of know how hard these jobs can be. I haven't seen anybody have to deal with more than him in recent years as far as non-basketball stuff. To see him lose his job, it's tough to watch from afar. I know this community is fond of him and rightfully so. He's one of the most respected people historically in the league. To see him lose his job was tough."
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

'I know his game very well': Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns on defending Devin Booker

Karl-Anthony Towns and Minnesota Timberwolves face the Devin Booker-led Suns in Phoenix on Tuesday night. Both players were All-NBA selections last season, seven years after they where the top and 13th overall draft picks by both franchises. Towns spoke during Minnesota pregame shootaround media availability about his former Kentucky Wildcats...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Former Cardinals star Larry Fitzgerald leads class of Arizona Sports Hall of Fame inductees

Sunday afternoon, Larry Fitzgerald was in his native Minnesota watching the Vikings hand his former team, the Arizona Cardinals, a 34-26 defeat.  Tuesday night found Fitzgerald back in the Phoenix area, graciously accepting his induction into the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame.  Fitzgerald, the face of the Cardinals for many of his 17 seasons with...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Suns bench makes big statement in first game without Deandre Ayton

The Suns' bench was a concern among many in the NBA media during the preseason.  But Phoenix's second unit has been solid since then, such as in the team’s 22-point comeback win and Damion Lee's game-winning shot over Dallas on Oct. 19, their 54 bench points in their win over New Orleans on Friday, and in their first full game without their injured center Deandre Ayton on Sunday at home against Houston. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy