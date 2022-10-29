Final Huddle: UC Falls 25-21 to UCF in Ugly Offensive Outing
By Russ Heltman
All Bearcats
3 days ago
The Bearcats AAC win streak ends at 19 games.
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats (6-2, 3-1) conference win streak is over. UCF (6-2, 3-1) took out UC 25-21 to end a three-game skid against Luke Fickell's team.
UCF starting QB John Rhys Plumlee got knocked out of the game in the first half, but UC didn’t take advantage in a game that could loom very large in the Bearcats' hopes for another AAC title.
"We'll find out what we're really made of coming back this week," UC head coach Luke Fickell said after the game. "We didn't get it done tonight. I feel bad. I feel really bad for those guys, because it's not from a lack of work or fight. We got exposed a little bit in some situations we have to get a lot better at."
Tulane is now all alone in first place at 4-0.
Here's the Final Huddle on a game that ended with UC's fewest points in a win since the Notre Dame triumph last season.
I won’t lie and tell you that I predicted that UC would lose to UCF. Nor will I try to pretend that I didn’t spend considerable time convincing myself and others that after weeks of uneven performances, the Bearcats were going to rise to the occasion at precisely the perfect time, in precisely the perfect venue. Not that anyone’s keeping track, but yeah, I went on record on the radio predicting a Cincinnati win in Orlando and a new mark for most consecutive AAC wins being established against the program that once held that record.
Xavier Basketball hasn’t been to the NCAA Tournament since 2018. Can Sean Miller lead them back to March in his second go-around with the Musketeers?. There are few teams in the country that were more up and down a season ago than Xavier Basketball. For starters, Travis Steele declared...
CINCINNATI — Many Cincinnati Bengals fans are starting to wonder if they are getting their money's worth in this rough 2022-23 season. And that is especially the case when it comes to parking prices. It was one month ago when we spoke with a very frustrated David Roberts of...
CINCINNATI — A movie starring Cincinnati-native KiKi Layne is starting production in Cincinnati this week. The movie titled "Dandelion" will be filming in greater Cincinnati and northern Kentucky. The film stars KiKi Layne as a Cincinnati singer-songwriter. Layne is known for her work in "If Beale Street Could Talk,"...
Pizza is the universal form of comfort food. We make it from scratch on date nights, we order it. for parties, sleepovers, movie nights or even go out and order a pie at our favorite local. restaurant. Approximately 3 billion pizzas sold each year! For some, pizza is nostalgic. It...
CINCINNATI — It's Oct. 31 and Christmas music is playing on a Cincinnati radio station. STAR 93.3, Cincinnati’s Christian music station, began playing Christmas music this week. It’s the first radio station broadcasting the sounds of the season this year. Other radio stations in the Queen City...
NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — For 16 years, Hope Solo was the goalkeeper for the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team. She won gold medals and a World Cup. Then, in April, Solo was arrested. She was drunk in her vehicle with her twins in the back seat. But the same police department that busted her, joined forces with her attorneys to bury the arrest video.
Comments / 0