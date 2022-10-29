ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thunder vs. Mavericks: Five takeaways from OKC's win against Dallas, Luka Doncic

By Joe Mussatto, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 3 days ago

DALLAS — The Isaiah Joe game.

That’s how the Thunder’s 117-111 win Saturday night in Dallas shall be remembered.

Joe checked in, for the first time, with 4:53 left in the fourth quarter. The Thunder trailed 95-79. Thunder coach Mark Daigneault doesn’t like the term “garbage time,” but it was nearing that hour.

“I wanted to try another guy,” Daigneault said of calling on Joe.

“Him having that trust in me, and me just being ready, I was able to go in there and give my team a good lift,” Joe said.

Five minutes later, Joe buried a 3-pointer to tie the game 99-99. It capped a 20-4 Thunder run in a game that had already been put to bed.

Joe and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had the assist, bumped chests and howled as Dallas called timeout.

“I saw him open, and I knew right away it was a good look for him,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Chances were it was going in.”

Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic, hounded all night by Thunder guard Lu Dort, missed a game-winning attempt at the buzzer, and the game went to overtime.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, NBA teams were 9,975-1 when leading by at least 16 points in the final four minutes in the last 25 years. That number is now 9,975-2.

Garbage time had turned to crunch time, but Joe stayed in. He wasn’t done.

Joe hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:25 left in overtime. And just for fun, Joe drilled another triple with 1:12 left.

“There was a lot of luck that went into the comeback,” Daigneault said, “but I don’t think the overtime was lucky … I was very impressed with the poise we showed at the beginning of overtime, getting ourselves back on track, not getting overly jumpy or anything like that.”

Joe, the last man to make the roster, played nine minutes. The Thunder outscored the Mavericks by 24 points in those nine minutes. Joe finished with 15 points on 4-of-4 shooting.

It was a performance too unbelievable to make up.

“Crazy,” Dort called it. “He didn’t take a shot for damn near two hours.”

Joe, a 24-year-old former Razorback from Fort Smith, Arkansas, signed with the Thunder just before the start of the season after getting waived by the 76ers.

“The first day he came to practice, me and him shot a bit,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Really good guy. Really humble guy. Works super hard. He deserves the moment for sure.”

Joe had played all of seven minutes this season before Saturday.

Joe was asked if this was the best moment of his basketball career.

“It’s definitely up there,” he said, cracking a smile.

Making Luka Doncic work

Luka Doncic had 31 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists. A dominant performance on paper, but one that looked physically taxing and frustrating in person.

Doncic shot just 8-of-23 from the field. He was 0-of-6 from behind the arc.

Both teams shot just 20% from 3-point range. The Mavericks were 8-of-40 and the Thunder was 5-of-25.

Almost half of Doncic’s points came from the free throw line, where he was 15-of-19.

Dort bodied and bothered Doncic to no end. It was a brawl befitting a fall Saturday. Darius Bazley, who had a wicked block on a Doncic dunk attempt, also hung tough.

“There’s not a lot of teams that can line up the coverages that we line up,” Daigneault said. “We’re not doubling (Doncic) at the end of the game because you have a guy like Lu Dort guarding him.”

Dort was a plus-23. Doncic was a minus-25.

“He does the job,” Gilgeous-Alexander said of Dort, “and he did it tonight.”

Dort was asked how many screens he had to navigate against Doncic and the pick-and-roll happy Mavericks.

“I don’t know, man,” said Dort, cracking his neck.

After the game, Doncic called Dort a "top-three defender in the NBA."

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander does it again

Mark Daigneault was six minutes into his postgame press conference before Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s name was mentioned.

It wasn’t a slight against SGA. Moreso recognition of his star status. Big nights are expected of him, and Gilgeous-Alexander has delivered time and again.

“You can start to take it for granted because he’s doing it almost every night,” Daigneault said.

SGA scored a season-high 38 points on stellar 15-of-27 shooting. He had nine assists and six rebounds, and the Thunder outscored the Mavs by 20 points when SGA was on the court.

“I’m still missing more than I like as crazy as it sounds,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “A lot of easy stuff around the rim, defensive assignments.”

Gilgeous-Alexander went 8-of-8 from the free throw line, bringing his season mark to a perfect 30-of-30. Kevin Durant (52) holds the Thunder record for consecutive made free throws.

“They’re free throws,” he said, trying to avoid a jinx. “They should always go in.”

Jalen Williams returns

Jalen Williams, wearing a clear plastic mask, sliced to the bucket and scored an and-1.

The second-quarter finish showed the Thunder what it’s been missing.

Williams, who suffered a right orbital bone fracture in his first game, returned to the floor Sunday.

“A week of not playing and not being able to see for real,” Williams said. “It was good to be out there.”

The rookie out of Santa Clara had 13 points, four steals, three rebounds, three assists and three turnovers in 27 minutes.

“It was good to have him back,” Daigneault said. “He made a couple of mistakes that you bake into the cake with rookie players. We’ve progressed in the last two weeks and he hasn’t been out there. We’ve got to have some patience with the execution stuff, but he competes, he tries to play inside the team … we’re certainly glad to have him back.”

Thunder tip-ins

➤ Thunder rookies Ousmane Dieng and Jaylin Williams practiced with the G League OKC Blue on Saturday before making the short trip down to Dallas, where they joined their Thunder teammates, who arrived Friday.

➤ Neither Jaylin Williams nor Dieng played against the Mavericks. Daigneault said they will be re-assigned and scrimmage with the Blue on Sunday.

➤ The New York Rangers beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 Saturday afternoon at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The 1 p.m. NHL start explained the 8 p.m. NBA start.

➤ Daigneault started Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Tre Mann, Aaron Wiggins and Aleksej Pokusevski. It was the Thunder’s fifth starting lineup this season.

➤ The Mavericks went similarly small with Dorian Finney-Smith and Dwight Powell at power forward and center.

➤ Before Saturday, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ranked first in drives per game (24.3) and Luka Doncic ranked third (19.5).

➤ Eugene Omoruyi played nine minutes against his former team.

➤ Lu Dort made the Thunder’s first 3-pointer of the night, which didn’t come until the early minutes of the third quarter.

➤ OKC leads the all-time regular season series against Dallas 26-24.

