ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Four Rainbow Wahine soccer players earn All-Big West honors

By Hawai'i Athletics
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hNLnd_0irfwKdt00

HONOLULU – Four Hawai‘i women’s soccer players received postseason recognition from The Big West Saturday, led by Eliza Ammendolia who earned first-team all-conference honors.

Ammedolia earned All-Big West recognition for the third time in her career, while earning first-team all-league honors for the second time after receiving the honor as a freshman. Jacey Jicha was named second-team All-Big West while Amber Gilbert earned all-freshman honors and Krista Peterson received all-conference honorable mention recognition.

It’s the sixth straight year that the Rainbow Wahine have had multiple players make either first or second-team all-conference, while Ammendolia is the 11th first-team honoree for UH since joining The Big West. Additionally, Gilbert is the 10th different Rainbow Wahine to earn Big West All-Freshman recognition while Jicha is the fourth UH defender to make first or second-team all-conference.

Eliza Ammendolia – First-Team All-Big West

· Three-time All-Big West selection (First Team – 2019, 2022; Second Team – 2021).

· Finished with two goals and an assist while playing in all 15 matches with 13 starts.

· Third on the team in both shots (28) and shots on goal (14).

· Has six goals and seven assists in her career with 74 shot attempts.

Jacey Jicha – Second-Team All-Big West

· Second on the team with 1,218 minutes played.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04evgi_0irfwKdt00

· Anchored a Rainbow Wahine back line that recorded four shutouts and gave up just 21 goals all year.

· Played all 90 minutes in eight of the last nine matches, missing just two minutes in the season finale at UC Irvine.

· Appeared in all 15 matches, making 14 starts – the most of any UH defender this year.

Amber Gilbert – Big West All-Freshman Team

· Tied for second among freshmen in the conference in both goals (4) and points (10).

· One of two freshmen to win Big West Freshman of the Week twice this year, earning the honor on Sept. 12 and 26.

· Scored a pair of game-winning goals, the first against Seattle U on Aug. 25 and the second against UC Riverside on Oct. 20.

· One of two players on the team to start all 15 matches.

Krista Peterson – Honorable Mention All-Big West

· Led the team and finished tied for sixth in the conference in both goals (5) and points (14).

· Ended the regular season tied for the lead in The Big West with three game-winning goals.

· Registered a point in eight of her 14 matches played.

· Also second on the team in shots (29) and shots on goal (15).

Comments / 0

Related
BEAT OF HAWAII

Inescapable Hawaii Flight Delays. Here’s What To Do.

We’ve written about Hawaii flight delays now for months. And while we thought it would start to improve, it only gets worse. With our upcoming meetings in Honolulu and Maui, it’s hard to know any longer how far in advance to leave. It’s pretty nuts. Our post today includes our best strategy for dealing with this new phenomenon.
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Maui organization provides opportunities for youth

Mālama Yo Mama, a community organization on Maui created the 2nd annual Mammo-sas for the mama event to benefit uninsured and underinsured women of Maui with screenings and biopsies throughout the year. This time, the event was centered around attendees who were leaders in the community focusing on Live,...
KHON2

KHON2

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy