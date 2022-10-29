Read full article on original website
Gene Tierney's Starring Role in 'Laura' Highlights the Impossible Struggle for Perfection
The death of illusion would be the death of cinema, a sobering fact not lost on Hollywood, which regularly dabbles in meta concepts and the dark side of fame. From the fictional Sunset Boulevard to the harsh realities that plagued Norma Jean aka Marilyn Monroe, the movie industry has churned out incredible stories and damaged people since day one, using fantasy as currency. Despite this, there remains a strong allure for would-be actors and actresses yearning to be embraced by the system, often at a cost to their mental and physical health. In other words, the image is rarely reflective of reality. The contrast is touched upon in Otto Preminger’s 1944 noir Laura, but made all the more poignant when one considers the trajectory of its star, Gene Tierney, an actress whose life, like so many before her, was a constant struggle to live up to the on-screen perfection.
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Star Stephanie Hsu Joins 'The Fall Guy'
Since her leading role in Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s universe hopping feature, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Stephanie Hsu’s career has launched into the stratosphere. Over the last several months, it’s been revealed that the star will be featured in both the Disney+ series American Born Chinese and Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated Peacock series, Poker Face. Today, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed Hsu’s casting in the star-studded semi-reboot, The Fall Guy. Hsu will join the previously announced Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the 1980s series-turned-feature reimagining.
Ralph Macchio Revisits "Emotional" Decision to Write Elizabeth Shue Out of ‘Karate Kid’ Franchise
Even though The Karate Kid remains a beloved franchise, it had shortcomings. For instance, Elizabeth Shue’s character, Ali, was written off with one line in Part II. During an interview with Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff for his newly released biography, Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me, Ralph Macchio commented on that line,m and how he was too young and busy to realize what it meant for Shue.
'Documentary Now!' Footage Exposes How Sheep-Stealing Prompted a Legendary Rivalry [Exclusive]
As you might know, the acclaimed mockumentary series Documentary Now! has kicked off Season 53 (or Season 4, but who cares about numbers, really) earlier this month, and it’s already reaching its halfway mark on the unfairly short season. As we can’t get enough of this show, IFC and AMC+ decided to share with us an exclusive clip from the series’ upcoming episode, as well as the poster that illustrates the story that will be told next.
'Project Artemis' Casts Ray Romano Opposite Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum
Director Greg Berlanti has tapped Ray Romano to join the cast of his 1960s-set space race feature, Project Artemis, according to a report by Deadline. Romano joins stars Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum. The film is being produced by These Pictures, the company owned by Johansson and her colleagues Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn. Apple won the rights to the film at a highly competitive auction.
Jean-Claude Van Damme to Lead Action Movie 'Silent Kill'
Fan favorite action icon Jean-Claude Van Damme is set to star in the action feature Silent Kill, Deadline has reported. The movie is helmed by Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth fame Anthony Hickox, who also penned down the screenplay. The film will follow four mercenaries who find a hidden treasure in the Congo and decide to bury it and to meet back at the same spot in three years to split the fortune evenly. However, things don’t go as planned and take a different turn. Along with Van Damme, the movie also features NFL star-turned-actor Vernon Davis, Rafael Amaya, and Madalina Anea.
Haley Bennett, Tom Sturridge, and Sam Riley Join 'Clicquot' Ensemble Cast
Actor Haley Bennett, Tom Sturridge, and Sam Riley are set to star in Clicquot, Deadline has reported. The feature will be helmed by Thomas Napper and is written by the duo Erin Dignam and Christopher Monger. Set in the19th century France, the movie will chronicle the gritty journey in the early years of the Veuve Clicquot vineyard and brings to life the fascinating young woman behind the iconic orange label. The feature is based on Tilar J. Mazzeo’s novel The Widow Clicquot: The Story of a Champagne Empire and the Woman Who Ruled It. Madame Clicquot was known as the Grande Dame of Champagne, as after getting widowed at the age of 27, she took over her husband’s vineyard and with her skills developed early champagne using a novel technique that has become part of the brand’s legacy.
Shelley Duvall Returns to Screen as Tormenting Mom in ‘The Forest Hills’ Trailer (Exclusive)
“You’re a fucking murderer, Rico!” That is the first line of dialogue fans of Shelley Duvall can hear her speak after a 20-year absence from the screen, in a new trailer for The Forest Hills, which The Hollywood Reporter is debuting exclusively.More from The Hollywood ReporterShelley Duvall Returns to Acting with 'The Forest Hills' Horror PicJoe Turkel, the Bartender in 'The Shining,' Dies at 94Showtime: Movies Leaving in August The actress, 73, who captivated audiences with idiosyncratic characters like Millie Lammoreaux from 1977’s Three Women and Wendy Torrance in 1980’s The Shining, has returned to acting with a surprise cameo in the...
Kate Beckinsale is on the Run in First 'Canary Black' Image
As filming begins in Croatia for the action thriller Canary Black, the film's production has shared a first-look action-shot of Kate Beckinsale from the film, Deadline first reported. The shot shows a focused Beckinsale dressed in a leather coat as she seemingly flees from a building. Starring Beckinsale and Rupert...
Listen to Enola's Upbeat New Theme From 'Enola Holmes 2' [Exclusive]
Enola Holmes is back on the case, and she's got a brand-new theme to go with it! Starring Millie Bobby Brown in the title role, Enola Holmes 2 sees the teenage detective setting up shop in London, determined to make a name for herself, even against that of her more famous older brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill). And along with her new adventures and new London-based office, Enola has a new theme, "The Enola Holmes Detective Agency" that is every bit as upbeat and vibrant as she is.
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Premiere Uses Aubrey Plaza to Amp Up the Awkwardness
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for the Season 2 premiere of The White Lotus. In the premiere of The White Lotus Season 2, the biggest item on the itinerary was not checking out the picturesque locations or partaking in the extravagant meals at this newest destiny location. It wasn’t even about piecing together who among the various characters ended up dead in the water just off the beach. No, it was something that was present in the first season in small doses but is already ramping up even more here.
From 'Always Sunny' to 'Jawbreaker': 10 Times Judy Greer Didn't Get Top Billing But Was First in Our Hearts
It's time to ask a very important question: is it even a hit if Judy Greer doesn't make an appearance? She has been a part of many ensemble casts, including Halloween Ends and the hit comedy Reboot. She has also played the best friend in several beloved romantic comedies. So many, in fact, she co-starred in a comedy short dubbed Judy Greer is the Best Friend.
'Manifest' Season 4 Premiere: Watch the First 7 Minutes
In just a few short days, Manifest will return with the first part of its fourth and final season. After a winding journey that saw the show canceled at NBC and then suddenly revived at Netflix for a second chance following its chart-topping streaming numbers, the show is ready to close the book on the mystery of Flight 828 and everyone on board. As a little teaser for everyone that can't wait to jump back in, Netflix's Tudum website released the first seven minutes of the first episode online for free.
Most Expensive Movie Cars Ever Sold
Flashy cars, high speed chases, and ice-cold getaway drivers are all staples of Hollywood blockbusters. It’s hard to imagine characters like Batman, James Bond, or Bo “The Bandit” Darville without their signature vehicles. Some of the most iconic movie cars almost transcend being mere vehicles and become characters in their own right. Other times, as […]
Elf Lyons: Raven review – fierce and funny fright-night
The eye-popping final sequence of Elf Lyons’s Raven unfolds to Rage Against the Machine’s cacophonous Killing in the Name: “Fuck you, I won’t do what you tell me.” As an anthem for this particular show, it could not be bettered. For all that Lyons styles this comedy-horror crossover as a Stephen King homage, Raven does things its own way and no one else’s. Sure, it plays with fright-night tropes – but Lyons is up to something more complex than mere horror pastiche. This is a show about monsters: the ones that lurk in children’s imaginations, those that populate the real world – and the monstrous self that Lyons chooses to inhabit on stage.
David Duchovny Joins 'Adam the First' Opposite T.R. Knight and Oakes Fegley
David Duchovny is set to star in the drama Adam the First. He joins T.R. Knight and Oakes Fegley in the upcoming road-trip picture. The news of Duchovny's casting in the upcoming feature, which is written and directed by Irving Franco, comes via The Hollywood Reporter. In the movie, the titular Adam sets out on a cross-country road trip following the murder of his foster parents, searching for several men, one of whom may be his long-estranged biological father, and deciding if he wants to be part of their lives. Executive producer Scott Martin says Adam the First is "masterfully crafted and beautifully shot...and engaging from start to finish."
Ranking the 10 Wickedest Disney Witches, According to Reddit
Whether it's fairy godmothers, big red pandas, or whimsical nannies, Disney movies are all about the enchanting and spellbinding use of magic. But sometimes, that magic comes in the form of spells and brews thanks to the wicked witches of Disney films. Between some classic villains to Disney Channel favorites...
Here’s Why Marvel Hasn’t Announced ‘Black Panther 3’ Yet
Since the late Chadwick Boseman's official debut as King T'Challa in Ryan Coogler's 2018 film Black Panther, fans have been anticipating a return to the nation of Wakanda. This November, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will see the kingdom in the wake of T'Challa's death, when the vibranium claws will be passed on as a new threat emerges. With the coming battle between Wakanda and the Talocan people, Collider's Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub asked producer Nate Moore if he envisions a third Black Panther film in the works within the next few years.
Millie Bobby Brown On the Russo Brothers and Their New Movie, 'The Electric State'
While all eyes are on Enola Holmes 2 this week, when Collider sat down with two-time Emmy nominee Millie Bobby Brown we also talked a little about AGBO and Netflix's The Electric State, which is the upcoming action-adventure flick that she’s starring in alongside Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Stanley Tucci (The Hunger Games film series), and Chris Pratt (Jurassic World Dominion). The movie, which is also a Netflix production, helps to establish Brown as one of the most prominent stars of the streaming giant; especially after her breakout role as Eleven in the hit series Stranger Things and her work as the titular Enola Holmes.
Aaron Eckhart to Replace Alec Baldwin in 'Chief of Station'
The Dark Knight star Aaron Eckhart has signed on to lead the upcoming Spy thriller Chief of Station, according to a Deadline report. Eckhart will be replacing Alec Baldwin in the lead role of a former CIA agent who comes out of retirement to avenge the death of his wife. Filming is scheduled to begin next month in Budapest.
