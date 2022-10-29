ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Shannon, PA

11 Cares partners with Light of Life Rescue Mission, Shop ‘N’ Save for Hope & Turkey Food Drive

By Lauren Talotta, WPXI-TV
 3 days ago
GLENSHAW, Pa. — This Thanksgiving season, the Light of Life Mission set out to fill 2,000 boxes of Thanksgiving items for local families in need. The nonprofit teamed up with 11 Cares, Shop ‘N’ Save, Highmark Wholecare, Clearview Federal Credit Union, Duquesne Light Company and 84 Lumber to collect donations Saturday afternoon.

“Food and inflation is really going through the roof right now, and it’s critical for our members to stay healthy to have food,” said Judy Sapos of Highmark Wholecare.

“This is one way we can help make things a little bit easier for our customers and our community,” said Hollie Geitner of Duquesne Light Company.

Volunteers at five Shop ‘N’ Save locations — Glenshaw, Castle Shannon, Mount Washington, Shaler and Wilkins Township — set up a designated area to collect donations of canned corn, mashed potatoes, boxed stuffing, turkey gravy and cranberry sauce.

“When we started this initiative with Thanksgiving box drives about 11 years ago, we started with 76 boxes, so the need has increased,” said Annie Cairns, senior marketing and communications manager of Light of Life Rescue Mission.

“I believe that we’re all here for a purpose, and that’s to serve one another,” said Leanne Mihelic, owner of the Shop ‘n Save in Glenshaw.

Customers like Lynn Young purchased a prepackaged bundle of items for the food drive. She told 11 Cares her family has always made it a priority to give back to Light of Life.

“I’ve been extremely blessed in my life, and that’s the truth. So if I can do something little, at least it’s something. I want to be able to do that for somebody,” said Young.

“To actually be able to enjoy a hot Thanksgiving meal with our friends and family this season, it’s something that so many of us take for granted and everybody deserves,” said Erin Forrester from Clearview Federal Credit Union.

You can still donate to the Hope & Turkey food drive by texting WPXI to 50155 or visiting this website: https://secure.qgiv.com/event/wpxi2022/sms/udFhpH.

