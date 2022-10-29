Read full article on original website
Mother searching for missing daughter in Aliquippa
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — A mother says she hasn't seen or heard from her daughter in more than three weeks."I feel like I can't protect my child, and it's the worst feeling in the world," said Ronda Duke. "I just want her home. I just want to know she's safe."It's been nearly a month since Duke has seen or talked to her 24-year-old daughter, Ri'Kiah Griffie."I'm calling her phone and not getting no response," Duke said. "And a few days after that, it started going straight to voicemail. That's when I really started to get worried."On Oct. 7, Duke says...
“Your day will come”: Mother of man gunned down in Mount Oliver home invasion seeking justice
MT. OLIVER, Pa. — It’s been nearly two years since Damon Lincoln died, and still no one has been arrested. “There’s no words to describe how lost I am without him.”. Not a day goes by when Janet Dearolf doesn’t think about her son, who was shot and killed just days before Christmas 2020.
Woman 'Repeatedly' Rejected Coworker's Advances, Texted Him to Not Touch Her. She Was Killed the Next Day
Nicole Hammond, 28, told her co-worker she did not want to be "manipulated" by him A 36-year-old St. Cloud, Minn., man was charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing his co-worker, police said. Michael Carpenter was arrested in connection with the death of 28-year-old Nicole Hammond, who allegedly rejected his advances, according to a police probable cause statement obtained by the Kansas City Star. The night before Hammond was killed, text messages indicated she told Carpenter that "she did not want to be touched or manipulated by him," police said in...
Homicide arraignment held for Unity man accused of killing Cassandra Gross
Thomas G. Stanko was arraigned Tuesday in connection with the death of Cassandra Gross of Unity, the first of many court hearings her mother Kathe Gross plans to attend in the homicide case. “I’m going to every one,” Gross said outside the courtroom after Stanko, 52, of Unity, was denied...
Police: Woman Files False Criminal Trespass Report Following Family Dispute Over Hunting Camp
BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Washington County woman is facing charges for reportedly filing a false criminal trespass report following a family dispute at a seasonal camp in Barnett Township. According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 34-year-old Brittany Ann Harcarik, of Finleyville, Washington...
Fayette County DA will face disciplinary board over handling of DUI case involving his son
FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — The handling of a case involving the Fayette County District Attorney’s son garnered a lot of attention last year and has now led to an investigation by the state disciplinary board. Craig Simpson, the attorney representing District Attorney Richard Bower, said he believes the...
Charges expected after police say 80-year-old man pulled out gun amid dispute in Westmoreland County
SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said charges are being filed following a dispute that led to an 80-year-old man pulling out a gun in Sewickley Township, Westmoreland County. Police said the incident happened on Oct. 3 with troopers issuing a news release about the matter early Wednesday morning.
Westmoreland judge: Shetler must remain in jail pending trial
A New Florence man acquitted of killing a police officer in 2015 will remain in jail as he awaits trial on charges that he assaulted a law enforcement official as police attempted to take him into custody on an outstanding warrant. Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Megan Bilik-DeFazio on Monday...
Teen awaits sentencing in Weirton double homicide
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — A juvenile pled guilty to double murder on Tuesday in Hancock County and is now awaiting sentencing. Connor Mark Crowe admitted to shooting and killing his mother and sister in the basement of their Weirton home as a 13-year-old in September, 2020. As part of...
Charges filed after June accidental drug overdose at apartments in North Huntingdon
A former North Huntingdon man was arrested last week after township police said he called 911 seeking medical attention for a neighbor but then refused to provide details about where the neighbor was, according to court papers. The neighbor, Adam R. Pascale, died of an accidental drug overdose. Police charged...
Dog Found Struck Dead In Enola: Police
A dog was killed in a hit and run in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the police. The East Pennsboro Police were called to a report of a struck dog at the intersection of routes 11 and 15, and State Street in Enola, according to a release by area police the following morning.
Man Shot Dead By Pennsylvania State Police
A man has been shot dead by Pennsylvania state police in Allegheny County on Monday, Oct. 31, authorities say. State police were called to "an incident in the area of Shamrock Lane in Fawn Township," Trooper Black said in a statement around 7:40 a.m. "PSP encountered an armed subject, at...
Charges filed against 90-year-old Pittsburgh woman for alleged theft at casino
PITTSBURGH — Theft charges have been filed against a 90-year-old woman for allegedly taking money and a voucher out of a man’s wallet Sunday at Rivers Casino. According to the complaint, Norma Buchwach of Pittsburgh allegedly picked up a wallet that was accidentally left on the seat of a slot machine and took $1,000 cash and a voucher worth $305. She then allegedly left the wallet in a bus lobby bathroom before leaving the casino. Another patron turned the wallet in to security.
Driver of stolen vehicle crashes in Green Township after trying to speed away from police
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was arrested after allegedly speeding away from the police and crashing in Green Township Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 2 p.m. when officers spotted a stolen car on West Fork Road approaching Sheed Road and Harrison Avenue. They tried to stop the car, but the driver sped off.
West Virginia man accused of killing, throwing neighbor’s dog over hill pleads guilty
WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — A West Virginia man was in court Monday after he allegedly shot and killed his neighbor’s dog and threw the canine over a hill. Ronald J. Sebeck, 71, of Wellsburg, Brooke County pleaded guilty to a felony offense of cruelty to animals. Sebeck is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 12 […]
Pennsylvania State Police troopers shoot, kill armed man in Fawn Township
FAWN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania state troopers shot and killed an armed man in Fawn Township. State police say troopers were dispatched to an incident taking place along Shamrock Lane on Monday morning.When troopers arrived at the scene, they encountered an armed man. Police say the man failed to obey commands from troopers. Troopers shot the man, and he died from his injuries. Police say investigators from Troop D are handling the case. They are asking the public to avoid the area, but say this is an isolated incident and that there is no public safety concern.The man hasn't been identified. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
Man shot dead by state police during incident in Fawn Township, Allegheny County
FAWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after being shot by state police in Allegheny County Monday morning. Watch the report from Fawn Township in the video above. State police said troopers responded to an incident along Shamrock Lane in Fawn Township. Police said the man presented a firearm and failed to obey commands from authorities.
90-year-old Pennsylvania woman charged after allegedly stealing from man’s wallet at a casino
A 90-year-old woman has been charged after she allegedly stole money and a voucher from a man’s wallet at a casino. The woman, Norma Buchwach of Pittsburgh allegedly took $1000 of cash and a $305 voucher out of a wallet that was left on a seat at a slot machine at River’s Casino, says WPXI. […]
Hempfield man pleads guilty to incident with teen babysitters
A Hempfield man was ordered Friday to serve two years on probation in connection with an incident in 2018 that prompted two teenage babysitters to flee his home. Gregory Bittner, 40, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of corruption of a minor and simple assault after two 15-year-old girls claimed he assaulted them while they were babysitting three children.
Police Seeking Information Concerning Hit-and-Run Involving Pedestrian on Route 53
BECCARIA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are seeking information related to a vehicle that struck a pedestrian on State Route 53 and fled the scene on Sunday morning. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the incident happened at 3:06 a.m. on Sunday, October 30, near Glendale Boulevard, on State Route 53, in Beccaria Township, Clearfield County.
