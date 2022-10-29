ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

Mother searching for missing daughter in Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — A mother says she hasn't seen or heard from her daughter in more than three weeks."I feel like I can't protect my child, and it's the worst feeling in the world," said Ronda Duke. "I just want her home. I just want to know she's safe."It's been nearly a month since Duke has seen or talked to her 24-year-old daughter, Ri'Kiah Griffie."I'm calling her phone and not getting no response," Duke said. "And a few days after that, it started going straight to voicemail. That's when I really started to get worried."On Oct. 7, Duke says...
ALIQUIPPA, PA
People

Woman 'Repeatedly' Rejected Coworker's Advances, Texted Him to Not Touch Her. She Was Killed the Next Day

Nicole Hammond, 28, told her co-worker she did not want to be "manipulated" by him A 36-year-old St. Cloud, Minn., man was charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing his co-worker, police said. Michael Carpenter was arrested in connection with the death of 28-year-old Nicole Hammond, who allegedly rejected his advances, according to a police probable cause statement obtained by the Kansas City Star. The night before Hammond was killed, text messages indicated she told Carpenter that "she did not want to be touched or manipulated by him," police said in...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
explore venango

Police: Woman Files False Criminal Trespass Report Following Family Dispute Over Hunting Camp

BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Washington County woman is facing charges for reportedly filing a false criminal trespass report following a family dispute at a seasonal camp in Barnett Township. According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 34-year-old Brittany Ann Harcarik, of Finleyville, Washington...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland judge: Shetler must remain in jail pending trial

A New Florence man acquitted of killing a police officer in 2015 will remain in jail as he awaits trial on charges that he assaulted a law enforcement official as police attempted to take him into custody on an outstanding warrant. Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Megan Bilik-DeFazio on Monday...
NEW FLORENCE, PA
WTOV 9

Teen awaits sentencing in Weirton double homicide

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — A juvenile pled guilty to double murder on Tuesday in Hancock County and is now awaiting sentencing. Connor Mark Crowe admitted to shooting and killing his mother and sister in the basement of their Weirton home as a 13-year-old in September, 2020. As part of...
WEIRTON, WV
Daily Voice

Dog Found Struck Dead In Enola: Police

A dog was killed in a hit and run in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the police. The East Pennsboro Police were called to a report of a struck dog at the intersection of routes 11 and 15, and State Street in Enola, according to a release by area police the following morning.
ENOLA, PA
Daily Voice

Man Shot Dead By Pennsylvania State Police

A man has been shot dead by Pennsylvania state police in Allegheny County on Monday, Oct. 31, authorities say. State police were called to "an incident in the area of Shamrock Lane in Fawn Township," Trooper Black said in a statement around 7:40 a.m. "PSP encountered an armed subject, at...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Charges filed against 90-year-old Pittsburgh woman for alleged theft at casino

PITTSBURGH — Theft charges have been filed against a 90-year-old woman for allegedly taking money and a voucher out of a man’s wallet Sunday at Rivers Casino. According to the complaint, Norma Buchwach of Pittsburgh allegedly picked up a wallet that was accidentally left on the seat of a slot machine and took $1,000 cash and a voucher worth $305. She then allegedly left the wallet in a bus lobby bathroom before leaving the casino. Another patron turned the wallet in to security.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania State Police troopers shoot, kill armed man in Fawn Township

FAWN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania state troopers shot and killed an armed man in Fawn Township. State police say troopers were dispatched to an incident taking place along Shamrock Lane on Monday morning.When troopers arrived at the scene, they encountered an armed man. Police say the man failed to obey commands from troopers. Troopers shot the man, and he died from his injuries. Police say investigators from Troop D are handling the case. They are asking the public to avoid the area, but say this is an isolated incident and that there is no public safety concern.The man hasn't been identified. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.  
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Seeking Information Concerning Hit-and-Run Involving Pedestrian on Route 53

BECCARIA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are seeking information related to a vehicle that struck a pedestrian on State Route 53 and fled the scene on Sunday morning. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the incident happened at 3:06 a.m. on Sunday, October 30, near Glendale Boulevard, on State Route 53, in Beccaria Township, Clearfield County.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA

