FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
foxsanantonio.com
The 43rd Annual Christmas Showcase coming to the Freeman Coliseum
SAN ANTONIO - The 43rd Annual Christmas showcase is happening in just a couple of weeks!. The event offers everything you need for Christmas!. Gathering more than 300 types of craft shops, eateries, and other small businesses, even decoration experts, all under one roof at the Freeman Coliseum. The 2-day...
KTSA
San Antonio Christmas Showcase set for Freeman Coliseum in November
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The 43rd Annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase is now set for November 19-20 at Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall. This year’s event will feature more than 300 craft shops, small businesses, food, decoration experts, entertainment, and more. “As the largest event of its kind...
KSAT 12
Golden Star Cafe’s 90-year legacy on the West Side in jeopardy
SAN ANTONIO – After a celebration marking its 90th anniversary on Saturday, nearly all the tables at the Golden Star Café were filled on Monday with the kind of lunch crowd it hadn’t seen in a long while. Arnold Ortiz, who came by to pick up a...
tmpresale.com
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons in San Antonio, TX Jan 28th, 2023 – presale password
WiseGuys has the most up-to-date Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons presale code!! During the time of this special presale members have got the chance to acquire show tickets earlier than the public!!!. If you do not buy your tickets to Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons’s concert in San...
The spookiest house in San Antonio isn't putting their Halloween decorations away just yet
SAN ANTONIO — In the West Oak Estates neighborhood on the far west side is a house that has taken Halloween decorations to a whole other level. Joanna Meeks, who owns the home at 13918 Tahoe Vista, said she and her family have been putting on holiday displays for nearly 30 years.
'Bad Blood' emerges online as Taylor Swift tour leaves 'Blank Space' for San Antonio
Swift's The Eras tour will make stops in Arlington and Houston, but she won't be playing SA or Austin.
tpr.org
Spiritlandia apologizes for Día de Los Muertos river parade but won't issue refunds
After a flood of complaints over the Thursday night Día de los Muertos river parade, which ran late and showed off only a handful of floats, the organizers told dissatisfied customers on Friday that they were not offering refunds. San Antonio may have the potential to make Día de...
foxsanantonio.com
Around 50,000 fans attended Elton John's last concert in Texas
SAN ANTONIO - Elton John rocked the Alamodome Saturday night. A crowd of about 50,000 people was there to see the global superstar for his last show in Texas!. His farewell, Yellow Brick Road the final tour is just now wrapping up. We were able to speak with his tour...
New 380-acre nature park announced for San Antonio's Southside
The organizations envision hiking, kayaking, and more.
9 San Antonio restaurants serving huge, flavorful calzones
Similar to pizza and just as delicious.
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in New Braunfels, TX
New Braunfels is a bustling city in Texas located between the major cities of San Antonio and Austin. Because it’s in Texas, you can expect a lot of delicious barbecue and grilled cuisines in New Braunfels. The city also has several diners with varying cuisines to appease its booming...
foxsanantonio.com
Traffic congestion caused disappointment for many fans at the Elton John Farewell concert
SAN ANTONIO – Many fans were super ecstatic to attend Saturday night’s Elton John’s Farewell concert at the Alamodome, but many disappointing fans tweeted that they didn’t even make it inside the concert because of long lines and elongated traffic. When Elton John announced that he...
Magnolia Pancake Haus adds plans for new location on Loop 1604
Sweet, fluffy pancakes are headed to the Far Northside.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Día de Los Muertos vigil pushes to change age to buy assault weapons
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Tuesday was a night of remembrance for many families across the state in San Antonio, Austin, Houston and Dallas - mourning while celebrating lives lost to gun violence at the hands of mass shooters. A crowd in San Antonio gathered to pay their respects on the...
KSAT 12
Halloween house fire overshadows trick or treating on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – A family on the Northwest Side got more than just a scare on Halloween after their home caught fire as trick-or-treaters were hitting the street. San Antonio firefighters and police responded to the fire on Timewilde near Timber Glade Monday evening. Officials blocked off a part...
KENS 5
KENS 5 viewers show off their Halloween costumes🎃
SAN ANTONIO — It's the spook-spookiest time of the year, and KENS 5 viewers are making sure the city knows it!. We asked our KENS audience to share your Halloween costume photos and not only did you deliver, but you impressed. We've seen convincing Mario and Luigis, young coffee-sipping divas, even a Count Dracula or two.
Can You Find Ghost Kids In San Antonio on the Train Tracks?
We all love a good ghost story; but sometimes the stories might have a ring of truth to them. If you live in San Antonio, then you've probably heard of the Ghost Tracks that exist just south of the city... Here's a little backstory: way back around the 1930/40s, a...
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in Texas
Whenever I have friends or family visit San Antonio, they often ask for advice on what things they should see and do. Usually, the first on their list is The Alamo. Then if they have children, they want to visit a theme park. There are several in the San Antonio area, but one of them has been ranked as the worst-value tourist attraction by the website SavingSpot by CashNetUSA.
Despite 'Military City USA' rep, San Antonio not among the best places for veterans to live, study says
San Antonio scored well for its economy, but not so well on the number of jobs available to veterans.
