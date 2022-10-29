ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

The 43rd Annual Christmas Showcase coming to the Freeman Coliseum

SAN ANTONIO - The 43rd Annual Christmas showcase is happening in just a couple of weeks!. The event offers everything you need for Christmas!. Gathering more than 300 types of craft shops, eateries, and other small businesses, even decoration experts, all under one roof at the Freeman Coliseum. The 2-day...
San Antonio Christmas Showcase set for Freeman Coliseum in November

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The 43rd Annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase is now set for November 19-20 at Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall. This year’s event will feature more than 300 craft shops, small businesses, food, decoration experts, entertainment, and more. “As the largest event of its kind...
Around 50,000 fans attended Elton John's last concert in Texas

SAN ANTONIO - Elton John rocked the Alamodome Saturday night. A crowd of about 50,000 people was there to see the global superstar for his last show in Texas!. His farewell, Yellow Brick Road the final tour is just now wrapping up. We were able to speak with his tour...
16 Best Restaurants in New Braunfels, TX

New Braunfels is a bustling city in Texas located between the major cities of San Antonio and Austin. Because it’s in Texas, you can expect a lot of delicious barbecue and grilled cuisines in New Braunfels. The city also has several diners with varying cuisines to appease its booming...
KENS 5 viewers show off their Halloween costumes🎃

SAN ANTONIO — It's the spook-spookiest time of the year, and KENS 5 viewers are making sure the city knows it!. We asked our KENS audience to share your Halloween costume photos and not only did you deliver, but you impressed. We've seen convincing Mario and Luigis, young coffee-sipping divas, even a Count Dracula or two.
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in Texas

Whenever I have friends or family visit San Antonio, they often ask for advice on what things they should see and do. Usually, the first on their list is The Alamo. Then if they have children, they want to visit a theme park. There are several in the San Antonio area, but one of them has been ranked as the worst-value tourist attraction by the website SavingSpot by CashNetUSA.
