Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
Related
theadvocate.com
Reigning Division II state champion St. Thomas More is lone No. 1 seed from Acadiana area
Once again the Acadiana area is well-represented in the high school volleyball playoffs, as 27 programs earned postseason berths. Of those 27, three programs, St. Thomas More, Teurlings Catholic and Westminster Christian Academy, earned top two seeds. "This is the time of year that everyone looks forward to," Westminster coach...
theadvocate.com
Catch up on Ascension Parish football, volleyball
Here's a look at Ascension Parish high school football and volleyball standings and updates. Notes: Week 10 is here and the district title comes down to Dutchtown and East Ascension. EA can win the title outright with a win. Dutchtown can share the title with a victory over EA. Denham Springs hosts Walker and can share the title with a win and a EA loss. It will be an exciting finish to the newly formed Ascension Parish/Livingston district.
theadvocate.com
Principals approve Albany's decision to forfeit District 7-3A finale with Bogalusa
A Zoom meeting of District 7-3A principals held late Tuesday afternoon ended in a 4-0 vote, allowing Albany to forfeit its Friday football game to Bogalusa. "We had an opportunity to play for a district championship ... but we took a minute to step back and look at it holistically," Albany principal Sammie Lacara said. "When you look at what is in the best interest of both schools moving forward, this works.
theadvocate.com
Denham Springs freshman named to Louisiana Christian University homecoming court
Camille Allgood, of Denham Springs, a freshman history major at Louisiana Christian University, was named to the school’s 2022 homecoming court. Senior Bailey McMillian, of Stonewall, was crowned 2022 homecoming queen on Oct. 22. She is a pre-med biology major with a minor in chemistry.
theadvocate.com
East Feliciana High homecoming court presented at coronation
Graduates of East High, West High, Clinton High, Jackson High and East Feliciana High were invited to remember "There's no place like home" and "Follow the yellow brick road to Tigerland" for East Feliciana High School's 2022 homecoming week festivities. Coronation was Oct. 20 at the East Feliciana High School...
theadvocate.com
LSU homecoming court includes Ascension, Livingston and Tangipahoa members
LSU announced the 2022 homecoming queen and king Oct. 22 during the game with Ole Miss. The full court and senior royalty candidates were introduced at halftime and completed the traditional walk across the stadium field. Olivia Christopher, a graphic design senior from Mandeville, was announced queen, and Navy Coggins,...
theadvocate.com
District 7-3A agrees to accept Albany's decision to forfeit Friday game vs. Bogalusa
A Zoom meeting of District 7-3A principals held late Tuesday afternoon ended in a 4-0 vote allowing Albany to forfeit its Friday football game to Bogalusa. "We had an opportunity to play for a district championship ... but we took a minute to step back and look at it holistically," Albany principal Sammie Lacara said. "When you look at what is in the best interest of both schools moving forward, this works.
theadvocate.com
East and West Feliciana Council on Aging activities for Nov. 2, 2022
The schedules for West and East Feliciana Council on Aging facilities are as follows:. 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. First and third Monday: Line dance. Fourth Monday: Religious service. Tuesdays: Nutrition education. Wednesdays: Exercise/yoga. Thursdays: Bible study. Fridays: Bingo/movie/excursion. All...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Four Ascension Parish companies ranked on LSU 100 list
LSU announced the company rankings for the 12th annual LSU 100 and LSU Roaring 10, which included four companies based in Ascension Parish, during a private event held Oct. 21. According to a news release, the LSU 100 celebrates the 100 fastest-growing LSU graduate-owned or LSU graduate-led businesses in the...
brproud.com
Six students suspended after fight at Istrouma High School
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A “physical altercation” took place at Istrouma High School around lunchtime on Tuesday, November 1. Six students were involved in a fight that happened sometime between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. “SRO on duty immediately call for backup and broke up the...
theadvocate.com
Charter school improperly charging fees despite state law, taxpayer funding, audit says
Outside auditors are recommending the immediate closure of a charter school in Plaquemine for, among other things, charging parents thousands of dollars “in tuition and fees” to educate their children at remote locations across the state — even though the school received between $14,000 to $16,000 a year in public education funding for each of those kids.
theadvocate.com
LSU coach Matt McMahon says Murray State transfer Trae Hannibal has been cleared to play this season
LSU senior guard Trae Hannibal, who followed first-year Tigers coach Matt McMahon to Baton Rouge from Murray State, has been cleared by the NCAA to play this season. Hannibal had to request a waiver from the NCAA after joining the LSU program in June because he had already used a one-time, no sit-out exemption last season to play for McMahon.
theadvocate.com
Brian Kelly updates the status of four injured starters before LSU plays Alabama
LSU coach Brian Kelly announced that the Tigers will return some key players just in time to host No. 6 Alabama at 6 p.m. Saturday. As expected, sophomore starting safety Major Burns is on track to practice this week after having missed five games with a neck injury. He had 17 tackles and two pass deflections through the first three games this year, including an eight-tackle performance against Florida State, which included two for loss.
theadvocate.com
Two schoolteachers take center stage in 3-person District 3 Baton Rouge school board race
Two schoolteachers who grew up in Baton Rouge and a mother who moved here after Hurricane Katrina are vying to land the open District 3 seat on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board. They are seeking to replace Tramelle Howard, who's opted not to run for reelection. The election...
theadvocate.com
Around Livingston for Nov. 2, 2022
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. The city of Walker announces its Veterans Parade to roll at 11 a.m. Nov. 12. The parade lines up in the Walker High School parking lot on the Burgess Avenue side. The route will follow Burgess Avenue, turn right on La. 447 S., and turn right on Florida Boulevard, ending at Walker High School.
WAFB.com
Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game
St. Thomas More Catholic Church holds rededication ceremony to showcase new renovations. St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Goodwood Boulevard held a ‘Mass of Dedication’ ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 30, to showcase the renovations made to the church. Is trunk-or-treating becoming more popular?. Updated: 4 hours ago. While...
Saban Speaks on Playing a Night Game at LSU
The Alabama football team hits the road for the fourth time this season, as the Crimson Tide faces off against the LSU Tigers on Saturday. Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke with the media on Monday and was asked about playing a night game at LSU. “They got a great...
theadvocate.com
Louis J. Arceneaux House in Carencro named historic property
The Lafayette Preservation Commission nominated and designated the Louis J. and Amelia Arceneaux House in Carencro as a historic property. The house, which dates back to the 1700s, at 134 Rose Lane was voted into the Lafayette Historic Register unanimously during a Thursday meeting. The property met several of the...
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Nov. 2, 2022
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. All locations of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library will be closed Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day. The 2022 Zachary Christmas Parade, themed "Planes, Trains and Candy Canes," is at 10 a.m. Dec. 3. Forms and...
Comments / 0