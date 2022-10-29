LSU coach Brian Kelly announced that the Tigers will return some key players just in time to host No. 6 Alabama at 6 p.m. Saturday. As expected, sophomore starting safety Major Burns is on track to practice this week after having missed five games with a neck injury. He had 17 tackles and two pass deflections through the first three games this year, including an eight-tackle performance against Florida State, which included two for loss.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO