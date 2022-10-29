Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Georgetown— A piece of Italy in America?Narda MarenWashington, DC
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous StreetsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
A Brambleton Dog is Posing at Halloween Decorative Lawns Throughout the Month of OctoberUplift LoudounBrambleton, VA
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
Related
howard.edu
Howard University School of Education Dean has Tearful Reunion at Howard Homecoming 2022
WASHINGTON – This year’s Homecoming served as the backdrop for an emotional reunion between Dawn Williams, PhD, dean of the School of Education and her former student Alexandra Bolden. The two met in 1997 when Williams was a third-grade teacher at Deep Creek Elementary in Chesapeake, Virginia. It was the last class as a full-time teacher.
ncsha.org
DCHFA Funds Market-Rate to Affordable Housing Rehabilitation at Ridgecrest Village
Washington, D.C. — The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA) has financed the rehabilitation of Ridgecrest Village Phase I in Ward 8’s Shipley Terrace neighborhood. The Agency issued $21.9 million in tax exempt bonds and underwrote $16.83 million in D.C. and federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity. Phase I of the project will consist of remodeling 13 existing buildings on the property originally constructed in 1951.
dcpolicycenter.org
Testimony on housing and affordable housing District-wide and downtown
Housing production is more critical today than it has ever been. As remote work has taken hold, it has been breaking the relationship between where people live and where they work. This trend has had two distinct but connected effects on the city: first, the loss of population, largely driven by outmigration, and second, the loss of commuter activity.
'We've been fined' | Neighbors demand help from DC agencies with possible underground spring
WASHINGTON — Some neighbors who live along the 4000 Block of Ely Place in Southeast, Washington, D.C. are hoping to get some help with what they believe is an underground spring. For at least four years, neighbors have said the water from the spring has been rising, and with...
Why I Can’t Afford to Live Where I Grew Up
Growing up in the Lyon Park neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia, I knew my house was the place to be. It was conveniently located between Clarendon, our shopping center, and my middle school, which meant that everything I could desire was a walk or a short bike ride away. Across the street from my house was a sledding hill so popular that you had to show up early on snow days to get in some good runs. I absolutely loved the place. My parents became first-time homeowners in 1998 when they bought the house, a four-bedroom, blue-green colonial about half a mile from the Clarendon Metro stop. I was born a few months later in Fairfax County, because Arlington’s hospital wouldn’t take my parents’ insurance (a fact I resent with Leslie Knope-ian fervor), but other than that slight snafu, I grew up a proud resident.
WTOP
Where renters outnumber homeowners in DC
More households are renting rather than owning their home than any time in the past 55 years, and the makeup of renters versus owners in some neighborhoods in major metropolitan areas has radically changed. Research done by RentCafe and based on U.S. Census Bureau data puts one D.C. ZIP code...
Hilltop
Howard Bookstore Manager Communicates Passion For Running Business
For Alexander “Alex” Bamfo, working at Howard University is a full-circle opportunity. Though 45-year-old Bamfo was raised in Silver Spring, Maryland, he was born in the Howard University Hospital. With roots in the University and in recognition of Howard’s rich legacy, Bamfo takes great pride in being the general manager for the Barnes & Noble Bookstore at Howard University.
D.C. Residents Demand Silverman Drop Out of At-Large Council Race
Those who’ve rallied around D.C. Council member Kenyan McDuffie during this election cycle have gone toe-to-toe with supporters of the incumbent At-Large Council member Elissa Silverman, a self-described vanguard for government ethics and accountability. The post D.C. Residents Demand Silverman Drop Out of At-Large Council Race appeared first on The Washington Informer.
popville.com
Cleveland Park ANC Rep says Buffalo & Bergen is coming to the old California Tortilla space!!
My goodness this is welcome news!! Commissioner Sauleh Siddiqui says that Buffalo & Bergen is: “going to be in the California Tortilla space!”. He was unable to share any other details and an email sent to Buffalo & Bergen has not yet been returned. Have a look at their...
Hilltop
Black Women Shattering Glass Ceilings To Receive Special Exhibition In March 2023
The National Women’s History Museum and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library partnered to display the Glass Ceiling Breaker, a sculpture made entirely out of shattered glass that highlights the nation’s first African-American female vice president and Howard University alumna, Kamala Harris, and the glass ceilings she has shattered. This comes as the museum partners with D.C. Public Libraries and prepares to host its first exhibition, an African-American women’s exhibition, in March 2023.
WTOP
Marine Corps Marathon returns to DC area after 3-year hiatus
Runners in the D.C. area were off to the races Sunday for the first in-person Marine Corps Marathon in three years. The 47th annual marathon kicked off at 7:15 a.m. on Virginia Route 110 between Arlington National Cemetery and the Pentagon. Sunday’s race was the first time the event has been held in person in the D.C. area since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Alfred Street Baptist Church tops $42 million in giving to HBCUs
The Alfred Street Baptist Church (ASBC) in Alexandria, Virginia, has announced a $1 million gift in support of Jackson State University. With its latest gift, ASBC has awarded more than $42 million over the past 20 years to historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) across the country, which it states makes it the largest faith-based financial supporter of HBCUs. ASBC has given a combination of direct donations, contributions, scholarships, and/or waived fees awarded to students from its annual HBCU College Festival. At its latest festival, $4 million in scholarships and waived fees were awarded to thousands of students.
WTOP
Gonzaga student, 17, pens self-published book thanking family for guidance
A high school senior at Gonzaga College High School in D.C. explores the question of why some kids achieve while others are held back in his new book. Duane “Ben” Sylvestre, a 17-year-old senior at Gonzaga College High School writes in his self-published book, “My Momma Made Me Do It,” that loving parents have guided him through life so far and helped him achieve. He said he’s learned so much thanks to his mom’s relentless ambitions for him.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Georgetown, Washington, D.C.
The historic neighborhood of Georgetown is one of Washington DC’s most popular tourist destinations. Georgetown was founded in 1751 in the province of Maryland, making it much older than the country’s capital. The area is regarded as a commercial and entertainment district due to the many tourist spots...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Doro Soul Food by Chef Elias Taddesse to Open November 17th in NW DC; First 50 Customers to Receive Free Fried Doro Chicken Plate with Sides
Michelin-starred Chef Elias Taddesse, executive chef and owner of DC’s acclaimed Mélange restaurant, will open his Ethiopian-style fried chicken restaurant on November 17th at 11 a.m. The first 50 in-person guests will get a free 2-piece Fried Doro Chicken Plate with Black Cumin Qibe Cornbread and Spiced Mac & Cheese.
nomadlawyer.org
Arlington: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Arlington, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Arlington, Virginia. Arlington is a city that offers a diverse range of activities and attractions. Its largest neighborhood, Arlington, contains a large number of turn-of-the-century buildings along with modern high-rises, as well as quaint neighborhood pubs and chic boutiques. If you’d like to learn...
NBC Washington
Rubell Museum Opens Inside Storied DC School Building
A new contemporary art museum opened in Washington, D.C. Saturday, housed inside a former school that Marvin Gaye attended. The Rubell Museum, at 65 I (eye) Street SW, boasts thousands of pieces from paintings to acrylics to photographs to sculptures and even a covered wagon. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser joined...
Washington Examiner
ASK WEX: Last chance to ask our experts about the midterms on Facebook Live
The Washington Examiner is back for its final ASK WEX ahead of the midterm elections. With less than a week to go, W. James Antle, the Washington Examiner's politics editor, and Sarah Westwood, political and investigative reporter, will be answering questions from loyal readers and members of the public as we enter the last stages of a draining campaign season.
AdWeek
Larry Miller to Co-Anchor Get Up DC on WUSA
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Larry Miller has been promoted to anchor for Washington, D.C. CBS affiliate WUSA morning newscast Get Up DC. Miller will anchor alongside...
Hoya
DC Opens 1st-Ever Urgent Care Center in Ward 8
The first urgent care center in Ward 8 opened on Oct. 10 as part of a multi-step plan to improve access to quality, timely health care for residents of Wards 7 and 8. Cedar Hill Urgent Care provides comprehensive urgent care to all District residents and is operated by the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences and Universal Health Services, a leading provider of hospital and health care services in the United States. The new urgent care center was built in an effort to serve the predominantly Black community living in Wards 7 and 8, which have lower life expectancies than communities in D.C. wards with predominantly white residents.
Comments / 0