Gig Harbor, WA

Larry Lindgren
3d ago

They have costumes for people that ride a Broom. My Ex-Wife got one for free !!!!! But they don't have one for me and my Walker !!!!!

MyNorthwest

Kirkland family transforms garage into free haunted house for community

A Kirkland family wanted to create some free Halloween fun for the community — so they set up a free haunted house in their garage for their neighbors. The MacIssac family — Jamie, Amanda, and their teenage daughter, Stella — spent the last month going all out to transform their suburban garage into a spooky lair reminiscent of Netflix’s Stranger Things.
KIRKLAND, WA
q13fox.com

Kids with medical needs get Halloween visit from Reverse Trick-or-Treaters

BREMERTON, Wash. - Some special kids in Bremerton and Gig Harbor got a visit from "Reverse Trick-or- Treaters" who brought Halloween fun right to their doorsteps. The Kitsap Friends of Children's Guild visits kids who have cancer and other medical needs. Saturday the ghoulishly fun group brought the fun and laughter to 11-year-old Azrael's house in Bremerton.
BREMERTON, WA
q13fox.com

Man pleads for help finding stolen van, cat in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. - A man is asking for the public's help, heartsick after his van was stolen in Olympia with his cat ‘Precious’ still inside. Nick Saviers said he was in the Capital Mall in Olympia on Oct. 26, when his van was stolen with his all-black female cat in the back. Saviers said ‘Precious’ was staying in her soft gray-colored crate wearing a gold, white and black body harness.
OLYMPIA, WA
97 Rock

Why Did This Washington Woman Murder Her Entire Family on Christmas Eve?

Raise your hand if you're a morbid person like me who is overly fascinated by true crime. Washington has more instances of serial killers during the "golden age" than most states. You would be forgiven if you thought that something was in the water. This case, however, chills me more than the others. It's not about a serial killer. No, this is the story of a woman who, with her boyfriend's help, murdered her entire family.
CARNATION, WA
VOICE of the Valley

WHEN COAL WAS KING: September 1934, three men were photographed loading a truck with wood cut to firewood lengths

Just a few generations ago, firewood was a major energy source for heat and cooking in most American homes. Nearly 40% of the world’s population still rely on wood. From summer on, stacking and storing firewood to survive the cold fall, winter, and spring seasons were necessary chores for keeping the family warm. George Savicke, a Black Diamond coal miner amusingly adapted a quote by Henry Ford, “Firewood warms you twice, first when you cut it and then when you burn it.”
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Two shot while walking along Alki Beach Halloween night, police say

SEATTLE — Seattle police said two people were shot while walking along Alki Beach in an apparent random shooting Monday night. Police responded to the shooting near 62nd Avenue Southwest and Alki Avenue Southwest around 10:30 p.m. Seattle firefighters said a 37-year-old male was transported to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition and a 37-year-old female was transported in serious condition.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Snoop Dogg is bringing the 'Holidaze of Blaze' to Tacoma

Snoop Dogg is lighting up the holidays in Tacoma this December as part of his "Holidaze of Blaze" tour. The cultural icon is performing at the Tacoma Dome on Friday, Dec. 16 along with T-Pain, Warren G and Ying Yang Twins. Tickets go on sale on Nov. 4 at 8 a.m. so set your phone alarms!
TACOMA, WA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Washington

If you live in Washington and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Washington that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients only, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and pay them a visit.
WASHINGTON STATE
idesignarch.com

Luxe Waterfront Craftsman Style House on Lake Washington

Seattle, Washington – This casual elegant villa at water’s edge in Seattle enjoys one-level walkout lakefront living. The site-specific architecture designed by Chihara Architect features a custom timber-frame front porch, and stone and shingle exterior. The villa offers 2,600 sq. ft. of living space with 4 bedrooms, 3.5...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

CAT SIGHTING: Westcrest Park – October 28, 2022 7:18 pm

Gray cat seen earlier this evening at Westcrest Park (by the wooded area next to the pea patch). Appears to be cared for and lost. In destress, crying and following people. No collar.

Comments / 0

