Larry Lindgren
3d ago
They have costumes for people that ride a Broom. My Ex-Wife got one for free !!!!! But they don't have one for me and my Walker !!!!!
Kirkland family transforms garage into free haunted house for community
A Kirkland family wanted to create some free Halloween fun for the community — so they set up a free haunted house in their garage for their neighbors. The MacIssac family — Jamie, Amanda, and their teenage daughter, Stella — spent the last month going all out to transform their suburban garage into a spooky lair reminiscent of Netflix’s Stranger Things.
Group terrorizes homeowners across Pierce County vandalizing homes, Halloween decorations
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A number of Pierce County homeowners are trying to figure out why a group of teens went on a spree late Friday, early Saturday morning destroying pumpkins, homes and Halloween decorations. Homeowners from a number of communities including Puyallup, Pacific and Auburn woke up Saturday morning to...
Kids with medical needs get Halloween visit from Reverse Trick-or-Treaters
BREMERTON, Wash. - Some special kids in Bremerton and Gig Harbor got a visit from "Reverse Trick-or- Treaters" who brought Halloween fun right to their doorsteps. The Kitsap Friends of Children's Guild visits kids who have cancer and other medical needs. Saturday the ghoulishly fun group brought the fun and laughter to 11-year-old Azrael's house in Bremerton.
Extra Halloween candy? Here's how a local non-profit is putting it to good use
KIRKLAND, Wash. — If you have extra Halloween candy, a non-profit in Kirkland knows just how to put it to good use. Birthday Dreams was founded in 2009 to bring hope and joy to children who are homeless with the gift of a birthday party. Treats like candy are a popular component of birthday goodie bags, which is where the spooky holiday comes in.
Man pleads for help finding stolen van, cat in Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A man is asking for the public's help, heartsick after his van was stolen in Olympia with his cat ‘Precious’ still inside. Nick Saviers said he was in the Capital Mall in Olympia on Oct. 26, when his van was stolen with his all-black female cat in the back. Saviers said ‘Precious’ was staying in her soft gray-colored crate wearing a gold, white and black body harness.
Why Did This Washington Woman Murder Her Entire Family on Christmas Eve?
Raise your hand if you're a morbid person like me who is overly fascinated by true crime. Washington has more instances of serial killers during the "golden age" than most states. You would be forgiven if you thought that something was in the water. This case, however, chills me more than the others. It's not about a serial killer. No, this is the story of a woman who, with her boyfriend's help, murdered her entire family.
Bikes, wheelchairs allowed back on the Green Lake inner loop
The city of Seattle barred wheels on the Green Lake inner loop during the pandemic. Now, wheels without a motor are allowed on the loop.
Man's van stolen with cat inside in Olympia
A local man is on edge after his van was stolen with his cat still inside. He says it happened on Wednesday at the Capital Mall in Olympia.
WHEN COAL WAS KING: September 1934, three men were photographed loading a truck with wood cut to firewood lengths
Just a few generations ago, firewood was a major energy source for heat and cooking in most American homes. Nearly 40% of the world’s population still rely on wood. From summer on, stacking and storing firewood to survive the cold fall, winter, and spring seasons were necessary chores for keeping the family warm. George Savicke, a Black Diamond coal miner amusingly adapted a quote by Henry Ford, “Firewood warms you twice, first when you cut it and then when you burn it.”
Creator 'destroys' viral Queen Anne Schitt's Creek tribute for its last time on display
SEATTLE — This will be the last year people can see the "Schitt's Creek" tribute display in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood. Richard Knowles became a social media sensation with his pandemic project in December 2020 and was visited by nearly 1,000 people a day. The official Instagram account for the TV show even posted about the display.
WATCH: Rosebud motel over run by zombies
Queen Anne resident Richard Knowles became a social media sensation with his model of the "Schitt's Creek" motel in 2020. Now, he's shutting the motel down.
VIDEO: Olympia pot shop the latest in a string of smash-and-grab burglaries
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A fifth pot shop has been hit by a smash-and-grab robbery in just a week, this time in Olympia. Just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday, a stolen truck crashed through the barred front windows of The Green Lady, a pot shop in West Olympia. Surveillance video shared by...
Two shot while walking along Alki Beach Halloween night, police say
SEATTLE — Seattle police said two people were shot while walking along Alki Beach in an apparent random shooting Monday night. Police responded to the shooting near 62nd Avenue Southwest and Alki Avenue Southwest around 10:30 p.m. Seattle firefighters said a 37-year-old male was transported to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition and a 37-year-old female was transported in serious condition.
Snoop Dogg is bringing the 'Holidaze of Blaze' to Tacoma
Snoop Dogg is lighting up the holidays in Tacoma this December as part of his "Holidaze of Blaze" tour. The cultural icon is performing at the Tacoma Dome on Friday, Dec. 16 along with T-Pain, Warren G and Ying Yang Twins. Tickets go on sale on Nov. 4 at 8 a.m. so set your phone alarms!
4 Great Burger Places in Washington
If you live in Washington and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Washington that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients only, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and pay them a visit.
Local mom urges safe sleep: ‘My baby would be alive if she’d been placed on her back’
Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. October was SIDS Awareness Month. It’s an important time to educate the caregivers in your baby’s life about making sure babies are staying safe while they sleep. About 3,500 infants die every year in the U.S. from a sleep-related death known as Sudden...
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain Restaurants
Many parents understand thoroughly the challenges of a weeknight Halloween. Sure, there are weekend parties and trick or treat opportunities through local businesses, but door-to-door trick or treating still takes place on October 31st.
Luxe Waterfront Craftsman Style House on Lake Washington
Seattle, Washington – This casual elegant villa at water’s edge in Seattle enjoys one-level walkout lakefront living. The site-specific architecture designed by Chihara Architect features a custom timber-frame front porch, and stone and shingle exterior. The villa offers 2,600 sq. ft. of living space with 4 bedrooms, 3.5...
Coziest, comfiest coffee shop in Tacoma?
Looking for a place to sit quietly for an afternoon on the weekend.
CAT SIGHTING: Westcrest Park – October 28, 2022 7:18 pm
Gray cat seen earlier this evening at Westcrest Park (by the wooded area next to the pea patch). Appears to be cared for and lost. In destress, crying and following people. No collar.
