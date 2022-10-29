Read full article on original website
Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia ResidentsCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
Opinion: Why Some Homicides Get More Media Coverage Than OthersCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
James Beard Award Winning Restaurant Corinne’s Place Launching Two Food TrucksMarilyn JohnsonCamden, NJ
Old City's Panorama Now Open for Dinner on Tuesdays; 50% Off Pasta and Wine FlightsMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Pete’s Produce Farm in West Chester Announces Closing DateMarilyn JohnsonWest Chester, PA
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies Tie World Series Record for Home Runs in Dominant Game 3 Win Over Astros
Phillies power their way to Game 3 win in front of another electric South Philly crowd originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Citizens Bank Park was a volcano waiting to erupt when Ranger Suarez took the mound just after 8 p.m. Tuesday night. The eruption came quickly and never stopped...
Astros' Justin Verlander makes obscene gesture to Phillies fans heading into Citizens Bank Park
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander was caught flipping the bird to Phillies fans watching the road team's bus pull into Citizens Bank Park on Monday night.
Rhys Hoskins' wife Jayme buys over $800 worth of beers for entire line of fans
A 94WIP caller, Joe, was there in line and told the story on Monday’s 94WIP Morning Show of Rhys Hoskins’ wife, Jayme, buying beers for the entire line of Phillies fans.
How to Watch Phillies vs Astros World Series Game 3: TV Channel, Streaming Link
The Philadelphia Phillies look to take a 2-1 lead in the World Series against the Houston Astros.
Twitter reacts to John Smoltz’s incredible Bryce Harper prediction
The Internet may be asking John Smoltz for tomorrow’s Powerball numbers. The retired former Cy Young winner Smoltz, who is now an announcer for FOX, went viral for his unbelievable prediction during Game 3 of the World Series. Smoltz perfectly called Bryce Harper’s first-inning home run off Lance McCullers Jr. moments before it happened (see the video here).
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: World Series scores, schedule, bracket with Phillies-Astros Game 3 rained out
The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are all square at 1-1 in the 2022 World Series, but they will have to wait another day to play Game 3. Monday's game was rained out due to a rainy forecast in Philly. Game 3 was pushed back to Tuesday, and the rest of the 2022 World Series schedule was moved back one day.
World Series schedule: Broadcast information, probable pitchers and more as Phillies face Astros
The revamped 12-team format for the MLB playoffs has come down to the World Series. The Houston Astros have claimed their fourth American League pennant, while the Philadelphia Phillies have made it back to the World Series for the first time in 13 years. [UPDATE: Game 3 in Philadelphia has...
CBS Sports
Astros' Cristian Javier: Game 4 start in doubt
Javier isn't guaranteed to start Game 4 on Wednesday if a Monday rainout pushes Game 3 back to Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Those delays would line up Justin Verlander on regular rest for Wednesday's Game 4. Of course, Javier excelled against the Yankees in the ALCS and Manager Dusty Baker said he's "undecided" about who'd start. If Monday's Game 3 is played, Javier appears locked in to start Game 4 on Tuesday.
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: Astros-Phillies Game 3 postponed due to rain in Philadelphia
With rain expected throughout Monday evening at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Major League Baseball officials postponed Game 3 of the World Series between the Astros and Phillies. It will instead take place Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 8:03 p.m. ET. Every game in the series is pushed back by a...
CBS Sports
World Series score: Phillies vs. Astros Game 3 live updates as Fall Classic resumes in Philadelphia
The 2022 World Series resumed Tuesday night with Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park after two days off. The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies split Games 1 and 2 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, and the series has shifted to Philadelphia for Games 3-5. Here's how you can watch Game 3, which was originally scheduled for Monday but got rained out.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Kramer Robertson: Loses spot on 40-man roster
The Cardinals outrighted Robertson to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. The 28-year-old was sent to Memphis after he was claimed off waivers by St. Louis in early August, but he won't retain his spot on the 40-man roster through the offseason. Robertson played in only two big-league games during 2022 and had a .239/.393/.363 slash line with 11 home runs, 47 RBI and 30 stolen bases in 116 contests at Triple-A.
Former Dodgers GM Reacts to the Justin Turner News
After Justin Turner received the Roberto Clemente Award, the general manager who originally brought him to L.A., Ned Colletti, shared his thoughts.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Noah Syndergaard: Monday start postponed
Syndergaard won't make his scheduled start in Monday's Game 3 of the World Series against Houston, as the game has been postponed due to rain. Game 3 will now be played Tuesday, and the team has already confirmed that Ranger Suarez will be the one toeing the rubber. Syndergaard is now scheduled to start Game 5, per Matt Gelb of The Athletic, which is set to take place Thursday.
CBS Sports
Astros' Trey Mancini: Sits second straight
Mancini is not in the lineup for Game 3 of the World Series against the Phillies, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Mancini has acted as a liability at the plate all postseason for Houston, remaining hitless through 16 at-bats. His struggles will move him to the bench and allow David Hensley to fill in as the Astros' designated hitter Monday, batting seventh.
CBS Sports
Giants' Nick Williams: Exits with injury
Williams (biceps) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Williams went down with an apparent biceps injury late in the first quarter before heading to the Giants' locker room, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. With the defensive lineman out, expect Justin Ellis and Elerson Smith to see increased usage against Seattle.
