ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline

Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
FLORIDA STATE
People

Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole

Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Ted Cruz Waves to Yankees Fans, Gets Flipped Off En Masse

Yankees fans were upset with their team’s loss against the Houston Astros Sunday night—but some seemed even more annoyed by the presence of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). A picture shared on Twitter showed Cruz’s wave to spectators at Yankee Stadium being greeted with multiple fans raising their middle fingers in return. One of the swearing spectators appeared to be standing right by the senator in the same row, while another fan giving an enthusiastic thumbs-down to the lawmaker appeared just behind him. Cruz attended the game to support the Astros and shared a smiling selfie at the stadium. “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros” Cruz tweeted. The replies to his message were filled with commenters linking to the picture of him being flipped off, captioned with the phrase: “Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight.”Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022 Read it at New York Post
Larry Brown Sports

Twitter reacts to John Smoltz’s incredible Bryce Harper prediction

The Internet may be asking John Smoltz for tomorrow’s Powerball numbers. The retired former Cy Young winner Smoltz, who is now an announcer for FOX, went viral for his unbelievable prediction during Game 3 of the World Series. Smoltz perfectly called Bryce Harper’s first-inning home run off Lance McCullers Jr. moments before it happened (see the video here).
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Astros' Cristian Javier: Game 4 start in doubt

Javier isn't guaranteed to start Game 4 on Wednesday if a Monday rainout pushes Game 3 back to Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Those delays would line up Justin Verlander on regular rest for Wednesday's Game 4. Of course, Javier excelled against the Yankees in the ALCS and Manager Dusty Baker said he's "undecided" about who'd start. If Monday's Game 3 is played, Javier appears locked in to start Game 4 on Tuesday.
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Kramer Robertson: Loses spot on 40-man roster

The Cardinals outrighted Robertson to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. The 28-year-old was sent to Memphis after he was claimed off waivers by St. Louis in early August, but he won't retain his spot on the 40-man roster through the offseason. Robertson played in only two big-league games during 2022 and had a .239/.393/.363 slash line with 11 home runs, 47 RBI and 30 stolen bases in 116 contests at Triple-A.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Phillies' Noah Syndergaard: Monday start postponed

Syndergaard won't make his scheduled start in Monday's Game 3 of the World Series against Houston, as the game has been postponed due to rain. Game 3 will now be played Tuesday, and the team has already confirmed that Ranger Suarez will be the one toeing the rubber. Syndergaard is now scheduled to start Game 5, per Matt Gelb of The Athletic, which is set to take place Thursday.
HOUSTON, PA
CBS Sports

Astros' Trey Mancini: Sits second straight

Mancini is not in the lineup for Game 3 of the World Series against the Phillies, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Mancini has acted as a liability at the plate all postseason for Houston, remaining hitless through 16 at-bats. His struggles will move him to the bench and allow David Hensley to fill in as the Astros' designated hitter Monday, batting seventh.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Giants' Nick Williams: Exits with injury

Williams (biceps) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Williams went down with an apparent biceps injury late in the first quarter before heading to the Giants' locker room, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. With the defensive lineman out, expect Justin Ellis and Elerson Smith to see increased usage against Seattle.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy