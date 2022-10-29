ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

K-State bounces back; dominates ninth ranked Oklahoma State

By Jared Bush
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39pjMO_0irftSQG00

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas State Wildcats made a big statement on Saturday in their rout over the ninth-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Wildcats dominated from start to finish, setting the tone on their opening drive after a 38-yard Will Howard touchdown pass to Kade Warner.

K-State takes small dip but stays ranked in AP Top 25

Howard would throw another touchdown pass in the second quarter, this time to Lee’s Summit West alum Phillip Brooks for 31 yards.

The freshman QB had a big day, throwing all four of his touchdown passes in the first half.

The Wildcats held a 35-0 lead at the half.

Running back Deuce Vaughn also had a big game, finishing with 22 carries for 158 yds (7.2) and two total touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving).

Kansas, K-State football coaches on ‘Bear’ Bryant Awards watch list

Howard finished 21/37 with 298 yards and four touchdowns. Warner would have five receptions for 97 yards and two scores. Malik Knowles had a solid game as well, with eight receptions for 113 yards.

The Wildcats 48-0 win over Oklahoma State was the largest margin of victory in a Big 12 game since 2010.

The win gives the Wildcats a lot of momentum and puts them in serious contention for the Big 12 Championship.

They move to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the conference. They will face Texas next Saturday, at home.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

Two K-State players bring home weekly Big 12 awards

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State saw two of their players garner weekly Big 12 awards after the team’s impressive showing against Oklahoma State. Junior QB Will Howard won the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week after going 21/37 with 296 passing yards and four touchdowns. Senior punter and kicker Ty Zetner won Big 12 […]
MANHATTAN, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

K-State moves up 9 spots in AP Top 25

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Kansas State saw a big jump in the AP Top 25 after their dominant 48-0 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday. The win moved the Wildcats up nine spots to number 13, and the loss moved Oklahoma State down nine spots to number 18. This is the Wildcats highest ranking […]
MANHATTAN, KS
Z94

Oklahoma’s Legendary BBQ on Route 66

There's some legendary BBQ on historic Route 66 in Oklahoma. I can't believe I've lived here for as long as I have and still haven't made it to Jake's Bar-B-Q in Oklahoma City. Well, that's all about to change. The family and I will be heading to OKC later this month and plan to stop by Jake's for a late lunch or early dinner. I hear they have some of the very best BBQ in the state, some say the entire country. They've been doing it for over 50 years now so it's gotta be good. This I have to try for myself!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
tulsapeople.com

Gold standard: Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is fighting to end senior hunger

At just 22 years old, reigning Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is the newest resident of Covenant Living at Inverness. With a social impact initiative of ending senior hunger, Gold says while she knows no one at Inverness is facing food insecurity, immersing herself into the older adult community will still help solidify her focus on aging services and older adult wellness.
TULSA, OK
Ponca City News

Ponca City hosts final GWRRA rally

Body The Gold Wing Road Riders Association (GWRRA) held their final rally at City Central in downtown Ponca City from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29. Started in 1977 in Arizona, GWRRA grew to an area of 60,000 bikes world wide and internationally. The organization would focus on motorists awareness and riding safety. There are many deaths in Oklahoma due to people pulling out in front of cyclists.
PONCA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma man claims $2 million winning Powerball ticket

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City man claimed a $2 million winning Powerball ticket on Tuesday, according to the Oklahoma Lottery. Ronald bought the winning ticket at a Homeland store on Northwest 122nd Street. Authorities said he claimed his ticket Tuesday morning at the Oklahoma Lottery Winner Center. A...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa, in the Northeast corner of Oklahoma, is the 2nd most populated city in the state. The large Arkansas River passes right through the city. There is plenty to do in the city, from the Tulsa Air and Space Museum and Planetarium to The Gathering Place, a park filled with gardens, playgrounds, a skate park, a splash pad, and more. Tulsa is also home to some fabulous eateries.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Lottery looking for winner of $2 million Powerball prize

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Someone in the metro could be $2 million richer today. The Oklahoma Lottery announced it's looking for a $2 million winner from Monday night's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was bought at Homeland in Oklahoma City. "Check those tickets," the Oklahoma Lottery wrote on social...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas you and also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KANSAS STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma garage owners start to feel impacts of inflation

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma garage owners are starting to feel the impacts of inflation. They told KOCO 5 they are struggling to get certain parts in, which is why customer wait times to get their vehicle back could be longer. "It’s really a hardship a lot of families are...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy