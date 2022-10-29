ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Kamala Harris wishes Paul Pelosi speedy recovery, calls for civil discourse

By Keshia Butts
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kdt1F_0irftRXX00

While at a Maryland campaign event on Saturday, Vice President Kamala Harris wished Paul Pelosi, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's husband, a speedy recovery after he was attacked in their San Francisco home. The House speaker, who represents California, is originally from Baltimore, where the Saturday event was held.

"I also wanna mention a daughter of Baltimore, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and her husband Paul, and I know we are all sending our prayers to their family and for Paul's speedy recovery," the vice president said during her speech.

Paul Pelosi was assaulted by a man who broke into their home in the early hours of Friday morning. He has since undergone surgery and is expected to make a full recovery, according to the speaker's office.

In a letter to fellow congressional members Saturday night, Nancy Pelosi wrote that her husband's "condition continues to improve."

"Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop," she wrote. "We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving. Please know that the outpouring of prayers and warm wishes from so many in the Congress is a comfort to our family and is helping Paul make progress with his recovery."

Although police have not officially announced a motive for the crime, they said on Friday that it was " not a random act, " and that it was targeted and "wrong." The suspect allegedly shouted at Paul Pelosi: "Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?" And, according to the Associated Press, the suspect had posted about QAnon and other various conspiracy theories, and appeared to believe false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Harris said what is happening in our country right now is scary.

"There was a time when we appreciated and understood the importance to a democracy of vigorous debate, where we appreciated that it is the diversity of opinions that will lead us to progress to smart decisions," Harris said. "But something has been happening in our country where powerful people, so-called leaders, have been using the bully pulpit that they were given by the people in a way that is about the preservation of their personal power and is being used to divide our country."

While this behavior promotes hate, Harris said, people should look to engage in civil discourse instead. She also told people to vote, as Election Day is just ten days away.

"We got a lot of work to do, and so I know who is here, and I know this is a room of leaders who every election show up and remind our neighbors and our friends, the perfect strangers we see, but in their face, we see a neighbor and a friend, and we ask them to vote," Harris said.

The Maryland Democrats GOTV event was held for Sen. Chris Van Hollen and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore. The vice president was also campaigning for Rep. Anthony Brown, who is running for Maryland attorney general, and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, who is seeking reelection.

During her speech, Harris touted what the Democrats have done so far to help Americans and said that because people voted in the last elections, the party passed the child tax credit and put Ketanji Brown Jackson , the first Black female, on the U.S. Supreme Court. Harris said several issues were on the line in the midterm elections, including the right to contraception. She mentioned the Supreme Court's June decision that struck down Roe v. Wade .

"The proponents of the decision said, 'Well, we think that this is now this is a decision that should go to the states, and the voters can decide, right?' But look at who's talking because out of those same mouths, you will see people who are across our country pushing laws making it intentionally more difficult for people to vote," Harris said.

With these concerns, she said democracy is at stake in the midterm elections, adding that the U.S. needs to be a leader for the world.

"When you are a role model, people watch what you do to see if it matches what you say, and leaders around the world and people around the world are watching what is happening in our country," the vice president said.

Comments / 28

james gerber
3d ago

All of a sudden there is discourse. What about the attacks on the Supreme Court and Republicans. Oh right! That didn't fit your agenda. If people don't believe this story and think it's just another Democratic theatrics it's because no one trust the Democratic party anymore. Too many lies and deceptions. It's like all that home security, gate around mansion, all that personal security and someone just walks into your house. Sounds fishy to me.

Reply
21
Major squEEzer
3d ago

I can't wrap my head around this...Just how in the hell did this clown get into the house!?!?!!!??!!!

Reply(1)
16
vote red
3d ago

she was helping pay for people to get out of jail during portland riots

Reply
10
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

Biden drives more than 100 mph while racing Colin Powell's son

President Joe Biden raced the son of Colin Powell in an episode of Jay Leno's car show Jay Leno's Garage Wednesday night, pushing his Corvette to over 100 mph as Secret Service agents watched. Biden, who is 79, drove around the James J. Rowley Secret Service training facility in Beltsville,...
BELTSVILLE, MD
TheStreet

Elon Musk Says President Biden Is Right About One Thing

Elon Musk annoys and irritates Democrats, especially the left wing of the party. The billionaire and his rival Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon (AMZN) , symbolize the widening of socio-economic inequalities between the haves and the have-nots, according to progressives. They want to tax the rich more, whom they...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX8 News

Trump: Attack on Paul Pelosi a ‘terrible thing’

(The Hill) — Former President Donald Trump in an interview Sunday called the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband in their San Fransisco home a “terrible thing” as he railed against crime in Democrat-led cities. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of...
Daily Mail

'Pelosi lying - what's left of her face - off about Biden's accomplishments': Kimberly Guilfoyle suggests House Speaker Nancy, 82, has had too much plastic surgery in rant on the Democrats and media

Kimberly Guilfoyle mocked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tuesday night for having too much work done, as she complained about positive media coverage of President Joe Biden and Democrats, likening it to a 'freak show.'. 'Well, it's ridiculous. I mean, you can't even- it's like the greatest hits of incompetence and...
3 News Now

Nebraska and Iowa lawmakers react to attack on Paul Pelosi

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV & AP) — Lawmakers from Nebraska and Iowa are reacting to the attack against Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, on Friday. According to the Associated Press, in San Francisco on Friday, police were called at about 2:30 a.m. to the Pelosi residence to check on Paul Pelosi, said Chief of Police William Scott.
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

The UNDENIABLE evidence for a Joe BIden impeachment

The mainstream media fact checkers claim there is ‘no credible evidence’ that Joe BIden played a role in his family’s business activities overseas, but that claim is LUDICROUS, Peter Schweizer tells Glenn. In fact, Schweizer — a Biden family expert and author of ‘Red Handed’ — tells Glenn there is a CLEAR impeachment case against the president because of his involvement. In this clip, Schweizer details to Glenn the undeniable evidence against Joe. Plus, he predicts what could happen to the Republican Party if they take control of Congress next year and STILL fail to hold those involved in the Biden family scandals responsible…
WASHINGTON STATE
Black Enterprise

Oh Now You Care? Kanye Calls Out Donald Trump For ‘Using Black People To Enhance Approval Rating’

In an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Thursday, rapper Kanye West blasted politicians for using Black people to improve their approval ratings. According to Business Insider, during the interview, West recalled a 2019 phone call with Donald Trump—who was president at the time—concerning fellow rapper A$AP Rocky, who was in jail in Sweden on assault charges. West called Trump to discuss helping him get A4AP Rocky out of jail and back to the U.S.
People

Paul Pelosi Is Undergoing Brain Surgery After Being Attacked with Hammer in His Home: Report

According to U.S. Capitol Police, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in Washington, D.C. with her protective detail at the time of the attack, which occurred at the couple's San Francisco home Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is reportedly undergoing brain surgery hours after being attacked by an intruder at the couple's San Francisco home early Friday morning. NBC Bay Area reports that Paul "was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and undergoing brain surgery" as of Friday afternoon, with a source telling the outlet he was in stable...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Pelosi attack suspect David DePape embraced hate speech, multiple conspiracy theories

SAN FRANCISCO -- The suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, appears to have been an active online participant in multiple conspiracy theories, railing against perceived censorship and government control, and engaging in hate speech and antisemitism.San Francisco police identified the suspect as 42-year-old David Wayne DePape, a Berkeley resident. DePape allegedly assaulted Paul Pelosi with a hammer early Friday during a home invasion of the couple's Pacific Heights residence. A source briefed on the attack told CBS News that before the assault occurred, the intruder confronted Mr. Pelosi shouting, "Where is Nancy? Where...
BERKELEY, CA
Washington Examiner

Suddenly, Democrats aren’t concerned about the 25th Amendment

It might be hard to believe given the Biden presidency, but at one time, Democrats were allegedly significantly concerned about the mental health of the president of the United States. During Donald Trump’s time at the White House, Democrats claimed he was unstable and a threat to national security. Allegedly, his irrational behavior and incoherent ramblings were proof he couldn’t perform his presidential duties. Rumors began that Democrats would try to use the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.
The Hill

Pelosi declines to say if she’ll remain as speaker following election

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Sunday declined to say if she will remain in House leadership following next month’s elections when pressed by CBS “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan. “I’m not talking about that,” Pelosi said. “I’m here to talk about how we win the election.”...
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
159K+
Followers
23K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy