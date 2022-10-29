ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundreds of northwest Ohio students take on challenging experiments at BGSU's Women in STEM program

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Hundreds of young students spent the day learning about STEM opportunities and empowerment during a Bowling Green State University program Tuesday. The program manager for the Northwest Ohio Center for Excellence in STEM Education, Jenna Pollock, said girls start to choose their careers in 6th and 7th grade and research shows they are not choosing the STEM field. She said the goal is to change the status quo through events like Women in STEM.
Lucas County commissioners support medical debt relief

TOLEDO, Ohio — Michael Burton lives with a terminal form of cancer. He says he pays more than $3,500 a month out of pocket for one of his prescriptions. When he heard about the city of Toledo's medical debt proposal, he thought about his own bills. "I've got somebody...
BGSU to host 'Be the Match' registration drive

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — There are more than 39 million donors registered on the 'Be the Match' transplant list. Bowling Green State University is looking to add to those numbers. On Monday, the university is hosting a registration drive where you could potentially be a life-saving marrow or blood...
Salvation Army in need of volunteers

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Salvation Army is in need of volunteers for the upcoming holiday season. The "Red Kettle Bell Ringers" play an important role in fundraising. According to the Salvation Army the numbers have been low in the past couple years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The trend has not gotten better, officials said this week.
Washington Local Schools students learn water safety at YMCA

TOLEDO, Ohio — Drowning is a leading cause of death for children ages 1-14 in the U.S., according to the CDC. Henry Fairchild, a second-grade student at Hiawatha Elementary School said he already knows how to swim, but wants to learn more. Washington Local Schools is trying to prevent...
Springfield High School hosts state school board candidate

TOLEDO, Ohio — Remote learning, teacher shortages and other issues have challenged schools for the past few years, which places even more importance on the race for the District 2 representative on the Ohio Board of Education. Springfield High School hosted a forum Tuesday to give local education leaders...
Lockdown lifted, no weapon found at Bowsher HS, TPS says

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools officials have lifted a level III lockdown on Bowsher High School after reports that a student had a firearm Friday afternoon. School officials sent a message to families at 1 p.m., saying that all students and staff members at the south Toledo high school were safe.
First Solar announces $270M research and development center in Perrysburg

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — First Solar is making yet another large investment in northwest Ohio. The Tempe, Ariz.-based solar panel manufacturer announced plans Thursday for a $270 million research and development innovation center in Perrysburg. The new facility is believed to be the largest of its kind in the United States and is designed to enhance production of advanced thin film photovoltaics (PV).
Toledo residents react after weekend violence kills 3 in the city

TOLEDO, Ohio — The double homicide of 67-year-old Gino Highsmith and 50-year-old Dennis Washington in Toledo's Junction neighborhood over the weekend happened as the city still works to revitalize the area. Members of the Junction community said they still want more community involvement. Junction Coalition Director Alicia Smith said...
