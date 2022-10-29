Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
Hundreds of northwest Ohio students take on challenging experiments at BGSU's Women in STEM program
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Hundreds of young students spent the day learning about STEM opportunities and empowerment during a Bowling Green State University program Tuesday. The program manager for the Northwest Ohio Center for Excellence in STEM Education, Jenna Pollock, said girls start to choose their careers in 6th and 7th grade and research shows they are not choosing the STEM field. She said the goal is to change the status quo through events like Women in STEM.
Swanton boy to hold annual 'Toys for Tiny Heroes' donation event
NORTHWEST, Ohio — A 9-year-old Swanton boy is setting a good example by collecting toys for hospitalized kids. The 4th annual Toys for Tiny Heroes toy drive, put together by Caden and his mother Tanya, launches this week. You might remember Caden as March's Leader in Action!. In the...
Tecumseh Public Schools asks voters for $88M in two proposals
TECUMSEH, Mich. — Tecumseh Public Schools is asking voters for $88 million through two proposals on the ballot on Nov. 8. The first proposal, a $75 million renewal, failed in the 2022 primary election. "We were real careful after that to ask the community what it was in the...
Washington Local Schools plans new middle school to replace Jefferson Junior High
TOLEDO, Ohio — Washington Local Schools has plans for a new middle school. The project has a price tag of about $73 million, but Superintendent Kadee Anstadt said it won't cost residents a dime, because it's going to be paid for exclusively with state funding. Back in 2019, the...
Toledo city auditor suspended for 30 days without reason, motion to remove council president fails at meeting Tuesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo's city auditor was suspended for 30 days at a special city council meeting Tuesday "to review job performance and investigate conduct to other city employees," Council President Matt Cherry said. John Jaksetic was suspended after a 10-1 vote. At-large Council Member Katie Moline was the...
Lucas County commissioners support medical debt relief
TOLEDO, Ohio — Michael Burton lives with a terminal form of cancer. He says he pays more than $3,500 a month out of pocket for one of his prescriptions. When he heard about the city of Toledo's medical debt proposal, he thought about his own bills. "I've got somebody...
BGSU to host 'Be the Match' registration drive
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — There are more than 39 million donors registered on the 'Be the Match' transplant list. Bowling Green State University is looking to add to those numbers. On Monday, the university is hosting a registration drive where you could potentially be a life-saving marrow or blood...
Multiple properties at Canyon Cove apartments struggling with rodents, resident says
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two weeks ago, WTOL 11 reported on carbon monoxide leaks at Canyon Cove Villas and Townhomes in south Toledo. Now, a resident said she's been in multiple Canyon Cove properties overrun with mice. For almost a year now, resident Tatiana White has been dealing with uninvited...
'Love Local' businesses in Seneca County through end of year
TIFFIN, Ohio — Small business owners in Seneca County want to make sure holiday shoppers show some love to local businesses in the area. For the second year, the Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce is asking patrons to "Love Local" when shopping this holiday season. "For us, it's an...
Fans wait overnight for Tuesday morning open of Raising Cane's in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Fans of Raising Cane's have been eagerly awaiting the opening of the first Toledo- area location for months and many of the most excited patrons began lining up at the new Perrysburg location as early as 10 p.m. Monday night. When the doors finally opened Tuesday...
Perrysburg Citizens Police Academy program returns after taking two-year hiatus
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Once a week, residents and people who work in Perrysburg spend their evenings at the Perrysburg Citizens Police Academy. The first half of the night consists of a classroom portion, while the other half is hands-on. Ad this week, participants are learning about gun safety. The...
Salvation Army in need of volunteers
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Salvation Army is in need of volunteers for the upcoming holiday season. The "Red Kettle Bell Ringers" play an important role in fundraising. According to the Salvation Army the numbers have been low in the past couple years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The trend has not gotten better, officials said this week.
Washington Local Schools students learn water safety at YMCA
TOLEDO, Ohio — Drowning is a leading cause of death for children ages 1-14 in the U.S., according to the CDC. Henry Fairchild, a second-grade student at Hiawatha Elementary School said he already knows how to swim, but wants to learn more. Washington Local Schools is trying to prevent...
Springfield High School hosts state school board candidate
TOLEDO, Ohio — Remote learning, teacher shortages and other issues have challenged schools for the past few years, which places even more importance on the race for the District 2 representative on the Ohio Board of Education. Springfield High School hosted a forum Tuesday to give local education leaders...
Café to open Nov. 4 in downtown Toledo library 'So All May Eat'
TOLEDO, Ohio — SAME Café is officially opening next week inside the Main Library in downtown Toledo and will provide individuals opportunities to donate, volunteer and dine in. The café is a non-profit started about 16 years ago in Denver, Colorado. Now, their second location is opening up...
Lockdown lifted, no weapon found at Bowsher HS, TPS says
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools officials have lifted a level III lockdown on Bowsher High School after reports that a student had a firearm Friday afternoon. School officials sent a message to families at 1 p.m., saying that all students and staff members at the south Toledo high school were safe.
First Solar announces $270M research and development center in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — First Solar is making yet another large investment in northwest Ohio. The Tempe, Ariz.-based solar panel manufacturer announced plans Thursday for a $270 million research and development innovation center in Perrysburg. The new facility is believed to be the largest of its kind in the United States and is designed to enhance production of advanced thin film photovoltaics (PV).
Fostoria fifth-graders learn about potential careers at Make-it Day
FOSTORIA, Ohio — Have you ever wondered what's built in that factory down the street?. Or how many people work at a car dealership you drive by every day?. Those questions were answered for many fifth-grade students in Fostoria at a special workforce development event Tuesday. More than 130...
Findlay mental health, substance abuse clinic to expand with federal grant
FINDLAY, Ohio — A first-of-its-kind mental health program in Ohio just got federal funding to expand services in the Findlay area. For the last two years, the Family Resource Center in Findlay has been running the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic using federal funding. The specialized clinic offers a...
Toledo residents react after weekend violence kills 3 in the city
TOLEDO, Ohio — The double homicide of 67-year-old Gino Highsmith and 50-year-old Dennis Washington in Toledo's Junction neighborhood over the weekend happened as the city still works to revitalize the area. Members of the Junction community said they still want more community involvement. Junction Coalition Director Alicia Smith said...
