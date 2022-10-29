BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Hundreds of young students spent the day learning about STEM opportunities and empowerment during a Bowling Green State University program Tuesday. The program manager for the Northwest Ohio Center for Excellence in STEM Education, Jenna Pollock, said girls start to choose their careers in 6th and 7th grade and research shows they are not choosing the STEM field. She said the goal is to change the status quo through events like Women in STEM.

