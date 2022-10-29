ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Foster Farms experiences massive recall of contaminated product

By Adam Holland
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Food company Foster Farms is recalling almost 150,000 pounds of fully cooked frozen chicken breast patties due to possible contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) reported that the patties may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically hard clear pieces of plastic.

The chicken packages in question were produced on Aug. 11, 2022, and shipped to Costco distribution centers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, and Washington.

Eight injured after Southwest Portland apartment fire

Customer complaints were reported claiming that the pieces of plastic were embedded in the breaded chicken patties. There were no confirmed reports of injuries or illnesses, although FSIS believes the hard plastic pieces could be harmful and encourages that any of these products that were purchased be thrown away or returned immediately.

Consumers with questions about the recall can email Foster Farms at info@fosterfarms.com , or call 209-394-6891. Additional information can be found on the FSIS website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

