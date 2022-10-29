ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KGET

Dutch Bros offers specialty drinks to fuel holidays

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Forget chestnuts roasting on an open fire. How about a Hazelnut Truffle Mocha instead? Dutch Bros is offering the drink (chocolate milk with hazelnut, espresso, creamy Soft Top and caramel drizzle) along with the Sugar N Spice Oat Milk Latte (“winter spice” flavor, espresso and oat milk dusted with cinnamon sprinkles) […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern County Cancer Foundation kicks off Campout Against Cancer fundraiser

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Cancer Foundation held its kick-off for Campout Against Cancer. The event raises thousands of dollars to financially help cancer patients in Kern County. It’s the first year the Kern County Cancer Foundation hosted the Picnic in the Park. The event is the kick-off to the foundation’s biggest fundraiser […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

City of Bakersfield hosts dog vaccination clinic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield Animal Control is hosting a drive through vaccination clinic on Saturday, according to a tweet from the Bakersfield Police Department Twitter. The department said the clinic is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or while supplies last at Wilson Park. There will be low-cost dog microchips, vaccines […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kern County Animal Services announces 'Mega Adoption' event Sunday

Kern County Animal Services announced more than 40 local organizations plan to take part in the fourth “Mega Adoption” event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Stramler Park. “Kern County Animal Services will be joined by the city of Bakersfield Animal Care Center, the city of...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

SNAP! — Woman's Club of Bakersfield dedication

The Woman’s Club of Bakersfield held a dedication of its National Registry of Historical Places plaque on the Women’s Club building at 2030 18th St. in Bakersfield on Oct. 13. It is Kern County’s oldest cultural club for women. Incorporated on March 2, 1896, the club is a...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield Matters: Cake or fake? Internet cake sensation turns passion into profit with jaw-dropping creations

Instagram — launcher of an estimated 83 million influencers — has helped turn 31-year-old Bakersfield resident Justin Salinas into an internet sensation with his awe-inspiring cake decorations. In just a few short years, thanks to the social media platform, Salinas (cakeitwithjustin) has turned his artistry into sweet success with mouthwatering replicas of ordinary objects that have followers wondering whether it is cake or fake.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Thousands of unused medications turned in for ‘Drug Takeback’ event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thousands of pills were safely disposed of Saturday during Kaiser Permanente’s Drug Takeback event. The event offered locals a chance to dispose of old or unused medications safely. Too often, says pharmacy director Alexis Roy, those medications get thrown away, contaminating trash or wastewater, or worse. “We just don’t want these […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Courthouse News Service

The haunting tale of Bakersfield’s Padre Hotel

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (CN) — "This looks like the cover of, like, a horror movie poster," Jack Osbourne, host of the Travel Channel's "Portals to Hell" series, says as his black SUV pulls up in front of the Padre Hotel in downtown Bakersfield. He gets out of the car and stares up at the imposing cream and brown façade, bathed in pale winter sunlight. "First impressions: it actually does remind me of 'The Shining.' It's got that same kind of vibe."
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

JOHN COX: Promise of equity shines through at economic summit

Back-to-back economic conferences were a lot to take last week in downtown Bakersfield: four days of presentations and networking with no shortage of dramatic twists. Mercifully, there were moments along the way that broke up the intensity of discussions about new and sometimes contentious opportunities in Kern County's growing renewable energy sector.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Cool conditions, chance of rain after Halloween in Kern County

A cooling trend is on the way, hitting Kern County just after Halloween. Sunday and Monday, expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low-70s for the valley and high-60s for Tehachapi. Halloween night will be chilly, with lows around 50 across the county. Cooler air will hit California on Tuesday, bringing moisture with it; […]
KERN COUNTY, CA

