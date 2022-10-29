Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Join 17 News at Sunrise for our annual Spooktacular
Rise and shine with us on Halloween morning for the annual Sunrise Spooktacular!
Dutch Bros offers specialty drinks to fuel holidays
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Forget chestnuts roasting on an open fire. How about a Hazelnut Truffle Mocha instead? Dutch Bros is offering the drink (chocolate milk with hazelnut, espresso, creamy Soft Top and caramel drizzle) along with the Sugar N Spice Oat Milk Latte (“winter spice” flavor, espresso and oat milk dusted with cinnamon sprinkles) […]
Paranormal researcher talks about encounters with energy ‘orbs’ at Kern County Museum
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Museum is a repository of history, a vault of artifacts that describe the growth and development of this place where we live. It’s a place where you can see and touch things that speak to history. But it’s also a place where there are some things that are […]
Kern County Cancer Foundation kicks off Campout Against Cancer fundraiser
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Cancer Foundation held its kick-off for Campout Against Cancer. The event raises thousands of dollars to financially help cancer patients in Kern County. It’s the first year the Kern County Cancer Foundation hosted the Picnic in the Park. The event is the kick-off to the foundation’s biggest fundraiser […]
City of Bakersfield hosts dog vaccination clinic
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield Animal Control is hosting a drive through vaccination clinic on Saturday, according to a tweet from the Bakersfield Police Department Twitter. The department said the clinic is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or while supplies last at Wilson Park. There will be low-cost dog microchips, vaccines […]
Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to hold Dia de los Muertos event
November 1st is Dia de los Muertos. The Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is hosting an event to celebrate.
Bakersfield Californian
Kern County Animal Services announces 'Mega Adoption' event Sunday
Kern County Animal Services announced more than 40 local organizations plan to take part in the fourth “Mega Adoption” event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Stramler Park. “Kern County Animal Services will be joined by the city of Bakersfield Animal Care Center, the city of...
Mental health help hotline 988 will be opening a call center in Bakersfield
A new, more responsive 988 call center will be opening in Bakersfield soon. Kern County Behavioral Health personnel are still taking calls from their current facility.
Rapper Takeoff’s death sparks conversation about gun violence among youth
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Takeoff, a 28-year-old rapper of the Grammy-nominated group ‘Migos’ was reported dead Tuesday morning after police responded to the scene in Houston, Texas. His death now leaves him a part of a string of artists ranging from 20 to 36 who have died by gun violence since 2018, and is also […]
The Big Bounce America tour to stop by Bakersfield
The Big Bounce America touring bounce house event will stop by Bakersfield from November 4th through November 6th at the Kern County Soccer Park.
Operation Boo gearing up for another safe Halloween on Monday
For the last 30 years, Operation Boo has worked to ensure parole compliance among registered sex offenders on Halloween night.
delanonow.com
22nd Church Anniversary Celebration of World Harvest International Church of Delano
This weekend, World Harvest Int’l Church of Delano will celebrate its 22nd Year of Ministry. In addition, the congregation will honor Pastor David Vivas, Jr. since October is observed as “Pastor Appreciation Month.”. Guest speaker for service on Sunday, October 30 is Pastor Angelo Frazier of RiverLakes Community...
Bakersfield Californian
SNAP! — Woman's Club of Bakersfield dedication
The Woman’s Club of Bakersfield held a dedication of its National Registry of Historical Places plaque on the Women’s Club building at 2030 18th St. in Bakersfield on Oct. 13. It is Kern County’s oldest cultural club for women. Incorporated on March 2, 1896, the club is a...
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield Matters: Cake or fake? Internet cake sensation turns passion into profit with jaw-dropping creations
Instagram — launcher of an estimated 83 million influencers — has helped turn 31-year-old Bakersfield resident Justin Salinas into an internet sensation with his awe-inspiring cake decorations. In just a few short years, thanks to the social media platform, Salinas (cakeitwithjustin) has turned his artistry into sweet success with mouthwatering replicas of ordinary objects that have followers wondering whether it is cake or fake.
Thousands of unused medications turned in for ‘Drug Takeback’ event
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thousands of pills were safely disposed of Saturday during Kaiser Permanente’s Drug Takeback event. The event offered locals a chance to dispose of old or unused medications safely. Too often, says pharmacy director Alexis Roy, those medications get thrown away, contaminating trash or wastewater, or worse. “We just don’t want these […]
Courthouse News Service
The haunting tale of Bakersfield’s Padre Hotel
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (CN) — "This looks like the cover of, like, a horror movie poster," Jack Osbourne, host of the Travel Channel's "Portals to Hell" series, says as his black SUV pulls up in front of the Padre Hotel in downtown Bakersfield. He gets out of the car and stares up at the imposing cream and brown façade, bathed in pale winter sunlight. "First impressions: it actually does remind me of 'The Shining.' It's got that same kind of vibe."
Drunk and impaired driving on Halloween is a problem across the nation
The Bakersfield Police Department reminds drivers to slow down and pedestrians to be seen on Halloween night.
Rain? In Kern County? Really? Yes!
The night of November 1st marked Kern County's first rain of the water year, which began a month ago.
Bakersfield Californian
JOHN COX: Promise of equity shines through at economic summit
Back-to-back economic conferences were a lot to take last week in downtown Bakersfield: four days of presentations and networking with no shortage of dramatic twists. Mercifully, there were moments along the way that broke up the intensity of discussions about new and sometimes contentious opportunities in Kern County's growing renewable energy sector.
Cool conditions, chance of rain after Halloween in Kern County
A cooling trend is on the way, hitting Kern County just after Halloween. Sunday and Monday, expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low-70s for the valley and high-60s for Tehachapi. Halloween night will be chilly, with lows around 50 across the county. Cooler air will hit California on Tuesday, bringing moisture with it; […]
