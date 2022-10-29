WATCH: Jalin Hyatt scores 55 yard TD in Tennessee vs. Kentucky game
Maybe no other single wide receiver has dominated college football recently as Jalin Hyatt has for Tennessee.
Usually, defenses like to guard against elite receivers, but Kentucky forgot to do that on the first series of Saturday's game against the Vols.
Hyatt ran out of the Wildcats' coverage and scored an easy 55 yard touchdown off Hendon Hooker's pass for the early 7-0 lead.
Hyatt now has 13 touchdown receptions on the year, and 10 of them have come in the month of October alone.
And five of those in one game, against Alabama, when Hyatt went for over 200 yards against the Crimson Tide secondary in that statement victory.
More from College Football HQ from Kentucky vs. Tennessee
Tennessee vs. Kentucky odds, spread, lines: Week 9 college football picks, predictions by computer model
Vols vs. Wildcats preview, prediction
AP top 25 poll: LSU moves into Week 9 college football rankings
College football picks, predictions against the spread
Ranking college football's undefeated teams by strength of schedule
College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll for Week 9 games
ESPN computer makes picks for Week 9 college football games
Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings
Week 9 college football betting lines, point spreads for top games
College football power rankings for Week 9
Comments / 0