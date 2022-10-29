ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATCH: Jalin Hyatt scores 55 yard TD in Tennessee vs. Kentucky game

By James Parks
 3 days ago

Maybe no other single wide receiver has dominated college football recently as Jalin Hyatt has for Tennessee.

Usually, defenses like to guard against elite receivers, but Kentucky forgot to do that on the first series of Saturday's game against the Vols.

Hyatt ran out of the Wildcats' coverage and scored an easy 55 yard touchdown off Hendon Hooker's pass for the early 7-0 lead.

Hyatt now has 13 touchdown receptions on the year, and 10 of them have come in the month of October alone.

And five of those in one game, against Alabama, when Hyatt went for over 200 yards against the Crimson Tide secondary in that statement victory.

