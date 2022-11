MIAMI — (AP) — This is not uncharted territory for Stephen Curry. It’s close, though. Until now, the last time the Warriors guard had played in four consecutive road losses was nearly a decade ago — Feb. 26 through March 2, 2013. He hadn’t made his playoff debut yet, was tied for 180th on the NBA’s all-time 3-point list and wouldn’t become an All-Star until a year later.

