ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South San Francisco, CA

South San Francisco Police halt catalytic converter theft in progress

By Tori Gaines
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HD90g_0irfqPb200

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Police stopped an alleged catalytic converter thief in his tracks on Friday night, and his getaway driver led police on a chase to Oakland, according to a statement from the South San Francisco Police Department.

Woman in critical condition after San Jose stabbing

Officers were called to the 300 block of Aspen Avenue, near Alfredo’s Market, due to a report of a catalytic converter theft in progress. Once officers arrived on scene, they found a suspect in the process of stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle, according to police.

The suspect, a 40-year-old Oakland man, attempted to run to a vehicle that was waiting nearby, but officers caught up with him on foot. The vehicle fled the area but was later found by Colma Police Department and officers with California Highway Patrol on northbound Highway 101.

KRON On is streaming now

After the vehicle crossed over the city line into Oakland, law enforcement ended the pursuit. The original suspect was booked into San Mateo County Jail on charges of grand theft, conspiracy and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Woman stabbed in southeast San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A woman is in the hospital after a stabbing in southwest San Jose on Tuesday, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department. Police responded to a stabbing incident that took place on the 5400 block of Drysdale Drive near the Village Green Apartments. The call came in […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Domestic violence suspect arrested after hiding in Pacifica business

PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — A domestic violence suspect was arrested in Pacifica on Sunday after he led police on a chase, the Pacifica Police Department said. San Francisco resident Darien Diaz, 29, was detained in a business after a chase that police said lasted an hour-and-a-half. Officers first responded to Inverness Drive near Glencourt Way […]
PACIFICA, CA
KRON4 News

Four arrested for armed robbery at Bay Fair BART Station

(KRON) — BART police arrested four individuals at the Bay Fair BART station on Monday night for armed robbery, according to a statement sent out by the BART Police Department. Honesty Gray, 19, of Oakland, was taken into custody around 8 p.m. Monday night. BART police also arrested three juveniles in connection with the incident. […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

73-year-old man killed in attack at San Francisco store: SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A 73-year-old man was killed in an attack at a San Francisco store on Tuesday morning, San Francisco Police Department Investigations Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani said on Twitter. The incident happened just before 6:30 a.m. at a store in the area of Bayshore Boulevard and Arleta Avenue. Vaswani said the suspect […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Suspect in Stabbing of Woman in San Jose Detained by Police

A suspect has been detained following a stabbing in San Jose, police confirmed Tuesday. The woman is hospitalized, but stable, with non-life-threatening injuries. The incident was reported at 11:28 a.m. on the 5400 block of Drysdale Drive, according to police. No further information has been released. This is a developing...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 wounded while interrupting Oakland catalytic converter theft

OAKLAND -- Two people were wounded on Friday night in Oakland amid a soaring level of violence across the San Francisco Bay Area related to catalytic converter thefts.Over the last two months, there have been shootings linked to catalytic converter thefts in Castro Valley, Berkeley, East Oakland, Pacifica and San Leandro.The latest incident took place at 9 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of 42nd Ave. in Oakland. Officers were alerted to the shooting by the city's gunshot detection system.Once on the scene, officers located a man and a woman with shooting injuries. According to a preliminary police investigation, the...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

73-year-old killed in attack in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 73-year-old person was killed in an attack on multiple people at a San Francisco store Tuesday morning, police said.The attack happened at about 6:28 a.m. at a store on the 2200 block of Bayshore Avenue in the city's Visitacion Valley neighborhood. San Francisco police said officers who responded to a report of an assault in progress found several victims, one of who was suffering life-threatening injuries. The victims directed officers to the suspect, who was arrested at the scene. He was not identified.Officers rendered aid to the severely injured victim, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Medical personnel arrived but the victim died at the scene, police said. Other victims were treated at the scene.Police did not elaborate on the nature of the attack or a motive. The department said further details will be released when they are available.People with information on the incident were asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Security guard shot by Safeway shoplifter in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The man who was shot at a San Francisco Safeway on Saturday was a security guard trying to stop a shoplifter, the San Francisco Police Department said on Monday. The victim suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police were called to the store, located at 4950 Mission Street, just after 6:00 p.m. for […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Two in hospital after Halloween Dolores Park stabbing: SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two are in the hospital “for unknown medical conditions” after a stabbing near Mission Dolores Park on Monday evening, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Police responded to a report of a stabbing at 20th and Dolores Streets at approximately 6:30 p.m. “Officers arrived on scene and located a male […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Arrests made in separate Morgan Hill murders

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — The Morgan Hill Police Department announced Tuesday that its detectives have solved two murders. Four total arrests were made in connection with the killings of Michael Duran and Humberto Cossio. Duran murder Duran, who was 18 years old at the time, was killed on May 29, 2020. He was driving […]
MORGAN HILL, CA
CBS San Francisco

Alleged hitman-for-hire charged with murder of Oakland dentist

OAKLAND (KPIX) -- The suspected hitman in the alleged murder-for-hire of an Oakland dentist has been formally charged with murder and conspiring to kill for cash.Alleged hitman, 33-year-old Hasheem Bason appeared court on Tuesday.He is being held without bail in the August murder of Dr. Lili Xu in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood.Xu's boyfriend, Nelson Chia killed himself last week after being taken into custody.Investigators say he plotted to kill Xu and live off her estate, estimated to be worth at least $12 million.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Arrest Made in Feb. 24 Death of Woman at San Jose Home

A 39-year-old man suspected in the February death of a woman in West San Jose is in custody, police said Monday. Dagoberto Flores-Rogel, of San Jose, was arrested last week in connection with the death of 26-year-old Areli Trujillo, authorities said. Trujillo's body was found Feb. 24 in a home...
SAN JOSE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Injured in Suspected DUI on Blossom Hill Road [San Jose, CA]

Male Driver Hospitalized after DUI Rollover Accident on Walnut Blossom Drive. Police responded to the scene near the intersection of Walnut Blossom Drive and Blossom Hill Road on October 23rd. At this time, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that medics located one man...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 die in custody at Santa Rita Jail 2 days

DUBLIN, Calif. - Two men in their 70s died in custody at Santa Rita Jail last week within the span of two days. The most recent death occurred on Sunday with the death of Ali Muhammad, 71, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday. Officials said he suffered from...
DUBLIN, CA
KRON4 News

Police investigate West Oakland shooting Halloween night

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in West Oakland late Monday. A spokesperson told KRON4 News that the shooting happened in the 1800 block of 7th Street, which is adjacent to Interstate 880. Police found out about the shooting after a gunshot victim arrived at the hospital […]
OAKLAND, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Broadside Collision Reported on Vasco Road Near Brentwood Area

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (CCCFPD) responded to a call of a broadside collision on Vasco Road, just south of Camino Diablo. The incident occurred on Thursday, October 27, 2022, shortly after 5:30 a.m., according to a press release by the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Broadside...
BRENTWOOD, CA
KRON4 News

Family of late police captain files wrongful death suit against city

FREMONT, Calif. (BCN) — Family members of late Fremont Police Capt. Fred Bobbitt on Monday delivered to Alameda County Superior Court a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Fremont for allegedly contributing to Bobbitt’s death, an attorney for the family said. The family alleges that retaliation and other actions or inaction by city officials […]
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

Man shot near Safeway in Balboa Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was shot near a grocery store in Balboa Park on Saturday evening, according to a statement from the San Francisco Police Department. Police say that just after 6 p.m. officers were called to the 5900 block of Mission Street, in front of Safeway, due to a report of a […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

50K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy