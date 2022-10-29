Read full article on original website
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Predicted To Land Five-Star Receiver
Five-star class of 2024 receiver Ryan Wingo visited Tennessee for the Vols win over Florida earlier this fall. Now the five-star receiver is being predicted to land at Tennessee. 247sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong put in a crystal ball prediction for Wingo to land at Tennessee Tuesday. Wingo ranks...
thecomeback.com
Georgia loses top defender for rest of season
Tuesday brought some bad news for the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs as they prepare for this week’s huge game against the No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers. The Dawgs found out they will be without leading push-rusher Nolan Smith, who is out for the rest of the season with a torn pectoral muscle. Smith is having surgery Thursday and is expected to make a full recovery, but this is a big blow to the Bulldogs for the rest of 2022.
Tennessee Football: Every school record broken in 2022 so far
Ahead of the showdown with top-ranked Georgia, a look back at the records broken so far by the Vols.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum addresses 'who needs it more' in Tennessee vs. Georgia top-5 bout
Who needs a win more this weekend: Georgia or Tennessee?. Both, even with a loss, are not out of the College Football Playoff race, though one team’s situation is more dire than the other’s. Paul Finebaum weighed in on the question Tuesday morning on KJM. “I think it’s...
No. 11 Tennessee aims to display depth against Tennessee Tech
No. 11 Tennessee won’t officially open the season until hosting Tennessee Tech on Monday in Knoxville, Tenn., but the Volunteers
Kirby Smart Names 'Underrated' Aspect Of Tennessee's Team
Tennessee's offense has been the driving point of its undefeated season so far. The Vols are averaging 49.4 points per game, best in the nation. But while quarterback Hendon Hooker (2,338 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, only one interception) and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (45 catches, 907 yards and 14 touchdowns) get most of the deserved hype, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is also worried about the Vols' rushing attack.
Four-star LB likes Vols 'a lot' after seeing first game at Tennessee
A four-star Class of 2024 linebacker from Michigan attended his first game at Tennessee on Saturday and came away impressed.
Where Tennessee Stands in Rankings After Week 9
Tennessee (8-0,4-0) impressed once again on Saturday night as Josh Heupel's team throttled Kentucky 44-6 inside of Neyland Stadium. Following the outing, the AP and Coaches Poll have been unveiled ahead of Tennessee's matchup against Georgia. The Vols stayed in place in the coaches poll at ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Greg McElroy shares what he's most impressed with about the Tennessee offense
Greg McElroy is impressed with plenty about the Tennessee offense. McElroy noted that Tennessee has scored 395 points this season, which is the third-most through the team’s first 8 games in SEC history behind 2018 Alabama, and 1996 Florida. McElroy is not surprised with what Jalin Hyatt’s doing because...
Early Tennessee Volunteers pledges celebrate making 'good choice' in recruitment
The Tennessee Volunteers football program is tied for No. 2 in the Associated Press poll and has the nation's No. 12 recruiting class. After going 7-6 last season with a 4-4 record in the SEC, few would've guessed they would be in this position. But Tennessee did have early believers, ...
Elite QB Commit Nico Iamaleava Enjoys Another Trip To Rocky Top
When Nico Iamaleava committed to Tennessee in March, he heard the doubters and questions surrounding the decision. Now, the Vols are an undefeated 8-0 and ranked second in the country, and Iamaleava was in Knoxville to enjoy another visit with the Vols. Following the visit, he discussed the trip ...
Georgia vs. Tennessee makes history: Here’s every 1 vs. 2 game in college football history
It's not often we see the No. 1 and No. 2 team in college football on the same field, but we will this Saturday as top-ranked Georgia welcomes Tennessee, which comes in tied with Ohio State as the No. 2 team in the rankings. Related: AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 10 Usually, and ...
Kirby Smart Issues Challenge to Fans Ahead of Matchup with Tennessee
There have been some massive football games played inside of Sanford Stadium since Kirby Smart took over the head coaching duties in December of 2015. They've hosted College Gameday multiple times, though none of the previous sellouts and insane environments will be anything like Saturday's matchup ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum, Matt Barrie discuss Tennessee's latest win: 'Any doubts about that defense were eliminated'
There was no question about Tennessee’s dominance as the season progressed, but much of the focus was placed on the offense rather than the defensive unit. Really, there were questions as to if the Volunteers defense would be able to rise to the occasion to the point that this team could become a legitimate postseason contender. That was put to rest as the Vols held the Kentucky Wildcats to a mere 6 points on Saturday in the 44-6 victory — potential first-round quarterback Will Levis and all.
