Knoxville, TN

rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Predicted To Land Five-Star Receiver

Five-star class of 2024 receiver Ryan Wingo visited Tennessee for the Vols win over Florida earlier this fall. Now the five-star receiver is being predicted to land at Tennessee. 247sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong put in a crystal ball prediction for Wingo to land at Tennessee Tuesday. Wingo ranks...
KNOXVILLE, TN
thecomeback.com

Georgia loses top defender for rest of season

Tuesday brought some bad news for the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs as they prepare for this week’s huge game against the No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers. The Dawgs found out they will be without leading push-rusher Nolan Smith, who is out for the rest of the season with a torn pectoral muscle. Smith is having surgery Thursday and is expected to make a full recovery, but this is a big blow to the Bulldogs for the rest of 2022.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Kirby Smart Names 'Underrated' Aspect Of Tennessee's Team

Tennessee's offense has been the driving point of its undefeated season so far. The Vols are averaging 49.4 points per game, best in the nation. But while quarterback Hendon Hooker (2,338 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, only one interception) and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (45 catches, 907 yards and 14 touchdowns) get most of the deserved hype, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is also worried about the Vols' rushing attack.
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Where Tennessee Stands in Rankings After Week 9

Tennessee (8-0,4-0) impressed once again on Saturday night as Josh Heupel's team throttled Kentucky 44-6 inside of Neyland Stadium. Following the outing, the AP and Coaches Poll have been unveiled ahead of Tennessee's matchup against Georgia.  The Vols stayed in place in the coaches poll at ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum, Matt Barrie discuss Tennessee's latest win: 'Any doubts about that defense were eliminated'

There was no question about Tennessee’s dominance as the season progressed, but much of the focus was placed on the offense rather than the defensive unit. Really, there were questions as to if the Volunteers defense would be able to rise to the occasion to the point that this team could become a legitimate postseason contender. That was put to rest as the Vols held the Kentucky Wildcats to a mere 6 points on Saturday in the 44-6 victory — potential first-round quarterback Will Levis and all.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knox County Democrats denounce political attack ads

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Ahead of the Nov. 8 election, candidates are doing everything they can to grab voters, including running attack ads on their opponents. Several Democratic candidates gathered today in front of the former Planned Parenthood location on North Cherry Street to denounce negative political ad campaigns. TN House Representative for District 13 (D) Gloria Johnson said during the […]
KNOX COUNTY, TN

