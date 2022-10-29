There was no question about Tennessee’s dominance as the season progressed, but much of the focus was placed on the offense rather than the defensive unit. Really, there were questions as to if the Volunteers defense would be able to rise to the occasion to the point that this team could become a legitimate postseason contender. That was put to rest as the Vols held the Kentucky Wildcats to a mere 6 points on Saturday in the 44-6 victory — potential first-round quarterback Will Levis and all.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO