Voorheesville, NY

Troy Record

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Columbia claims Class A sectional title over Averill Park, 2-0

COLONIE, NY — The Section II, Class A championship matchup Tuesday was about surviving and advancing for the Columbia boys soccer team. “I can’t describe how proud I am of these guys,” said Columbia Boys Soccer Head Coach Bryan Lussier. “This group of players and families completely bought into soccer years ago. We set lofty goals to begin this season and this was definitely one of them. We are not done yet.”
AVERILL PARK, NY
Troy Record

WEEKEND RECAP: RPI escapes rivalry weekend with one win

TROY, NY – There’s no better time to bring back the RPI weekend recaps than this year’s Union weekend. RPI and Union split the weekend series with each team taking the win at their own respective rink. RPI beat Union 2-1 Friday night in Troy before heading up the road to Schenectady where the Dutchmen posted a six goal game and a shutout against RPI, their largest win over any opponent since a 6-0 win over Colgate back on February 2, 2019.
TROY, NY
WNYT

New Saratoga Springs chiropractor office opens

Did you know that 35 million Americans see a chiropractor annually?. One Saratoga chiropractor is looking to help residents relieve pain through chiropractic care. Dr. Andrew Sorensen recently opened Spring Back Chiropractic in downtown Saratoga Springs. He focuses on patient-centered care. While chiropractic care may be scary for some people,...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Why I Loved Being At Amsterdam High School This Past Friday

I will admit, I was so excited this past Friday to be able to cover the Amsterdam up at Amsterdam high school. They delivered in every fashion as the marching band was what I highlighted on WNYT NewsChannel 13. The passion for local high school football in the Capital Region is certainly undeniable and Amsterdam is arguably the best representation of that. I can't wait for more visits there as they got a huge win too on Friday. Here is my quick take on this from The Times Union:
AMSTERDAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

The Grove Bistro opens in Delmar

The Grove Bistro, located in the former Four Corners Pharmacy building at 360 Delaware Avenue, had its soft opening this past weekend. Owner Corinne Masino said that business has been good so far.
DELMAR, NY
Hot 99.1

Need a Turkey for Thanksgiving in the Capital Region? Be Thankful For This Deal

With Halloween officially in the rear-view window, the next major holiday on the calendar is Thanksgiving. For sports fans, Thanksgiving is a top-tier holiday. You can gather with family and friends, and have an excuse to eat, drink and watch football all day. It's encouraged that you mix a nap into the proceedings at some point, and when it's all over, you can eat the leftovers the next day.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Woman sentenced for fatal 2021 Niskayuna DWI

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Orange County woman who was behind the wheel of a fatal DWI crash last July was sentenced in Schenectady County Court Monday. Gina Hassan will spend at least seven years behind bars after pleading guilty to two charges in connection with the death of 77-year-old Dennis Farrell. It was an […]
NISKAYUNA, NY

