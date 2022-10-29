Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersGlenmont, NY
Field Hockey: Danson’s success not a surprise to teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Troy Record
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Columbia claims Class A sectional title over Averill Park, 2-0
COLONIE, NY — The Section II, Class A championship matchup Tuesday was about surviving and advancing for the Columbia boys soccer team. “I can’t describe how proud I am of these guys,” said Columbia Boys Soccer Head Coach Bryan Lussier. “This group of players and families completely bought into soccer years ago. We set lofty goals to begin this season and this was definitely one of them. We are not done yet.”
Troy Record
WEEKEND RECAP: RPI escapes rivalry weekend with one win
TROY, NY – There’s no better time to bring back the RPI weekend recaps than this year’s Union weekend. RPI and Union split the weekend series with each team taking the win at their own respective rink. RPI beat Union 2-1 Friday night in Troy before heading up the road to Schenectady where the Dutchmen posted a six goal game and a shutout against RPI, their largest win over any opponent since a 6-0 win over Colgate back on February 2, 2019.
Soon You Can Hit Golf Balls in Schenectady’s Mohawk Harbor!
There will be another place where you can play golf year-round. This time it's near Rivers Casino and Resort at Mohawk Harbor. What is Moving Into This Mohawk Harbor Retail Space?. If you have heard of The Bunker, you know that this is a cool place to eat, have some...
Albany forfeits game to Bogalusa High rather than play at Bogalusa's stadium
Albany high school has decided to forfeit its game against Bogalusa High rather than play at Bogalusa this weekend, WWL-TV reports. Albany wanted the LHSAA to move the game to a neutral site, citing safety concerns for its players and fans.
WNYT
New Saratoga Springs chiropractor office opens
Did you know that 35 million Americans see a chiropractor annually?. One Saratoga chiropractor is looking to help residents relieve pain through chiropractic care. Dr. Andrew Sorensen recently opened Spring Back Chiropractic in downtown Saratoga Springs. He focuses on patient-centered care. While chiropractic care may be scary for some people,...
Why I Loved Being At Amsterdam High School This Past Friday
I will admit, I was so excited this past Friday to be able to cover the Amsterdam up at Amsterdam high school. They delivered in every fashion as the marching band was what I highlighted on WNYT NewsChannel 13. The passion for local high school football in the Capital Region is certainly undeniable and Amsterdam is arguably the best representation of that. I can't wait for more visits there as they got a huge win too on Friday. Here is my quick take on this from The Times Union:
FMCC closed after water main break
Fulton-Montgomery Community College (FMCC) was closed on Tuesday and will stay closed on Wednesday, after a massive water main break.
Lansingburgh awards retention bonuses to faculty and staff
On October 27, the Lansingburgh Central School District awarded staff retention bonuses to all currently employed full-time staff and faculty who worked in the district during the 2020-2021 school year and/or the 2021-2022 school year.
Mayfield restaurant closes until spring for renovations
Lanzi's on the Lake, a waterfront restaurant on the Great Sacandaga Lake, has temporarily closed for renovations. Their last day open was Sunday, October 30.
PHOTOS: Structure fire in Mohawk
A structure fire seemed to have taken place earlier November 1 in the town of Mohawk.
The Great Train Extravaganza returns to Albany
Eastern New York's largest model railroad and toy train show is returning to the Empire State Convention Center on December 4.
The Grove Bistro opens in Delmar
The Grove Bistro, located in the former Four Corners Pharmacy building at 360 Delaware Avenue, had its soft opening this past weekend. Owner Corinne Masino said that business has been good so far.
WRGB
No foul play, according to police after man was found dead in Saratoga Springs park
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Saratoga Springs Police say there is no threat to the public after the body of a 30-year-old man was found in a park. Police say just after midnight, they received an assistance call from Colonie police in locating a missing person that was believed to have traveled to Saratoga Springs.
Gloversville hosting window decorating contest
The Gloversville Recreation Commission will be having a window decorating contest for the holiday season.
Megyn Kelly Returns to Capital Region Hometown Following Sister’s Passing
An unfortunate tragedy struck the family of media personality Megyn Kelly recently. Kelly was born in Champaign, IL, but moved to the Capital Region in her early years, and her family still resides in their hometown of Delmar, New York. Kelly broke the heart-breaking news on her SiriusXM radio show,...
Darryl “DMC” McDaniels visits OCFS event in Albany
Founding member of the Grammy-award winning hip-hop group Run-D.M.C. Darryl "DMC" McDaniels joined the New York State Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) to kick off adoption awareness month on Tuesday.
Need a Turkey for Thanksgiving in the Capital Region? Be Thankful For This Deal
With Halloween officially in the rear-view window, the next major holiday on the calendar is Thanksgiving. For sports fans, Thanksgiving is a top-tier holiday. You can gather with family and friends, and have an excuse to eat, drink and watch football all day. It's encouraged that you mix a nap into the proceedings at some point, and when it's all over, you can eat the leftovers the next day.
Woman sentenced for fatal 2021 Niskayuna DWI
NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Orange County woman who was behind the wheel of a fatal DWI crash last July was sentenced in Schenectady County Court Monday. Gina Hassan will spend at least seven years behind bars after pleading guilty to two charges in connection with the death of 77-year-old Dennis Farrell. It was an […]
Flannel Fest coming to Empire State Plaza
Once Halloween comes and goes, other fall-themed events will be here for the remainder of the season.
Saratoga Socialite to Sell Exquisite Riggi Palace! Offer Sits at $18M!
Socialite Gets $18M Offer for Her Exquisite Estate Described as the Crown Jewel of Saratoga!. The exquisite "Riggi Palace" located in Upstate New York has been nicknamed the "Jewel of Saratoga" and you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who will argue with you about that. Built for Ron and Michele...
Comments / 0