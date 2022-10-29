ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Independent Florida Alligator

No. 14 Gators defeat Arkansas in five sets, sweep weekend

The wake-up call the Florida Gators asked for Sunday did not show up until the afternoon’s second set. After a sluggish start where Arkansas owned the opening frame, No.14 Florida (18-4, 10-2 SEC) outlasted the Razorbacks (14-7, 5-6 SEC) in five sets (20-25, 25-23, 25-18, 20-25, 15-7). The Gators had three players record double-digit kills, with senior outside hitter Marina Markova leading the group with 17. Junior outside hitter Sofia Victoria tied her season-high with 16 and sophomore outside hitter Merritt Beason tallied 12.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

DJ Diesel rocks the swamp

DJ Diesel — also known as Shaquille O'Neal — comes to Gainesville for a Halloween bash to spin some music for thousands of fans. UF students, Gainesville locals and Shaq fanatics flocked to Vivid Sky Warehouse on Oct. 31 to hear Shaquille O'Neal, Kaivon and Butler DJ'ing for one night only.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville’s ‘lame-duck’ period, and how it affects officials until January

With general elections rapidly approaching Nov. 8, Gainesville’s political scene will welcome new faces as a majority of the Gainesville City Commission may be replaced come January. Most of the seven commissioners will reach the end of their term limits in January. Term-limited officials include commissioners David Arreola, Adrian...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville FEST musical festival celebrates 20th anniversary

Compared to the hardcore punk rock environment Gainesville’s FEST is known for, attendees at 4th Ave Food Park Saturday afternoon settled in for a far more laidback musical experience. Dozens of individuals congregated in front of the wooden pavilion that functioned as a stage, sang along to live music...
GAINESVILLE, FL

