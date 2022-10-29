The wake-up call the Florida Gators asked for Sunday did not show up until the afternoon’s second set. After a sluggish start where Arkansas owned the opening frame, No.14 Florida (18-4, 10-2 SEC) outlasted the Razorbacks (14-7, 5-6 SEC) in five sets (20-25, 25-23, 25-18, 20-25, 15-7). The Gators had three players record double-digit kills, with senior outside hitter Marina Markova leading the group with 17. Junior outside hitter Sofia Victoria tied her season-high with 16 and sophomore outside hitter Merritt Beason tallied 12.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO