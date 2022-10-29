Read full article on original website
Related
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following individuals recently filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Tony Paphanchith and Natalie Paphanchith, both of Lima; Shane Conrad and Madison Braxton, both of Lima; Travis Patton and Tania Morgan, both of Lima; Rodney Adams and Jaime Thomas, both of Lima; Cory Kenjorski and Mariah Hill, both of Lima; Terry Wilkins and Natalia Liu, both of Lima; Dalton Lease and Alexis Burden, both of Lima; Matthew Honigford of Ottoville and Samantha Judy of Elida; Christopher Hunt and Ashley Roeder, both of Lima; Timothy Pulford and Jill Sites, both of Port Orange, Florida; Jason Farmer and Emily Wilmoth, both of Lima; Alex Casad of Saint Johns and Katherine Miller of Lima; Grant Brand and Amanda Vorst, both of Delphos; Kaleb Gonzales and Corinne Savage, both of Lima; Tyler Reynolds of Lima and Anna Mammone of Elida; Jeremy Bogart and Victoria Baldridge, both of Lima; Kandice Hagerman and Emily Mendrala, both of Spencerville; and Austin Cobb and Alexis McCluer, both of Elida;
hometownstations.com
Justice Jennifer Brunner Stops in Lima for the Ohio Justice Tour
LIMA, OH (WLIO)- The November 8th election is coming up, and one of the candidates on the ballot was in Lima Monday evening. Justice Jennifer Brunner was at the UAW Local 1219 Hall on Bible Road campaigning for her run for Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court. Justice Brunner stopped in Allen County for the Ohio Justice Tour, a statewide tour where Justice Brunner will be visiting nearly 70 Ohio counties in 15 days. In attendance at tonight's stop was Judge Marilyn Zayas and Judge Terri Jamison, both who are candidates for the Ohio Supreme Court. After Monday night's event, Your Hometown Stations talked with Justice Brunner.
Troy man dead after single-car crash in Lima
Police reported that Woodrow appeared to have been heading east, veering off the road and striking a tree.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Findlay Ohio
Findlay is in northwest Ohio, 47 miles (76 km) south of Toledo, and is the largest city in Hancock County. Findlay’s population is less than 50,000 and is far from one of Ohio’s biggest cities, yet it has an energy that few Midwest cities can rival. There are...
Lima police release little information surrounding Monday stabbing
LIMA — Lima police are continuing their investigation into a stabbing incident that occurred Monday. According to a press release issued by the LPD, officers responded at approximately 1:30 p.m. to the 1500 block of Allentown Road to investigate an altercation that resulted in a stabbing. Both parties have been identified, but not named, and the investigation is ongoing.
sent-trib.com
Warrants issued for county residents
Warrants have been issued for two Wood County residents who were indicted for felonies. A Wood County grand jury on Oct. 19 indicted Devean Charle Royal Brown, 29, Bowling Green, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. On Dec. 20, 2019, he allegedly knowingly caused...
Daily Advocate
Fields contends self-defense to murder allegations
GREENVILLE — William L. Fields pleads not guilty to murder. Judge Jonathan P. Heins presided. Fields, 57, of Greenville, was originally appearing based upon a complaint, and now the indictment charge is murder with a firearms specification, an unclassified felony. Murder, the purposeful killing of another person, carries 15 years to life, if convicted, and the firearm specification is a mandatory three years incarceration.
hometownstations.com
Jury finds former Wapakoneta mayor guilty on five charges
WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - The former Wapakoneta mayor was found guilty and facing prison time for half of the charges that he was facing. Over the weekend, the jury in Tom Stinebaugh's trial returned a total of five guilty verdicts on the charges of having unlawful interest in a public contract and theft in office, which are both felony charges, and three misdemeanor charges of conflict of interest. The charges stem from different incidents including Stinebaugh allegedly using his position as mayor to have the city install a sewer line to a home his company built at the Wapakoneta's expense.
thevillagereporter.com
Ribbon Cutting Held For “The Table” In Wauseon
RIBBON CUTTING… Employees from “The Table”, friends, family, local business owners, city officials and Chamber of Commerce members stand to celebrate the ribbon cutting held at the restaurant. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at “The Table” in Wauseon on Thursday, October...
Lima News
Roundup: Lima Senior event to feature winter teams
LIMA — The Spartan Madness Winter Sports Costume Party will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at Lima Senior High School. Meet this season’s Spartans winter varsity sports teams along with the coaches. There will be music and food along with family and basketball activities. Free admission. Go to facebook.com/shandalew and instagram.com/1entshowtimetraining for more information.
Remains of woman found 34 years ago on Colorado farm identified
The remains of a woman found on a Colorado farm have been identified in a cold case spanning 34 years.
Lima News
Lima woman on house arrest for burglary, meth possession
LIMA — A Lima woman has been placed on house arrest pending sentencing for burglary, a second-degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Tessa Howard, 24, pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to both charges in exchange for the state dismissing another count of burglary and grand theft of a motor vehicle.
continentalenews.com
From the Putnam County Health Department….
Did you know? The Putnam County Health Department can provide certified birth certificate copies for all Ohio counties and certified death certificate copies for every person who died within Putnam County beginning in 1909. Did you know? Whether it is a community fair or festival, your neighborhood yard sale or...
Movie to be filmed in Lima
LIMA — Matthew Sanders is making a movie in Lima. He has been writing for about five years. He has written screenplays, filmed some documentaries and published some books. Film making is his secret love. “We are looking for inspired actors and actresses to come out and be a...
Former Wapakoneta mayor convicted, sentenced in public corruption case
WAPAKONETA — The former mayor of Wapakoneta is going to prison after being convicted in a public corruption case this weekend. On Saturday, an Auglaize County Common Pleas Court jury found Thomas Stinebaugh guilty of theft in office, having an unlawful interest in a public contract and three counts of conflict of interest, according to a spokesperson from the Ohio Attorney General’s office.
Lima News
Letter: King has qualities needed to be a leader
My entire life, my mom, Angie King, fought for me and my sister. She wanted us to be raised as “normal” as possible, despite both of us being born deaf. Countless hours were spent researching, talking with insurance companies and reaching out to lawmakers. She wanted to make access to cochlear implants easier for all families.
sent-trib.com
BG officers deploy pepper spray to stop fight
Bowling Green police had to deploy pepper spray in order to break up two fights Thursday. Two Findlay residents were cited for fighting after officers responded to screaming coming from the 300 block of North Enterprise Street. According to the Bowling Green Police Division report, around 11:30 p.m., officers were...
Allen, Putnam County buildings slated for demolition
DELPHOS — After lengthy periods of disuse and deterioration, 16 blighted buildings in Allen and Putnam counties will be coming down, according to a release by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. These structures will be among the 825 blighted and vacant structures in over 30 counties in Ohio set to be demolished with the hope that their removal will make room for new economic development.
westbendnews.net
Shooting Investigation In Paulding County
Haviland, Ohio – On Saturday, October 29, 2022, shortly after 8:00 p.m., deputies were called to 12504 Road 72 in Blue Creek Township to investigate a drive-by shooting. Deputies learned the homeowner, Newlyn W. Baker, was the lone occupant when his residence was shot multiple times from the roadway. Baker was not injured.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy man killed in Sunday car crash
LIMA — A 20-year-old Troy man who had been reported missing was killed in a single-car crash in the Lima area Sunday. Jesse Woodrow was found in a car in a wooded area near Commerce Parkway shortly after 5 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 30, according to the Lima Police Department. Woodrow appeared to have been heading east on the road but veered off, striking a tree.
Comments / 0