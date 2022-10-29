ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicki Swift

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma

Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Variety

CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov

Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
TheDailyBeast

‘Bee Movie’ Just Turned 15—and So Did Jerry Seinfeld’s Cannes Bee Suit

In 2007, culture as we knew it diverged into two categories. For the rest of recorded history, there would be the time Before Bee Movie (“BBM”) and the time After Bee Movie. It’s hard to believe we’ve already marked 15 years to the day—November 2, 2007—when Jerry Seinfeld and DreamWorks Animation debuted their magnum opus. A decade and a half ago, Renée Zellweger looked at a script in which she’d play a woman falling in love with Jerry Seinfeld as a bee and said, “Sure, why not!” It’s the bizarro cultural artifact that birthed a thousand memes almost a decade...
HollywoodLife

‘Kraven The Hunter’ Movie: The Plot, Cast, & Expected Release Date

Spider-Man‘s adversary Kraven the Hunter is getting his own movie thanks to Marvel and Sony Pictures. The upcoming superhero movie, Kraven the Hunter, is based on the Marvel Comics character who is one of Spider-Man’s most notorious villains. The film has already wrapped filming and fans are so excited to see Kraven played on the big screen by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 32.
TheDailyBeast

Listen to This Creepy Robot Cover of Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’

From bots that can create award-winning “paintings” to ones that can make new videos, AI is getting better and better at creating art. This is fueling discourse into the ethics and implications of bot-made art that’s got plenty of people worried about what it means when a computer can even emulate creativity, something many previously thought was reserved for humans.And if you weren’t creeped out before, maybe this uncanny valley-ass cover of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” will convince you.The song above was “sung” by Holly+, an AI created by flesh-and-blood musician Holly Herndon. She describes Holly+ as her “digital twin” that’s...
The Associated Press

Review: Alejandro Iñárritu’s freewheeling fantasia ‘Bardo’

In the swaggering, maximalist cinema of Alejandro Iñárritu, Iñárritu has, himself, never been all that far off the screen. Since his blistering debut in “Amores Perros” to his seamless, surrealistic “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance),” Iñárritu’s showman-like presence has been easy to feel prodding and propelling the picture along in a ravenous hunt for transcendent images and spiritual epiphany.
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

48K+
Followers
35K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy