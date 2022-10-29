Read full article on original website
Popculture
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Elon Musk tells Stephen King that Twitter needs to pay the bills somehow after the novelist said he'd quit the site if he was charged $20 for verification
Elon Musk said Twitter has bills to pay after Stephen King threatened to leave the site over a $20 verification fee. Musk suggested to King that verified Twitter users could be charged $8 a month. The billionaire said charging for a blue tick was the only way to defeat trolls...
CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov
Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
‘Bee Movie’ Just Turned 15—and So Did Jerry Seinfeld’s Cannes Bee Suit
In 2007, culture as we knew it diverged into two categories. For the rest of recorded history, there would be the time Before Bee Movie (“BBM”) and the time After Bee Movie. It’s hard to believe we’ve already marked 15 years to the day—November 2, 2007—when Jerry Seinfeld and DreamWorks Animation debuted their magnum opus. A decade and a half ago, Renée Zellweger looked at a script in which she’d play a woman falling in love with Jerry Seinfeld as a bee and said, “Sure, why not!” It’s the bizarro cultural artifact that birthed a thousand memes almost a decade...
‘Kraven The Hunter’ Movie: The Plot, Cast, & Expected Release Date
Spider-Man‘s adversary Kraven the Hunter is getting his own movie thanks to Marvel and Sony Pictures. The upcoming superhero movie, Kraven the Hunter, is based on the Marvel Comics character who is one of Spider-Man’s most notorious villains. The film has already wrapped filming and fans are so excited to see Kraven played on the big screen by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 32.
Listen to This Creepy Robot Cover of Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’
From bots that can create award-winning “paintings” to ones that can make new videos, AI is getting better and better at creating art. This is fueling discourse into the ethics and implications of bot-made art that’s got plenty of people worried about what it means when a computer can even emulate creativity, something many previously thought was reserved for humans.And if you weren’t creeped out before, maybe this uncanny valley-ass cover of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” will convince you.The song above was “sung” by Holly+, an AI created by flesh-and-blood musician Holly Herndon. She describes Holly+ as her “digital twin” that’s...
Everything to know about Manifest season 4 ahead of its Netflix debut on Friday
Netflix has a pretty good track record when it comes to reviving shows that had either languished elsewhere or been killed off completely. Lifetime’s You, for example, wasn’t a hit until it moved over to Netflix, and it wasn’t until Netflix grabbed YouTube’s Cobra Kai that it became a massive success.
Review: Alejandro Iñárritu’s freewheeling fantasia ‘Bardo’
In the swaggering, maximalist cinema of Alejandro Iñárritu, Iñárritu has, himself, never been all that far off the screen. Since his blistering debut in “Amores Perros” to his seamless, surrealistic “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance),” Iñárritu’s showman-like presence has been easy to feel prodding and propelling the picture along in a ravenous hunt for transcendent images and spiritual epiphany.
