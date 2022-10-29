Read full article on original website
I had a Horrid experience at this Brazilian Steakhouse in Downers Grove, ILChicago Food KingDowners Grove, IL
Did you get your Illinois tax rebate check in the mail yet? Here's where to check the statusJennifer GeerIllinois State
Payment of up to $400 in stimulus money coming from the state of IllinoisJ.R. HeimbignerIllinois State
Illinois homeowners late on house payments could get $30K in mortgage reliefJennifer GeerIllinois State
This Illinois town was just named "Best American City for Mental Wellness." Sorry, Chicago.Ellen EastwoodNaperville, IL
hotnewhiphop.com
Dwight Howard Has A Message For The Warriors
Dwight Howard wants to play another year. Dwight Howard was a force to be reckoned with during the early stages of his career. Of course, everyone is familiar with how he was able to carry the Orlando Magic to the NBA Finals back in 2009. Unfortunately, from there on out, Howard struggled to really find a permanent home in the NBA.
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis to the Chicago Bulls? Here’s why it could potentially happen
The Chicago Bulls enter today with a 3-4 record, coming off a tough loss at home last night to the Philadelphia 76ers. Joel Embiid took over late, and even took a jab at the city of Chicago in an Instagram post later that evening. It was a rough night for the Bulls as they dropped their second game in a row. It’s been an up and down start, leaving fans to wonder how high the ceiling really is for this injury-riddled Bulls squad. It’ll be tough to judge until the team is fully healthy.
Sixers get painful Joel Embiid blow ahead of game vs. Wizards
After returning last Saturday following a one-game absence, Joel Embiid is out for the Philadelphia 76ers once again. Head coach Dc Rivers confirmed he won’t suit up Monday when they play the Washington Wizards. Embiid has been ruled out due to a non-COVID-19 illness. According to Noah Levick of...
Udonis Haslem throws shots at Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce, reminds them of ‘that a-s whooping y’all took back in the day’
Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce recently earned the ire of some Miami Heat fans after the retired players declared that the team’s championship window is closing. Heat veteran Udonis Haslem was apparently not pleased with their statements, as he took to social media and fired shots at his former rivals.
Kevin Durant was right, Brooklyn Nets had to fire Steve Nash and they have
With the Brooklyn Nets season spiraling out of control already, the organization needed to take action on Kevin Durant’s demands
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
earnthenecklace.com
Meet NBA Star Donovan Mitchell’s Girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook
Donovan “Spida” Mitchell is making a phenomenal effort for the Cleveland Cavaliers. And if there were an early-season MVP, he would have been a strong contender. Mitchell, along with his teammate Kevin Love, recently made NBA history with the Cavs win. Moreover, his love life seems to be thriving, too. Donovan Mitchell’s girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook, shared a picture of them together for the first time at the end of September 2022. And Cavaliers Nation is wondering who this new girlfriend is. So we reveal the full biography of Spida’s girlfriend in this Tinara Westbrook wiki.
Yardbarker
NBA announces punishment for 76ers over free agency violations
The NBA on Monday announced its punishment for the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers were docked second-round draft picks in 2023 and 2024. The punishment arose from the team’s early contact with free agents P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. The Sixers made contact with the two players prior to when they were legally allowed to.
Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard and John Wall OUT Against Houston Rockets
The LA Clippers will be missing their best player again.
Clippers have disappointing update on Kawhi Leonard’s status
It is a new season but the same old story for Kawhi Leonard. LA Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue told reporters before Monday’s home game against the Houston Rockets that the star forward Leonard will not join the team on their upcoming two-game trip to Houston and San Antonio. Lue added that Leonard is frustrated but “getting better,” according to ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk.
Tri-City Herald
Score Predictions Kings @ Hornets
The Kings were a popular pick as a sleeper playoff team this year, but they’ve been slow out the gates. Contrast that with the Hornets who were supposed to be tanking, but have been solid go start the year. Sac-town still can’t play defense and the Hornets are rested after Saturday’s victory against the defending champs. Hornets will keep rolling tonight.
Astros-Phillies Game 4 World Series Odds, Lines, Props and Bets
The Phillies aim to take a 3-1 series lead in Game 4 of the World Series on Wednesday when Aaron Nola opposes Cristian Javier.
Tri-City Herald
Thunder Escape the Super-Sized Orlando Magic, 116-105
In their fourth home game of the season, the Oklahoma City Thunder faced off against the Orlando Magic and their No. 1 overall pick from the 2022 NBA Draft, Paolo Banchero. The Magic’s massive lineup would put up a tremendous fight, but the Thunder’s clutch play late in the fourth would bring home a 116-108 victory after overcoming a 15-point deficit.
NBC Sports
NBA takes away two Sixers second-round picks after investigation
WASHINGTON — The NBA has docked the Sixers their second-round picks in the 2023 and 2024 drafts after an investigation found the team had premature discussions with free-agent signings Danuel House Jr. and P.J. Tucker. The league announced the penalty “reflected findings, following an investigation, that the 76ers engaged...
Ben Simmons' Injury Status For Bulls-Nets Game
Ben Simmons has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game between the Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets.
Charles Barkley Calls for NBA to Suspend Kyrie Irving
Barkley: “I think the NBA dropped the ball … you can’t take my $40 million and insult my religion.”
Sporting News
Bears draft picks 2023: Why Chicago is set up for major retool around Justin Fields after Roquan Smith trade
The Bears are continuing to sell off some of their best pieces even despite a better-than-expected start to the 2022 NFL season. Ahead of Week 8, the Bears traded veteran pass rusher Robert Quinn to the Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round pick. Then, on Halloween, they sent away arguably their best defensive player.
Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For This $94 Million Shooting Guard
I think that the New York Knicks should try to make a trade with the Indiana Pacers for Buddy Hield.
Tri-City Herald
Oklahoma City plays Denver, looks for 4th straight home win
Denver Nuggets (4-3, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (4-3, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City hosts Denver aiming to prolong its three-game home winning streak. Oklahoma City finished 17-35 in Western Conference action and 12-29 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Thunder...
Rhys Hoskins' wife Jayme gives Phillies fans more reason to cheer in Game 3 of World Series
Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins hit the last of the team's record-tying five home runs Tuesday night in their 7-0 win over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series. Hours earlier, Hoskins' wife, Jayme, was apparently buying a round of drinks for some lucky Phillies fans at Citizens Bank Park.
