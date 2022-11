It's not often that Notre Dame goes into a game where it hasn't recruited as well as its opponent, at least from a rankings standpoint. That is the case against Clemson, who has put together better recruiting rankings than Notre Dame in four of the last five seasons. Notre Dame did have a higher ranking in the 2022 class and was close in 2021 and 2018, but overall the Tigers have out-recruited Notre Dame from a rankings standpoint.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 8 HOURS AGO