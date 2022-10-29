Here’s a look inside Tyler’s historic Ramey House after the fire was put out

UPDATE: On Sunday, KETK went inside the Ramey House and saw just how extensive the fire damage was. KETK’s Averie Klonowski spoke with Ashley Washmon, Executive Director at Historic Tyler Inc. and Jacob Law, Co-owner of Stonewater Roofing, the business operating out of Ramey House.

Here’s what they said in the aftermath of the fire:

“Tyler Fire Department was able to minimize damage past the third floor with regards to fire but with tens of thousands of gallons of water going through the building there’s a big mess in there we’ve got to get started cleaning up and being a historic building, it’s going to take some challenges.” Jacob Law, Co-owner, Stonewater Roofing

“In 1981 it received the historic Tyler the first historic Tyler preservation award, and so not only is it significant because it meets those three criteria it has three historic designations on a local level, a Texas historic landmark and the national register of historic places.” Ashley Washmon, Executive Director, Historic Tyler Inc.

UPDATE: According to Tyler Fire Department, no one was injured in the fire at the Ramey House. They also said that they haven’t discovered what caused the fire yet and there were no obvious signs of intentionality behind it.

UPDATE: Tyler Fire Department has announced that they have extinguished the multiple alarm fire at the historic Ramey House. Tyler Police Department announced that the roads are back open and they have left the area of the Ramey House.

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – Tyler Fire Department is responding to a fire at the historic Ramey House at Houston Street and Broadway Avenue in downtown Tyler.

Tyler Police Department announced that they are controlling traffic in the area of the fire and that the following intersections are closed:

“The intersection of Charnwood and College is CLOSED Broadway and Houston all West bound traffic from Broadway is CLOSED Broadway and Charnwood all West bound traffic from Broadway is CLOSED All East bound traffic on Houston St from College to Broadway is CLOSED.” Tyler Police Department

Photo courtesy of Tyler Fire Department

Photo courtesy of Tyler Fire Department

Photo courtesy of Tyler Fire Department

Photo courtesy of Tyler Fire Department

Photo courtesy of Tyler Fire Department

Photo courtesy of Tyler Fire Department

Photo courtesy of Tyler Fire Department











Tyler PD also said that this is an active fire and drivers should avoid the area.

The historic home was built in 1903 and given a historical marker in 1997, according to the Texas Historical Commission.

This is the text on the Ramey House historical marker:

“An important example of turn-of-the-century domestic architecture, the home of Thomas Brown and Mary Josephine (Spencer) Ramey was crafted of virgin cypress and southern heart pine in 1903. The architectural style of the house is typical of the revival interest in colonial American history and the late 19th century classical movement. Thomas Boyd Ramey (1892-1967), a prominent local attorney and founder of Tyler’s rose festival, lived in the home with his family until his death. Recorded Texas Historic Landmark – 1997.” Ramey House Historic Marker

KETK will update this story when more information is available.



Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.