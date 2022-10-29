ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Here’s a look inside Tyler’s historic Ramey House after the fire was put out

By Michael Garcia, Averie Klonowski
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hB808_0irfozXI00

UPDATE: On Sunday, KETK went inside the Ramey House and saw just how extensive the fire damage was. KETK’s Averie Klonowski spoke with Ashley Washmon, Executive Director at Historic Tyler Inc. and Jacob Law, Co-owner of Stonewater Roofing, the business operating out of Ramey House.

Trinity County: Man arrested, allegedly tried to grab officer’s gun while high on THC

Here’s what they said in the aftermath of the fire:

“Tyler Fire Department was able to minimize damage past the third floor with regards to fire but with tens of thousands of gallons of water going through the building there’s a big mess in there we’ve got to get started cleaning up and being a historic building, it’s going to take some challenges.”

Jacob Law, Co-owner, Stonewater Roofing

“In 1981 it received the historic Tyler the first historic Tyler preservation award, and so not only is it significant because it meets those three criteria it has three historic designations on a local level, a Texas historic landmark and the national register of historic places.”

Ashley Washmon, Executive Director, Historic Tyler Inc.

UPDATE: According to Tyler Fire Department, no one was injured in the fire at the Ramey House. They also said that they haven’t discovered what caused the fire yet and there were no obvious signs of intentionality behind it.

UPDATE: Tyler Fire Department has announced that they have extinguished the multiple alarm fire at the historic Ramey House. Tyler Police Department announced that the roads are back open and they have left the area of the Ramey House.

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – Tyler Fire Department is responding to a fire at the historic Ramey House at Houston Street and Broadway Avenue in downtown Tyler.

Man accused of attempting to rob Lufkin Cash Now in custody after manhunt in Nacogdoches County

Tyler Police Department announced that they are controlling traffic in the area of the fire and that the following intersections are closed:

“The intersection of Charnwood and College is CLOSED

Broadway and Houston all West bound traffic from Broadway is CLOSED

Broadway and Charnwood all West bound traffic from Broadway is CLOSED

All East bound traffic on Houston St from College to Broadway is CLOSED.”

Tyler Police Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02B8wq_0irfozXI00
    Photo courtesy of Tyler Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44PDNY_0irfozXI00
    Photo courtesy of Tyler Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m9jXh_0irfozXI00
    Photo courtesy of Tyler Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=415QDn_0irfozXI00
    Photo courtesy of Tyler Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06D4LB_0irfozXI00
    Photo courtesy of Tyler Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BjQNO_0irfozXI00
    Photo courtesy of Tyler Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wDqIe_0irfozXI00
    Photo courtesy of Tyler Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cYmlY_0irfozXI00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YHW2y_0irfozXI00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z0gXK_0irfozXI00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28eCkj_0irfozXI00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dSCNY_0irfozXI00

Tyler PD also said that this is an active fire and drivers should avoid the area.

The historic home was built in 1903 and given a historical marker in 1997, according to the Texas Historical Commission.

East Texas churches coming together to pray at Downtown Tyler square ahead of satanic temple event

This is the text on the Ramey House historical marker:

“An important example of turn-of-the-century domestic architecture, the home of Thomas Brown and Mary Josephine (Spencer) Ramey was crafted of virgin cypress and southern heart pine in 1903. The architectural style of the house is typical of the revival interest in colonial American history and the late 19th century classical movement. Thomas Boyd Ramey (1892-1967), a prominent local attorney and founder of Tyler’s rose festival, lived in the home with his family until his death. Recorded Texas Historic Landmark – 1997.”

Ramey House Historic Marker

KETK will update this story when more information is available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0irfozXI00


Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

VFD, city hall, multiple homes destroyed in Hughes Springs

MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Friday storm has already brought some damage to East Texas. In Morris County, Daingerfield VFD Chief Jimmy Cornelius said a storm hit Hughes Springs hard. The volunteer fire department and city hall are destroyed, along with several homes in downtown Hughes Springs. Cornelius said an ambulance has been dispatched to the area.
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Car hits building on Park Ridge Drive in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A car has struck a building on Park Ridge Drive in Tyler. The Toyota Highlander caused some cosmetic damage to the exterior of the building. Tyler firefighters are on the scene. No injuries have been reported.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

18-wheeler stuck underneath Green Street bridge in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Northbound lanes of Green Street in Longview are blocked after an 18-wheeler has become stuck underneath the bridge at Green and Cotton. The driver is not hurt and a heavy-duty wrecker is on scene. Southbound lanes are getting through, but northbound lanes are blocked at this...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Bubba's 33 to open first location in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Bubba's 33 is opening their first location in Tyler this Monday on South Broadway Avenue. The franchise has 15 locations in Texas and 38 locations overall in the United States. There is already one East Texas location in Longview, so this will be the second location in the area.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

VIDEO: Several homes in Sulphur Springs, nearby communities damaged by storm

The family-owned business lost the back side of the building, and they said they will begin clean up on Saturday when the sun comes up. Don Lymbery, 76, Rodney Paulette, 67, and Michael Steven Smith, 69, appeared before Judge Travis Kitchens. Kitchens set a trial date of Jan. 17 for Lymbery, March 27 for Paulette and May 15 for Smith. All three are now scheduled to return to court on Dec. 19 to address any motions.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK GIVES BACK: Tatum Police Department

TATUM, Texas (KETK) – KETK visited the Tatum Police Department on Thursday to discuss their service to the community and how to prepare for potential severe weather. Chief Jack Lanier said his favorite part of working in Tatum is getting to know the people. “I go back a long ways with Tatum, teaching CPR, first […]
TATUM, TX
KTRE

Pine Tree falls to Texas High Thursday

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Pine Tree Pirates took on Texas High Thursday night. The pirates put up a great fight, but would ultimately fall to Texas High 16-13. We have highlights from the game here.
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

If You’re Looking to Laugh in Tyler, Texas There is One Place to Visit

After spending all week working away, one of my favorite things to do is check out a comedy show. Laughing always makes the day better and can help relieve stress. It was just earlier this year that I found out about a small comedy show in Tyler that took place near downtown and I thought it would be awesome if Tyler had more comedy shows. And just recently that wish came true as a new comedy and event club opened it’s doors in Tyler, Texas.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

A Surprising Rant About a Super Popular Coffee Shop in Tyler, TX

Recently, a woman who lives in Whitehouse shared a rant about a new, super popular coffee shop in Tyler, TX that even she said may come as a surprise. It seems like there is a new coffee shop opening every other week or so in the Tyler, TX area as of late. (No, we don't mean that literally. Let's just say coffee lovers in East Texas have quite a few options to choose from. And frankly, we're thrilled about that.)
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Sulphur Springs ISD calls for $81.5 million bond

SULPHUR SPRIINGS, Texas (KETK) – On Nov. 8, Sulphur Springs ISD is having a bond election where the Sulphur Springs ISD community will vote on the district’s $81.5 million bond package. Sulphur Springs ISD is presenting this bond to address following issues: Aging facilities (Half of the facilities are at least 60 years old) Most […]
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
inforney.com

Third floor of historic Ramey House ‘total loss’ following fire

The Saturday evening fire that erupted at the Ramey House in downtown Tyler has left devastating damage to the historic structure. Dianna Gregg, Director of Operations for Stonewater Roofing, which now occupies the home, said management got the news of the fire by way of an employee. “An employee notified...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Pursuit from Smith County into Longview ends in crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A highway chase ended in a crash after a woman wanted on charges of theft fled from a traffic stop. Smith County Precinct 4 Constable Josh Joplin explained the pursuit started on Highway 31 in Smith County and ended with a wreck at Fourth and Wilson Streets near Highway 80 in Longview.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Longview Animal Shelter remembers colleague after car crash

LONGVIEW, Texas — Losing someone you love is hard for anyone and at the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, employees are grieving the loss of one of their own. Nina Allen, who was the head animal counselor at the shelter, was killed Sunday in a crash in Harrison County at the age of 26.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Investigation reveals fire at Overton church building started in kitchen

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - The fire that destroyed the Overton First Baptist Church Family Life Center has been under investigation until now. Rusk County Emergency Management Coordinator Terry Linder said their investigation is now complete. He said the cause of the fire has been labeled as undetermined, but they concluded...
OVERTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy