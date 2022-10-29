ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjzz.com

Talkin' Utes: Meet Lander Barton & Braeden Daniels

10/30/2022 — (KUTV) - What did the Utes think when they found out Cam Rising couldn't play at Washington State? Linebacker Lander Barton and offensive lineman Braeden Daniels will tell you on this edition of Talkin' Utes. Plus Landon has recruiting stories. How hard did his mom push him towards Utah and how did Braedon end up being the Utes team barber? Watch Talkin' Utes here and every Sunday night at 11pm on KUTV2.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

'Ghost driver' crashes into West Jordan yard

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A West Jordan man woke up to an unexpected Halloween scare. He said someone had crashed into his front yard, knocking over a light pole, a road sign and part of a wall. Jerry Cordova Ong woke up to a mess around 1:30 a.m....
WEST JORDAN, UT
kjzz.com

Working families in Utah become regulars at food pantries

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Food pantries and emergency food lines have become a regular resource for a growing number of working families in Utah, who can' t make ends meet and don't have enough to eat. Wages aren't keeping up with inflation and many families who seek groceries...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Locations announced for six temples in North, South America

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Locations for six temples in the Americas have been announced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Church officials said four of the temples were first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in April 2022. The other two were announced in October 2020 and October 2021.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Firefighters respond to mercury spill in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Firefighters responded to a mercury spill in South Jordan Monday afternoon. As of Monday evening, crews were still on scene for cleanup efforts. "Originally it was dispatched as two pounds," said South Jordan Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Lessner. "I don't believe there's that much however."
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
kjzz.com

Road rage incident leads to BB gun shooting on I-15 in Kaysville

KAYSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A BB gun was fired multiple times during a road rage argument on I-15 in Kaysville on Monday. Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said the incident started around 2:45 p.m. near milepost 330. He said the incident involved two vehicles, identified as a...
KAYSVILLE, UT
kjzz.com

Woman dies in custody of Salt Lake County Jail staff

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2News Investigation that is hard to watch exposes how a woman pulled over for a broken taillight, and outstanding warrants turned into a death sentence. Chief Investigative Reporter, Wendy Halloran spent several months reviewing records and examining videos into how Breanna Jimenez died in the custody of the Salt Lake County Jail, and why it took so long for nurses and deputies to call for help.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Some customers expected to see increase on Dominion Energy bill

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This week Utah’s Public Service Commission approved a rate increase for Dominion Energy customers that goes into effect Tuesday. Dominion Energy officials stated that they are not benefiting from the increase. When it comes to natural gas prices, they say that customers pay dollar for dollar, but they have asked for yet another hike that, if granted, will go into effect in January.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Armed suspect surrenders after multi-hour SWAT standoff in West Bountiful

WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect surrendered Tuesday night after a multi-hour police standoff sparked by a domestic violence incident in Davis County. "The suspect has been taken into custody after negotiations, that occurred for several hours and is being checked out for some minor injuries," West Bountiful Police Chief Brandon Erekson.
WEST BOUNTIFUL, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy