Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather Update: Mild fall weather

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After another beautiful day, clouds will move in this evening and that will keep our temperature a bit milder overnight with lows dipping down to near 40°. Halloween will feature more clouds and isolated spotty showers in the afternoon and evening. It will not be...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Seneca Park Zoo hosts Halloween weekend Fall Fest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – For the entire month of October, Seneca Park Zoo celebrated their first-ever Fall Fest. The zoo featured apples, pumpkins, scarecrows, and hay bales, along with fall decorations, special seasonal treats, and themed weekends. Halloween weekend included a costume parade, and guests could vote for their favorite scarecrow.
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
13 WHAM

Trick-or-treat tradition in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — A 30-year-long tradition continued on Halloween night at the corner of Anthony Street and Woodbine Avenue, as Dolores Jackson Radney hosted the neighborhood's annual Halloween party. Each year, hundreds stop by the party in the 19th ward to collect candy, indulge in chili, soup, hot chocolate,...
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsChannel 36

Haverling Street Community Park Officially Opens in Bath

BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon for a new community park on Haverling Street in Bath. The new site will include a new dog park, teaching pavilion, and food garden. Construction on the site starting this past spring and it was completed just a few weeks ago.
BATH, NY
13 WHAM

Fire crews respond to BayTowne Plaza Walmart

Penfield, N.Y. — Fire crews responded to the report of a fire Walmart at BayTowne Plaza Monday afternoon. The Webster Fire Department said there was a small fire in the front of the store. The fire started in the bottling section, prompting the sprinklers to go off and help...
WEBSTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

No injuries from Walmart fire in Webster

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Multiple first responder crews reported to the Webster Walmart near Empire Boulevard for a fire late Monday afternoon. The fire was put out by 4 p.m. due to a conjoined effort from fire departments from Brighton, West Webster, Webster, and Penfield, as well as the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester’s average gas price increases for the first time in months

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s average gas price rose by 9 cents this week after falling for at least two months straight. The average price in Rochester on Monday was $3.79, according to AAA. That makes Rochester’s prices more expensive than the national average by 3 cents. Last week, Rochester was cheaper than the national average by 10 cents.
ROCHESTER, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York Hunters Illegally Kill Momma Bear In Hudson Valley

Young cubs have been left without a mother thanks to a group of illegal hunters in the Hudson Valley, according to the DEC. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement recently released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a number of items including hunters who illegally killed a bear and a missing New York man who "may not have wanted to be found."
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Electrical workers injured during explosion downtown

Rochester, N.Y. — Two electrical workers were burned when a live transformer they were working to remove exploded Monday morning. Reports of an explosion came in around 9:40 a.m. at the Gannett Building, the former home of the Democrat & Chronicle, at the corner of Broad Street and Exchange Boulevard.
ROCHESTER, NY

