WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Tracking some warmth and beautiful weather heading into the weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Mostly cloudy skies are in store for Tuesday with a slight chance for a shower but most of the day will be dry. There will be fair weather for Wednesday with seasonable temperatures. Warmer air begins to arrive Thursday into Friday with near-record warmth this weekend.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather Update: Mild fall weather
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After another beautiful day, clouds will move in this evening and that will keep our temperature a bit milder overnight with lows dipping down to near 40°. Halloween will feature more clouds and isolated spotty showers in the afternoon and evening. It will not be...
Kucko’s Camera: Turning Point Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John Kucko brought his camera to Turning Point Park along the Genesee River Tuesday to check out the beauty at the boardwalk.
What to do with a pumpkin past Halloween
Your pumpkin may prove useful past bringing some Halloween scares to your porch.
‘Element Yoga’ opens in Webster
The yoga studio was originally a franchise, called "breathe."
WHEC TV-10
Seneca Park Zoo hosts Halloween weekend Fall Fest
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – For the entire month of October, Seneca Park Zoo celebrated their first-ever Fall Fest. The zoo featured apples, pumpkins, scarecrows, and hay bales, along with fall decorations, special seasonal treats, and themed weekends. Halloween weekend included a costume parade, and guests could vote for their favorite scarecrow.
UPDATE: Missing Greece boy found safe
He was last seen in a black Reebok sweatshirt with white lettering, black pants, brown boots, and a black skull cap, officers said.
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: The tent city remains at the Loomis Street lot
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — One week ago we took you to a vacant lot where the city cut clear the trees and overgrown brush. To us, it exposed an open-air heroin market and tent city. News10NBC went back there today because the neighbors say the tents have returned. “It’s just...
WHEC TV-10
Families felt safe, trick-or-treating at “Halloween at the Market”
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – With surging violence in the city, a safe space to trick-or-treat was the goal for the Public Market. “Halloween at the Market” was the place to be Sunday night. Thousands of people dressed up in their costumes to have some fun and hunt for treats in a safe environment.
rochesterfirst.com
Monroe county fall clean-up tips and resource guide as leaf pick-up gets underway
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Cleaning up the leaves in your yard may not be the first thing on your fun, fall to-do list, but if you’re wondering when leaf pick up starts in your area, and looking for best practice tips for clean-up here are some tips for doing so.
13 WHAM
Trick-or-treat tradition in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A 30-year-long tradition continued on Halloween night at the corner of Anthony Street and Woodbine Avenue, as Dolores Jackson Radney hosted the neighborhood's annual Halloween party. Each year, hundreds stop by the party in the 19th ward to collect candy, indulge in chili, soup, hot chocolate,...
NewsChannel 36
Haverling Street Community Park Officially Opens in Bath
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon for a new community park on Haverling Street in Bath. The new site will include a new dog park, teaching pavilion, and food garden. Construction on the site starting this past spring and it was completed just a few weeks ago.
Sunrise Smart Start: Fatal shooting, Irondequoit censure
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
13 WHAM
Fire crews respond to BayTowne Plaza Walmart
Penfield, N.Y. — Fire crews responded to the report of a fire Walmart at BayTowne Plaza Monday afternoon. The Webster Fire Department said there was a small fire in the front of the store. The fire started in the bottling section, prompting the sprinklers to go off and help...
rochesterfirst.com
No injuries from Walmart fire in Webster
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Multiple first responder crews reported to the Webster Walmart near Empire Boulevard for a fire late Monday afternoon. The fire was put out by 4 p.m. due to a conjoined effort from fire departments from Brighton, West Webster, Webster, and Penfield, as well as the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Two injured after ‘loud bang’ in Rochester parking garage
Details are limited at this time.
Tops Friendly Markets celebrates grand re-opening of newly-renovated Mt. Read location
Among the new amenities in the store is the addition of a Starbucks Cafe.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester’s average gas price increases for the first time in months
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s average gas price rose by 9 cents this week after falling for at least two months straight. The average price in Rochester on Monday was $3.79, according to AAA. That makes Rochester’s prices more expensive than the national average by 3 cents. Last week, Rochester was cheaper than the national average by 10 cents.
New York Hunters Illegally Kill Momma Bear In Hudson Valley
Young cubs have been left without a mother thanks to a group of illegal hunters in the Hudson Valley, according to the DEC. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement recently released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a number of items including hunters who illegally killed a bear and a missing New York man who "may not have wanted to be found."
13 WHAM
Electrical workers injured during explosion downtown
Rochester, N.Y. — Two electrical workers were burned when a live transformer they were working to remove exploded Monday morning. Reports of an explosion came in around 9:40 a.m. at the Gannett Building, the former home of the Democrat & Chronicle, at the corner of Broad Street and Exchange Boulevard.
