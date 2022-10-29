ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Richards leads North Carolina Central to dramatic victory

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Davius Richard’s second touchdown pass of the game, 25 yards to E.J. Hicks with less than a minute to go, lifted North Carolina Central to a 28-21 victory over Delaware State on Saturday.

Richards completed 19 of 27 passes for 272 yards with the two touchdowns and was intercepted twice.

C.J. Henry’s 44-yard touchdown pass to Rahkeem Smith gave Delaware State a 21-20 lead in the third quarter that stood up until Richards’s pass to Hicks with 56 seconds remaining. The Eagles (6-2, 2-1 MEAC) added a 2-point conversion for the final margin.

Smith scored all three touchdowns for the Hornets, getting a 10-yard reception in the second quarter and 48-yard run early in the third. He had a total of 102 yards from scrimmage.

Henry was 19-of-28 passing for 255 yards with two touchdowns for the Hornets (4-4, 1-2).

Latrell Collier had 89 yards rushing for North Carolina Central.

