Brookings, SD

South Dakota State tops Indiana St. behind Gronowski's 4 TDs

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Mark Gronowski threw for three touchdowns and ran for another to help South Dakota State ease by Indiana State 49-7 on Saturday.

South Dakota State built a 21-0 lead by the 14:13 mark of the second quarter after two short touchdown runs by Isaiah Davis and another by Gronowski.

Gronowski’s 2-yard touchdown connection with fullback Michael Morgan capped South Dakota State’s 21-point quarter for a 35-7 halftime lead. Gronowski started the third with a 21-yard scoring pass to Tucker Kraft.

Davis rushed for two touchdowns and Amar Johnson added a team-high 75 yards rushing with a score for South Dakota State (8-1, 6-0 Missouri Valley Conference), which announced an attendance of 19,041. Jadon Janke had 82 yards receiving and a score, and Kraft added 59 yards and a score.

Cade Chambers was 11 of 24 for 114 yards with one touchdown and one interception for Indiana State (1-7, 0-5).

